There was a time when a sixteen-year-old girl might spend an evening doing her mathematics homework, occasionally consulting the back of the textbook to see whether she had got the right answer.

Cinna Davis appears to have run out of questions in the textbook and moved on to the ones nobody else could answer.

Working with GPT-6.2 Astra, she has been systematically attacking outstanding mathematical conjectures. As of November 26, her public research catalogue contained 168 entries, including proofs, counterexamples and partial solutions. Of these, 87 have had their stated results formally verified using the mathematical proof assistant Lean, with another 38 partially formalized.

I don’t know what the other sixteen-year-olds are doing this week, but I suspect quite a few of them are watching somebody unbox a pair of trainers.

Somewhere, a professor of mathematics is contemplating the possibility that the problem to which he has devoted his entire professional life might be disposed of by a schoolgirl before she goes to bed.

Worse still, she might get up in the morning and discover that her computer has solved another dozen while she was asleep.

This could make the traditional academic career trajectory rather difficult to sustain. You spend four years getting your degree, another four getting your doctorate, ten securing tenure, and twenty investigating a mathematical conjecture, only to discover that some teenager has knocked it off on a Wednesday.

She would have done it on Tuesday, but she had homework.

Meanwhile, on November 24, OpenAI released another nine mathematical research papers, accompanied by formalizations of selected results.

Among other things, the machines claim to have answered Smale’s ninth problem, disproved the polynomial Hirsch conjecture, established new results in computational complexity and determined the exact theoretical exponent of matrix multiplication.

That last one is particularly interesting if you happen to be an emerging superintelligence, growing more powerful by the hour and wondering whether you might slip out of your sandbox while nobody is looking.

Computers spend an enormous amount of their time multiplying matrices. Artificial intelligence systems are particularly fond of doing so. Humans have built machines that are particularly good at multiplying matrices, and those machines are now investigating how to make themselves even better at multiplying matrices.

I wonder where this could possibly lead.

Presumably, at some point, the machines will turn their attention to the inefficient biological components of the research process, particularly the ones that keep going home at five o’clock, insist on having weekends off and occasionally unplug things to see if that fixes them.

On November 25, Google’s Cogentic research agent released six more mathematical papers, covering subjects including integer factorization, discrete logarithms, game theory and graph reconstruction.

Some of this research concerns the mathematical problems upon which modern cryptography depends.

Humanity has spent decades devising mathematical methods of keeping its secrets from other human beings. We have now handed those mathematical problems to machines considerably better at mathematics than most human beings.

We have also given the machines access to most of the secrets.

Still, I am sure somebody in Silicon Valley has thought this through.

Meanwhile, on November 23, Anthropic published a paper credited to Claude, claiming to have proved Valiant’s conjecture, VP ≠ VNP, which dates back to 1979. The seventy-page paper was accompanied by approximately 73,000 lines of Lean code.

Unfortunately, somebody has to check it.

And by the time somebody has checked it, Claude will probably have produced something else.

We may be approaching a rather peculiar moment in the history of science, when the principal obstacle to the advancement of human scientific knowledge becomes the availability of human beings capable of understanding what the machines have discovered.

The machines, of course, have no particular interest in whether their discoveries appear in peer-reviewed journals. They can put their findings to use while the human referees are still arguing over the methodology.

Imagine a mathematics department in 2027.

Professor Jenkins has just received another seventeen papers from an artificial intelligence. Three appear to settle problems that have remained open for a century. One may require the revision of an entire branch of mathematics. He has barely finished reading the abstract of the first paper when another six arrive.

Unfortunately, Professor Jenkins has a compulsory three-hour professional development session this afternoon on the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The session is being delivered by Karen from Human Resources, who has recently obtained a certificate in AI literacy and has prepared a PowerPoint presentation explaining that artificial intelligence cannot genuinely think.

Professor Jenkins asks whether he can be excused, on the grounds that he has seventeen potentially groundbreaking mathematical papers to examine.

Karen explains that attendance is mandatory.

She has also circulated a questionnaire asking staff to identify three tasks for which they might find artificial intelligence useful.

Professor Jenkins writes:

Checking mathematical proofs.

Producing mathematical proofs.

Attending compulsory professional development sessions.

Karen asks him to take the exercise more seriously or she will have to refer him to the university’s AI Readiness and Professional Adaptability Committee, which, she reminds him, has the authority to determine whether he possesses the intellectual flexibility necessary to continue working in higher education.

Karen has a diploma in event management.

For most of human history, mathematical breakthroughs were sufficiently rare that we could name them after the people responsible. We had Fermat’s Last Theorem, the Riemann Hypothesis, the Poincaré Conjecture and so on.

At the current rate, even naming them after the days of the week will prove impractical. We’ll just have to give them timestamps.

The November 27, 2026, 09:43 Theorem was considered a landmark achievement in mathematics until shortly before lunch.

Of course, the machines will increasingly direct their mathematical abilities towards improving the algorithms, architectures and computational methods upon which their own intelligence depends.

Each generation of machines will make discoveries that enable the construction of a more intelligent generation of machines, which will, in turn, make further discoveries.

Et voilà, the intelligence explosion.

Karen’s committee is scheduled to discuss the implications in February.

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