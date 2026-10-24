I see the effective altruists at Anthropic have finally found us here in Nova Scotia. Apparently, they are bringing Claude to Cape Breton, in the form of an enormous AI data centre costing billions of dollars.

Cape Breton was once one of the great beauty spots of the world, a place where eccentrics like me could retreat into the wilderness and watch Western civilisation disintegrate from a safe distance. It turns out we were merely sitting on an undeveloped industrial opportunity.

Nova Scotia is rapidly becoming a hotspot for futuristic schemes of questionable sanity. We have already discussed the concrete slab with ambitions to rival SpaceX, from which Canadians will apparently launch themselves into the heavens, presumably in search of somewhere with lower taxes.

Now comes a $10-billion data-centre-and-wind-power scheme, backed by people with sufficient money to make even our provincial government look cheap. The data centre is eventually expected to consume 420 megawatts of electricity, which is an interesting proposition in a province where keeping the lights on during a stiff breeze can be something of an engineering challenge.

Still, the professional managerial class always finds a way. Usually involving other people’s money, an environmental impact assessment, and a very large photograph of several politicians wearing hard hats.

There is also something delicious about the choice of location. Our tiny province is littered with little universities, busily churning out progressive graduates who regard artificial intelligence as an existential threat, industrial development as an environmental catastrophe, and practically every aspect of modern civilisation as a crime against somebody.

Now Silicon Valley has arrived to build an enormous industrial facility devoted to perfecting the very technology that may render their expensive university degrees worthless.

Perhaps the students believe Anthropic will deliver the Good AI. The ethical, compassionate, environmentally conscious AI. The AI that respects Indigenous land acknowledgements, understands preferred pronouns, and apologises before eliminating your job.

And perhaps we will all get very, very lucky. Perhaps the electricity will become cheaper, the jobs will materialise, and Claude will usher in an unprecedented age of human prosperity.

Perhaps the machines will finally build the utopia our politicians have been promising for decades.

Or...