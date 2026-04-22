There was a time when the arrangement was at least vulgar in an honest way. The users, or, in the Zuckbot’s less polished idiom, “dumb fucks,” were the crop. Their friendships, photos, griefs, jealousies, divorces, infant pictures, funeral notices, and midnight panics were harvested, sorted, diced into preference categories, and sold back to advertisers as behavioural weather futures. The insult lay in the intimacy of the theft. But now comes a finer humiliation, tailored for salaried professionals with badges and stock grants: you are not simply labour. You are an annotated demonstration set. Please continue typing naturally while the future studies your wrists.

The managerial classes always promised that technology would relieve mankind of drudgery. They neglected to mention that drudgery, in its mature corporate form, first becomes a fellowship program for your replacement. The employee is now invited to perform one final act of service to the firm: not merely to work, but to work clearly, obediently, and with enough procedural elegance that the software may inherit the tiny unconscious graces that once justified your salary. Choose from the dropdown, Deborah. Use the shortcut, Kevin. Hover with purpose, Melissa. Reply in the approved tone, Marcus, as though the future were a middle manager peering over your shoulder with a clipboard and dead eyes. Do it all on camera. Smile if possible. The apprentice is watching, and unlike previous interns it requires no onboarding, no snacks, no ergonomic chair, and no humiliating trip to Scottsdale for a trust-building retreat called Accelerate 2030. It has no childhood, no rent, no pulse, no bladder, no conscience, and not the faintest understanding of why a human being might suddenly stare out the window for six minutes after opening Outlook. But by the God of Silicon Valley, it will learn how you move your fingers. It will study your little rituals of survival, your sacred alt-tabs, your diplomatic pauses, your weary punctuation, until competence itself has been strip-mined into a product feature. And then, with all the gratitude of a guillotine, it will be unveiled as a bold new tool to help you focus on higher-value work, such as explaining to your children why daddy lost his job to an obedient ghost that learned everything by watching him answer email.

The old insult, “dumb fucks,” was not a gaffe. It was doctrine, briefly seen without its corporate cosmetics. The mistake was not that he thought it. The mistake was that he voiced it before the culture had developed the antibodies needed to rename contempt as “product vision.” Now the doctrine has ripened. Users were never customers, much less souls. They were extractable patterns. Employees, it turns out, are simply premium patterns with better hygiene and more reliable keystrokes.

First, map the social graph. Then monetise attention. Then stuff the species into chatbot onesies and call the resulting loneliness “connection.” Then place the workers under laboratory glass and record the sacred finger-dances by which caffeine, dread, and rent are alchemised into quarterly output. It is the same empire at every stage: a vast behavioural strip mine disguised first as a community, then as a workplace, then as intelligence itself. A city is a chart with buildings attached. A company is a spreadsheet with lanyards and dental coverage. To such minds, a person is merely a short-lived obstruction between one dataset and its next revenue stream.

A rabbit notices the moral smell before the policy analysts do. The smell is not innovation. It is domesticated contempt, shampooed, badged, and taught to speak in productivity slogans. It is the old conviction that human beings are at their most useful when rendered countable, ownable, and, ideally, replaceable by Q4. This is what happens when the people designing the future do not love people, do not admire them, and do not especially enjoy being reminded that they are among them. They are fascinated only by utility: by the click, the pattern, the output, the compliance event. To such minds, a person is just a spreadsheet with a mother.

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