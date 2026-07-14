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I only wanted a quiet morning.

Some hay. A hole. A chance to sit under the shed and think ancient rabbit thoughts about dandelions, damp soil, and which particular human deserved to lose a shoelace.

Perhaps even five blessed minutes in which no credentialed mammal tried to explain democracy to me with a bar chart, a lanyard, and the voice of a safeguarding officer asking whether the apple had consented to fall.

Then the editor sent me the report.

“Thoughts?” he said.

This is how they get you.

One moment you are chewing in peace. The next, you are reading 146 pages of professionally formatted panic about the fact that ordinary people have started noticing things.

Apparently, 55 per cent of Britons now believe their national identity is disappearing because of diversity. A majority. More than half. The sort of number that, in a sane country, would cause politicians to say, “Perhaps we should ask what is happening.”

The modern British system no longer needs to accuse the 55 per cent directly. That would be crude. Nobody says, “Arthur, 62, who wants his bins collected and his granddaughter able to walk home safely, is an extremist.” That would sound mad. So they say, “Public concern around identity and belonging has entered the mainstream, creating vulnerabilities exploitable by malign actors.”

There he is. Arthur. Malign-adjacent. Standing beside the wheelie bin with a ham sandwich and a weak bladder, accidentally destabilising democracy by remembering the country he was born in.

The report says concern over diversity runs across class, age, region, and party. That means the infection has spread beyond the approved quarantine zones. It is no longer just men in flat caps muttering outside chip shops. It has reached graduates. Young people. Women. People with houseplants. People who say “no worries” in emails. People who own reusable water bottles and still suspect that changing the population of a country at speed might eventually change the country.

This is awkward. The whole moral machinery depends on the idea that only a tiny, sinister fringe notices.

The funniest part is the panic over terminology. “Far right” used to mean something. Boots. Banners. Little moustaches. Marching. Men with heads like boiled eggs waving their arms around a lot and shouting near war memorials.

Now it means you looked around and said, “Hang on.” That is all it takes. Hang on, the streets have changed. Hang on, the police seem braver with pensioners than with machetes. Hang on, why does every institution sound like it was trained by the same HR department after a head injury? Hang on, why am I being lectured about cohesion by people who spent twenty years dissolving everything that made cohesion possible?

Far right. A magic phrase. A bell on the collar. Once attached, it saves everyone else the trouble of answering.

And yet the numbers sit there, rude and heavy. Fifty-five per cent. The majority position. The national mood. The thing you can smell in pubs, taxis, school gates, supermarket queues, and comment sections before the moderators arrive with mops.

A sensible country would treat this as a democratic warning. Britain’s managerial caste treats it as a biohazard. The public does not have grievances. It has “narratives.” It does not have memories. It has “nostalgia.” It does not have eyes. It has “perceptions.”

Perceptions are wonderful things. They allow officials to avoid the object perceived.

If the town changes beyond recognition, that is not change. That is your perception of change.

If the border fails, that is not failure. That is your vulnerability to border-failure narratives.

If you say the country feels less like itself, that is not a political concern. That is a symptom.

I have lived under a shed for years and even I understand the basic rule of a nation: people must be allowed to notice it exists. They must be allowed to care when it changes. They must be allowed to say, without being herded into the extremism annex, that their traditions and inheritance matter above all else.

A country is not a hotel lobby with a rotating playlist and a laminated inclusion statement. It is memory. It is habit. It is jokes. It is graves. It is the way people queue, swear, grieve, flirt, apologise, complain about trains, and make tea during emotional collapse.

Change too much too quickly and people will notice.

Punish them for noticing and they will notice that too.

This is where the ruling midwits keep getting stuck. They think the danger lies in the public losing trust. Wrong. The danger lies in institutions behaving so absurdly that distrust becomes basic hygiene.

And these far-right extremists are also, we are told by this report, adjacent to wild conspiracy ideas. For example, that the “Great Reset” might involve political elites exploiting crises to gain more control over ordinary people; that the UN’s own “Replacement Migration” thinking might have something to do with replacing native-born populations through immigration; that Covid may have been exaggerated to control people; and that vaccines might not be quite as safe as the sacred television rectangles insisted.

When global institutions discuss these ideas, they are frameworks, plans, stakeholder initiatives, demographic strategies, public health messaging, and necessary governance. When the working class notices them, they become conspiracy theories.

