At what point does this stop being politics and start being a tacky, blasphemous parody?

I have seen foxes in neckties. But this, dear reader, is something finer. This is resurrection kitsch. This is imperial devotional art for a civilisation that can no longer tell the difference between a statesman and a messiah figure in a borrowed bathrobe.

Behold the composition. The great man descends in glowing linen to lay healing hands upon the afflicted citizen, while eagles patrol the airspace, fighter jets bless the horizon, fireworks erupt for no clear reason, and heaven itself opens like a defence contractor’s screensaver. Above him, the celestial realm appears to have subcontracted patriotic symbolism to a casino muralist with access to Midjourney and a minor head injury. Even the Statue of Liberty is in there somewhere, reduced to a background extra in the national psychodrama, as if to say: yes, liberty still exists, but only as set dressing for the cult of the therapeutic sovereign.

This is the aesthetic language of a country that has passed clean through politics and entered liturgy. The ruler is no longer to be defended on grounds of prudence, law, or even results. He must now be painted as healer, vessel, avatar, dispenser of light. The bedridden man below is not just a patient. He is the American public itself: exhausted, sedated, half-conscious, and waiting for salvation from the same television civilisation that helped put him there.

Did he fix the problem? Irrelevant. He touched the forehead. Did the empire grow less decadent, less indebted, less hysterical, less fraudulent? Hush now. Can you not see the glow? The jets are flying, the eagles are out, and grandpa in the hospital bed has nearly become content for a national prayer card.

This is what late-stage democracy does when it gets tired of argument. It reaches for iconography. It wraps raw appetite in sacred light and calls the result destiny. One faction gets drag queens reading land acknowledgments to children. The other gets a golden-haired thaumaturge performing bedside healings beneath airborne raptors. The managerial classes may differ on costume, but both understand the same ancient rule: when reality becomes unbearable, paint a larger myth over top of it.

An empire in decline clicks like, shares it with aunt Denise, and waits for the healing beam.

P.S. Maybe it is just me, but the guy in the bed looks very, very familiar.

Update: Trump has just deleted his post.

Second update:

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