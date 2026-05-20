Money does not need to hypnotise the public. It only needs to flood the meadow. It builds the billboards, hires the consultants, fattens the attack ads, seeds the fake consensus, and then sits back in its velvet-lined foxhole to see whether the citizenry still possesses enough civic immune system to detect poison in the feed tray. In Kentucky, apparently, the immune response was not encouraging.

Massie was not some mystery crank who wandered into Congress with a laminated manifesto and a jar of preserved insects. He was a Republican incumbent with a record of opposing surveillance, car kill switches, foreign-aid blank cheques, and the official decision to keep the Epstein swamp covered in tasteful congressional mulch. That made his defeat useful as theatre. It tells every other Republican exactly what happens when you are independent on the wrong subjects, especially the ones that annoy the President, the donor class, and the foreign-policy raccoons rifling through the Treasury bins at midnight.

On the upside, Massie has left the public scene without getting a bullet in the neck, which now counts as a respectable retirement package in the late imperial republic.

On the downside, the pro-Israel lobby has spent years insisting that Israel and Jews are morally interchangeable. This may protect Israel in the short term, in the same way that storing fireworks in a hayloft protects them from rain. But it is reckless in the long term. When Israeli influence becomes this visible, this resented, and this politically muscular, some people will correctly blame lobbyists, donors, super PACs, and a captured political system. Others, being lazy, or educated entirely by comment sections, will blame “the Jews.”

That distinction must be defended with a shovel in both paws. Israel is a state. AIPAC is a lobby. Donors are donors. Super PACs are super PACs. Jews are not collectively responsible for any of them. Many Jews just want to be Americans, raise families, argue about schools, complain about taxes, avoid lunatics, and get through the week without being appointed honorary spokesmen for a foreign government they did not elect.

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