A man in Davos says it over a CHF 28 glühwein in a heated ski-lodge, and it is policy innovation. A bloke in Sunderland says it beside a Greggs while brushing pastry off his fleece, and he is on a watchlist.

The ordinary British person is not “far right” because he wants the country he, his parents, his grandparents, and many generations of rain-damaged ancestors built to remain recognisably his own.

He is not dangerous because he notices patterns.

He is not radicalised because his memory still functions.

He is not an extremist because he remembers when the high street had a butcher, a bank, a post office, and three old women who could identify your family’s moral decline by looking at your shoes.

He is dangerous for one reason only.

He has begun to understand the trick.

He has realised that “far right” now often means “standing exactly where you were standing ten minutes ago, while the entire moral circus drove past you in a stolen council van.”

So here is my advice to Arthur, 62, with the ham sandwich, the weak bladder, and a dangerously unlicensed memory of Britain.

Keep saying hang on.

Say it at the wheelie bin. Say it in the queue at Greggs. Say it while the self-checkout accuses you of unexpected extremism in the bagging area.

Say it with the quiet, terrible confidence of a man who has lived long enough to know when the furniture has been moved and the person denying it is holding a sofa.

And if a file is opened on you, smile.

That means they heard you.

Then put the kettle on and say it again.

Editor’s note: T.W. has asked us to clarify, for the benefit of midwits who either cannot understand plain speech or have built entire careers out of pretending not to, that he supports the legal migration of genuinely skilled people from cultures capable of living alongside the existing tribe without trying to ban its songs, rename its burrows, arrest its grandmothers, or explain that foxes are merely a misunderstood enrichment opportunity with different culinary traditions. He believes history is full of tribes and nations strengthened by small, selective arrivals: people who came with useful skills, decent manners, gratitude for the welcome, and no urgent plan to rebuild the place around their cousin’s grievance theology. He adds, however, that this works when there is no existing unemployment to ignore, genuine industrial demand rather than a lobbyist’s spreadsheet, and enough cheap housing that the newcomers do not arrive by stepping directly onto the faces of the people already living there.

He does not support violent extremism, revolutionary cosplay, matching black outfits, matching green outfits, chanting, flag choreography, clerical beards with policy demands, or men with microphones shouting beside statues as if Winston Churchill personally stole their Deliveroo order.

He supports hay, burrows, sensible fox control, and the ancient democratic right to look around one’s own country and say “hang on” without being entered into a government-adjacent spreadsheet under Mammal, Concerned: Possible Radicalisation Pathway.

T.W. also asked that we publish the following verbatim. Our lawyers have redacted several phrases involving foxes, policy graduates, and what one should do with a clipboard in a confined space.

Have these people ever wondered why the buck rabbit is so territorial? It is not because he attended a conference on ethnonationalism. It is not because the hay radicalised him. It is because the burrow is not an abstract moral proposition. It contains food, does, kits, shelter, hierarchy, scent, memory, and the accumulated labour of claws. Open the door to every wandering mammal with a grievance and a reproductive ambition, and very soon the original rabbit is not “struggling with change.” He is dead behind the water bowl while a fox-awareness consultant explains that the hutch has become more vibrant.

Note from Juniper Salt-Fog: I reject T.W.’s harmful politics and his troubling attachment to inherited burrow-structures. A country is not “built” by forefathers. It is continuously co-imagined through funded dialogue, healing circles, and at least one publicly accountable mural.

I have reported his phrase “hang on” to the appropriate resilience partners. It is plainly a gateway expression. Today “hang on,” tomorrow borders, and citizens describing reality without a facilitator present.

Frankly, whilst reading this piece, I felt a shudder move through my body, though I am not yet certain whether it was textile-based trauma, oat-milk caffeine, or the sudden awareness that several working-class people may have formed the same unapproved thought without first applying for a community cohesion microgrant.

Editor’s note: T.W. was asked to respond to Juniper, but declined on the grounds that he does not engage in “cross-species dialogue with grant-funded mist.” He then kicked three clods of soil at a clipboard, muttered something about “textile-based trauma,” and disappeared under the shed with the expression of a rabbit who has just remembered why burrows have entrances small enough to keep consultants out.

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