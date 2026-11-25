Englishman Daniel Thomas, better known as Danny Tommo, was sentenced to fifteen months in prison for slashing an inflatable migrant dinghy in the English Channel.

The dinghy had been used to transport migrants and was no longer carrying any, although a French rescue worker was still aboard. The judge accepted that there was no immediate danger to the man. The dinghy was subsequently destroyed by the authorities themselves, as is their normal practice.

Nevertheless, the court considered Thomas’s actions, including his interference with the recovery operation and the fact that he was already on bail, sufficiently serious to warrant a fifteen-month prison sentence.

He will serve up to five months in custody, followed by twelve months on licence and under post-sentence supervision.

The judge’s actual sentencing remarks acknowledge that Thomas:

Has four children and is expecting a fifth.

Runs a successful roofing company employing up to five people.

Has a family experiencing financial, practical and emotional hardship because of his imprisonment.

Is an active member of his local church.

But if the proposed licence conditions disclosed by his daughter are accurate, one might reasonably wonder whether Thomas is being made an example of, for the benefit of the rest of the dissident masses.

Consider what will apparently pass for freedom in twenty-first-century Britain:

Let us imagine, for a moment, that we are the probation officer responsible for overseeing the “rehabilitation” of Daniel Thomas.

1. He cannot return to the family home.

Thomas has four children and a fifth on the way. The state, which spends considerable sums of public money dealing with the social consequences of absent fathers, will now apparently be spending public money to manufacture another one.

2. He will be housed in approved premises outside the area.

Having removed a man from his own home, the government will now have to find him somewhere to live at the taxpayer’s expense.

Perhaps a hotel?

Ah. Some of the other dinghies got through.

Better luck next time, Danny.

3. He will be given a new name.

This is particularly intriguing. Presumably, his children will be informed that Daddy no longer exists, but that a gentleman called Keith may be permitted to telephone them from time to time.

Keith, unlike Daddy, has never slashed a dinghy.

4. He cannot access the internet at all.

Keith will consequently be unable to access many of the government services that the government has spent the past twenty years making accessible exclusively through the internet.

He may, of course, telephone the relevant government department, where a recorded message will advise him that his enquiry can be dealt with more efficiently online.

5. He will be fitted with a GPS tag.

Should Keith approach a branch of Halfords stocking inflatable recreational equipment, the authorities will immediately be alerted.

A specialist unit may have to be established to monitor his movements during the summer months, when paddling pools begin appearing in British gardens.

Admittedly, as of 30 June this year, 5,043 people in England and Wales who were supposed to be electronically tagged hadn’t been, including 1,585 released prisoners and 146 people on immigration bail.

But I have every confidence that they’ll remember to tag Keith.

6. He will be banned from social meetings and public events, including attending church.

Christianity has traditionally encouraged sinners to repent, seek forgiveness and lead productive lives.

The British probation service appears to have identified a safeguarding issue with this arrangement.

One can only speculate as to what might happen should Keith encounter a particularly radical passage in the New Testament. There is, after all, an alarming amount of material in there concerning boats, fishermen and the conduct of public officials.

7. He cannot go to work.

Thomas ran a roofing business employing up to five people. The state will apparently prevent him from earning a living, paying taxes and providing for his five children.

His family may consequently require financial assistance from the state.

Keith himself may require financial assistance from the state.

Should his employees subsequently lose their jobs, they too may require financial assistance from the state.

Somewhere in Whitehall, an economist will record the resulting increase in government expenditure as a contribution to GDP.

8. He must report to a police station three times a day.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner with the British police.

One hopes that the local police force has sufficient manpower. Residents reporting burglaries may have to exercise a little patience, particularly around lunchtime, when Keith is due to confirm that he is still Keith.

9. He will not be allowed a car without approval.

Quite how Keith is supposed to get to the police station three times a day remains unclear.

He could conceivably take a bus, although depending on the number of passengers, this might constitute a prohibited social gathering.

10. He cannot communicate with any organisation.

This potentially includes charities, churches, employers, trade unions and organisations concerned with the rehabilitation of former prisoners.

The most interesting question, however, is whether the probation service itself constitutes an organisation.

Keith may find himself in the unfortunate position of having to breach his licence conditions in order to discuss his licence conditions.

11. Any breach will result in his immediate return to prison.

Prison might actually come as something of a relief.

He could apply for a job in the prison workshop, attend a religious service, associate with other prisoners and receive visits from his family.

Under certain circumstances, he might even be permitted to use a computer.

It would be a shame, after all the money and effort expended on his rehabilitation, if Keith were to discover that the one place in Britain where he could enjoy a reasonably normal social life was His Majesty’s prison.

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