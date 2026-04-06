For the avoidance of doubt, the rabbit observed beside President Trump on the White House balcony was neither the author nor his American cousin, Jebediah “Bunnyhawk” Burrows III, a regrettable Beltway lagomorph known for his patriotic neckwear, undisclosed consultancy work, and pathological belief that every geopolitical crisis can be improved by branding. The creature in question appeared to be a different species entirely: the Imperial War Bunny, plush herald of managed apocalypse.

There it stood beside the old emperor as he thundered about Iran: not an eagle, not a hawk, not even one of those ghastly bronze fasces-type emblems beloved by second-rate imperialisms, but a giant Easter rabbit with the expression of a mall greeter who has seen too much and unionised internally. This, apparently, is where the republic now lives. The Commander-in-Chief discussing war from the White House balcony while standing next to what looked like Harvey after a Pentagon contract, or Frank from Donnie Darko after six months in strategic communications.

One must admire the efficiency of the thing. The rabbit did not undermine the message. It was the message. Why confront the public with naked militarism when one can dress it in seasonal whimsy and oversized paws? Why say, “We are normalising another possible disaster,” when one can simply place a six-foot pastel herbivore beside the speech and let the image do the work? It was brilliant in the way certain poisons are brilliant. A masterclass in advanced imperial packaging. Bombing, but make it brunch-adjacent. Retaliation, but with family-friendly optics. Death management, but sponsored by jellybeans.

Older rabbits had standards. Harvey was an invisible pooka, a gentleman’s hallucination with better manners than most senators. Frank in Donnie Darko was at least unsettling in an interesting way, like a time-traveling orthodontist of doom. But the Imperial War Bunny is worse because it is not eerie enough to warn anyone. It does not arrive bearing omens. It arrives bearing optics. It is not a rabbit from beyond reality. It is a rabbit from central casting, from a civilisation so spiritually concussed it now believes every threat should be accompanied by a mascot, as though war itself were a halftime promotion.

My cousin Bunnyhawk, who once chaired a panel called “Soft Power, Soft Fabrics” at a defence-adjacent hospitality summit in Arlington, insists the rabbit was a stroke of genius. “It humanises escalation,” he told me, while adjusting a flag pin the size of a communion wafer. “It broadens demographic resonance.” This is the sort of language spoken by creatures who have spent too long in Washington and can no longer distinguish between a nation, a brand, and a trauma response. Bunnyhawk has long maintained that missile strikes poll better when placed near baked goods, toddlers, or medium-sized dogs. On this question, I fear he may finally be vindicated.

Why a rabbit? Because no animal better captures the governing philosophy of late empire. It is soft where the policy is hard. Cute where the substance is psychotic. Fertile, commercial, child-facing, and faintly vacant. The rabbit says: hush now, little citizen, do not trouble yourself with the details. Yes, the old men are discussing fire. Yes, someone far away may soon be turned into a policy outcome. But look. Ears. Whiskers. Big foam feet. Nothing truly monstrous can be happening in the presence of such certified springtime nonsense.

This was not some accidental collision of moods. It was the perfect image of a civilisation that can no longer present horror directly and must therefore escort it onto the stage disguised as entertainment. The abyss is still there. It just has a holiday mascot now. Rome had banners and eagles. We have a rabbit who looks like he is about to hand out chocolate eggs while the empire discusses incineration from a balcony.

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