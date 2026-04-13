The Random Archivist

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T.W.Burrows's avatar
T.W.Burrows
10m

Refresh the webpage to see updates at the end of the article.

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
2h

Can we get rid of the insane politicians yet, please? Please? I already can't stand the land acknowledgements, and 'Trump is the messiah' is even worse.

I really didn't need more proof that the West is insane. Especially before coffee.

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