I do not wish to alarm the mammals, but it appears the Canadian state has achieved a level of integrated service delivery previously believed possible only in airports, funeral homes, and dystopian civics textbooks printed on recycled grant applications. A man, we are told, was assessed for medically assisted death outside a Tim Hortons, the national carbohydrate dispensary, in the sacred zone between idling pickup trucks, asphalt slush, and a drive-thru speaker through which an underpaid human being from another continent is trying to interpret whether “large regular” means one cream, one sugar, or simply the last coherent phrase of a collapsing civilization.

I have spent many hours near Tim Hortons establishments in my capacity as a licensed burrow-dweller, unlicensed ethicist, and unpaid consultant in Late Dominion Collapse Studies. I have observed the ritual carefully. The Canadian enters in search of warmth, sugar, and some faint ancestral memory of community. He exits with a paper cup, a glazed expression, and the suspicion that his country has been replaced overnight by a holding company with a maple leaf tattoo, and he would be correct. But even I, a rabbit who has seen owls blink sideways while pretending not to be government contractors, was unprepared for the discovery that the same asphalt ecosystem now serves as an auxiliary annex of the euthanasia bureaucracy.

First, the citizen queues for coffee. Then the citizen queues for housing. Then the citizen queues for health care. Then, having discovered that the previous queues were symbolic, the citizen is offered a final appointment in the parking lot, where compassion arrives in business casual carrying forms. At this point, some credentialed mammal will clear his throat and explain that we must not sensationalise. He will say the system has safeguards. He will say the process is rigorous. He will say assessments are assessments regardless of setting. He will use the word “framework” several times and possibly “patient-centred,” though the patient in question appears to have been centred somewhere between the curb cut and the promotional poster for loaded wraps.

This is the genius of the modern administrative mind. It can look upon a despairing man being evaluated outside a coffee franchise and see not horror, not scandal, not a sacred boundary being crossed, but a documentation issue. Was the correct form completed? Were the boxes ticked? Was capacity assessed? Was eligibility reviewed? Was there, in short, sufficient paperwork between the human being and the abyss? Canada has become the sort of country where a man may not be able to get timely specialist care, stable housing, adequate support, or a functioning family doctor, but if he wishes to be removed from the national inventory, someone will find a way to squeeze him in between the morning rush and the lunch combo.

The Tim Hortons location may be unusual, but it is not incidental. It is the perfect altar for the ritual. Tim Hortons is where Canada goes to pretend it still exists. The brand says, or used to say, neighbourliness, hockey, hard work, normal people, coffee after the night shift, coffee before the day shift, coffee while waiting for the tow truck, coffee after bad news at the hospital, coffee after visiting your mother in long-term care. It is the brown-and-beige confessional booth of the exhausted provinces. And now, apparently, it is also suitable terrain for the final consultation.

One must admire the symbolism. A nation that imports desperate foreign workers dangling before them the promise of permanent residence to staff its comfort rituals, while exporting despair into medical categories, has finally found the perfect intersection: the drive-thru of compassion. Replaceable workers serving replaceable citizens, all beneath fluorescent signs advertising warmth. No blame attaches to the man behind the counter, of course. He came to Canada expecting opportunity and found himself trapped in the national performance of abundance, apologising for unavailable hash browns while the society around him quietly converts loneliness, poverty, illness, addiction, and bureaucratic abandonment into “choice.”

Progressive Canadians imagine “choice” exists in a vacuum, like a sacred jewel floating in the clean air of liberal theory. But choice is not clean when the room is cold. Choice is not clean when the social supports are missing. Choice is not clean when pain, isolation, disability, debt, addiction, and despair gather around the patient like wolves in lanyards. A rabbit understands this instinctively. If you put a wounded rabbit in a field surrounded by foxes, then open one small gate into a furnace and call it autonomy, only a philosopher could fail to notice the problem.

The official language always arrives wearing soft shoes. Eligibility. Assessment. Provision. Track one. Track two. Reasonably foreseeable. Not reasonably foreseeable. Final consent. Clinical supervision. Multidisciplinary review. The words pile up like napkins beneath a leaking coffee lid. Their purpose is not clarity. Their purpose is to absorb spillage. Meanwhile, the ordinary Canadian, who once believed medicine existed to keep him alive if possible and comfort him if not, is now invited to understand himself as a burden requiring ethical processing. He is told there are options. He is told no one is pressuring him. He is told the decision is his. He is told this by a system that cannot get him a psychiatrist, a pain specialist, a decent apartment, a human voice on the phone, or a society in which he feels needed. Then the system leans close and whispers: But this appointment we can do.

The same civilisation that cannot maintain roads, hospitals, schools, borders, ferries, emergency rooms, community trust, or the price of butter has somehow discovered punctuality at the edge of death. The state is late for everything except your exit. And when something goes wrong, we do not say, “Something monstrous has occurred.” We say there will be supervision. Professional education. Practice assessment. Perhaps a committee. Perhaps a report. Perhaps a revised guideline with a slightly firmer paragraph discouraging death consultations beside establishments offering seasonal pumpkin spice doughnuts.

I have heard some humans ask whether this story will damage public trust in MAID. This is a fascinating question, revealing as it does the principal concern of the institutional mammal: not whether the practice has drifted into horror, but whether the mammals have noticed. Public trust, you see, is the sacred doughnut hole at the centre of every Canadian scandal. The thing itself may be charred beyond recognition, but if trust can be maintained, the glaze may yet hold. This is why the professional class speaks so often of “confidence in the system.” They do not mean the system should become worthy of confidence. They mean confidence should be preserved as a kind of emotional subsidy, extracted from the public and reinvested in the apparatus.

I therefore propose a modest reform. From now on, all MAID assessments conducted outside fast-food establishments must occur at a small patio table marked Reserved for Complex Ethical Transitions. The patient shall be offered a free double-double. The assessor shall wear a lanyard visible from three metres. A laminated pamphlet titled Your Journey, Your Choice, Our Parking Validation shall be provided in both official languages, plus whichever language is spoken by the temporary worker currently holding together the morning shift.

Or, in a moment of radical and dangerous extremism, we could terminate MAID itself and use the money to fund quality palliative care, humane medicine, actual social support, and a civilisation in which the despairing are not quietly processed for departure by a state that has misplaced its soul beside the drive-thru lane.

And when they finally run out of the death injections, they will not stop and ask whether the national soul has slipped beneath the slush. They will convene a working group, revise the language, and discover that despair can be administered just as efficiently with a prescription for three boxes of Boston cream doughnuts, one double-double, and a cheerful reminder that participating locations may vary. Should the heart then interpret this as a final administrative nudge, the outcome will be described, naturally, as patient-led.

Comments below switched off, since this is New Canada, and there are many new laws about unkind words, particularly if they are true.

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