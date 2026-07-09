A friend and long-time reader has notified me that some little hall monitor somewhere has me down as part of the “SARS Insurgency,” and therefore worthy of my Substack shadowbanning.

I have no idea what “SARS Insurgency” means, so I asked an AI, which is apparently what one does now when accused of membership in a respiratory guerrilla movement. It informed me that “SARS Insurgency” is probably shorthand for a loose cluster of Covid-origin, lab-leak, biodefence, vaccine-injury, microclot, and data people who spent the last few years committing the unforgivable act of remembering what public officials said before they changed it.

This was reassuring.

For a moment I had worried I had joined an actual insurgency and missed the orientation session.

No one issued me a balaclava. No one taught me how to rappel down the side of a virology institute. No one sent me the encrypted Signal message saying, “Bring rope, night vision, and a small packed lunch.”

Instead, I appear to have become a moderate risk by reading spreadsheets, linking to public documents, and occasionally permitting a rabbit to write after being supplied with white willow bark and floor space beneath the shed.

Well, at least this explains how I went from writing articles with thousands of views and hundreds of likes to performing, presumably, for a hardened cell of twelve remaining dissidents, three bots, one retired anaesthetist in Saskatoon, and a woman called Linda who only opens the email to check whether T.W. is still alive.

I had wondered.

For a while I assumed it was the writing.

Perhaps the prose had gone off. Perhaps readers had grown tired of my habit of quoting government documents at them until their eyes tried to leave the building.

But no.

It turns out I may have been gently placed in the digital airing cupboard by some platform-adjacent goblin with a spreadsheet.

This is a relief.

Because the numbers did change rather suddenly.

One day the articles were going out into the world like normal little paper boats, gathering readers, comments, likes, arguments, fury, gratitude, the usual democratic swamp music. Then, quietly, without explanation, the boats seemed to enter fog. The likes thinned. The views sagged. The comment section began to resemble a Quaker meeting after a carbon monoxide leak.

At first I thought: maybe everyone is busy.

Then I thought: maybe the headlines are too long.

Now, thanks to this screenshot, I have a better working theory.

Somewhere, someone may have decided that The Random Archivist, formerly known as @mathewaldred is not quite dangerous enough to be burned in the village square, but just dangerous enough to be kept under a weighted blanket by Trust & Safety until morale improves.

I have to say, I’m a little disappointed that the little snitch describes me as a moderate risk.

Moderate?

After all this?

After four years of reading reports, archiving screenshots, noticing vanished claims, comparing public statements with documents, and letting a medically unstable rabbit chew through the moral fibre of the administrative state, I am merely moderate?

That hurts.

I am apparently the korma of dissent.

The sensible cardigan of wrongthink.

The lukewarm bath of information hazards.

Frankly, I expected better from my enemies. If you are going to build a little shadowban ledger in a converted Mission District nap room where grown “men” say “alignment” without shame, at least have the courtesy to panic properly. Put some effort in. Use red font. Add a skull. Invent an acronym. Mention “networked amplification dynamics” or “rabbit-adjacent radicalisation.” Make me sound like I require a task force, not a polite warning near the kettle and an algorithm that slowly narrows my readership to Linda, three bots, and one confused man in Belgium who thought he had subscribed to a newsletter about antique maps.

Instead, I get “Mod risk,” as though I might cause trouble at the parish council if left alone with a PDF.

Editor’s note: Subscribe now, because a subscription gives me your email, and your email may soon be the only string tied to my ankle when the platform drops me the rest of the way down the narrative well. I’m already halfway down, blinking up at daylight, surrounded by microclot people and lab-leak heretics.

Do not merely “follow” me. A follow is simply a polite request submitted to a Californian sorting machine operated by men called Bryce who drink mushroom coffee and think censorship becomes “community health” if you put it in a slide deck. However, an email means that when The Random Archivist is moved from the digital leper colony to the fenced-off shed behind the digital leper colony, where the platform keeps the more troubling cases under a heavy-duty tarp, I can still reach you.

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