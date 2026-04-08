There was, for a few shining hours, a perfect little diplomatic opera in the Americas. Gustavo Petro, Marxist M-19 guerrilla, draped as ever in the moth-eaten robes of woke moral grandeur, denounced Nayib Bukele’s prisons as “concentration camps,” thereby placing himself in that noble modern tradition of men who compare things to the Third Reich whenever they wish to avoid discussing why ordinary people keep preferring the other fellow. Bukele, who has the rare political instinct of understanding that the age no longer rewards sermons so much as humiliation, replied with exquisite malice: very well then, if these are indeed camps of unspeakable injustice, Colombia should demand the removal of every prisoner and receive them itself. One does not call a place a concentration camp and then calmly leave its inmates inside. Either they are victims of a monstrous injustice, in which case they must be taken out at once, or the rhetoric is moral theatre.

And at that moment the whole stage machinery collapsed on poor Petro’s head.

For this is the problem with theatrical suicidal “compassion” in an age of visible consequence. It works beautifully in faculty lounges, editorial boards, and conferences held beneath banners made of recycled grievance. It works rather less well when one is speaking to populations that remember what it means to be ruled not by abstract ideals but by men with knives, rifles, lookouts, and A-47s. Bukele took Petro’s moral vocabulary, bowed to it, and then followed it one inch further than Petro was willing to go. This is always fatal. Nothing destroys a pose faster than taking it literally.

The replies beneath the exchange were, I confess, almost too delicious for one rabbit to process before supper. Colombians appeared not to protest Bukele’s insolence, nor to defend the sacred dignity of their own head of state, but to beg, plead, and in some cases all but submit notarised applications for Petro’s immediate incarceration in Bukele’s “concentration camps”. Lock him up, they cried to the foreign caudillo. Put our president in with the rest. It is difficult to imagine a more modern verdict on “liberal legitimacy” than a people publicly fantasising that a neighbouring strongman might solve their domestic political problem with an extradition van.

And why not? This is where the international clerisy forever fails to understand the peasantry, the shopkeeper, the mother, the bus driver, the man who would quite like to walk home after dark without being stabbed by a youth sociologists insist is a “product of exclusion.” The enlightened classes speak in the language of process, optics, norms, and rights architecture. The governed tend to begin with a slightly cruder philosophical priority, namely: I should like not to be murdered. On this question, the masses remain embarrassingly pre-modern. They place a regrettable premium on survival. They are stubbornly attached to the reactionary belief that a state ought to exercise sovereignty over its own territory rather than subcontract it to tattooed extortion syndicates and then issue a moving statement on root causes.

Thus, Petro came armed with abstract horror and found himself defeated by comparative reality. It turns out that when one man is accused of being authoritarian but has made the streets livable, while the other speaks beautifully of human dignity as disorder festers, a certain number of citizens begin to suspect that liberty without security is merely an elegantly phrased hostage note. They may not know their Hobbes, but they understand extortion. They may not have completed the assigned reading on democratic pluralism, but they can tell when the local sovereign is a gang lookout with a pistol and a cousin in the police.

Naturally, the liberal West will continue clutching its pearls. It has an almost liturgical need to do so. Somewhere, even now, a columnist is moistening his lips to inform us that Bukele’s methods are deeply troubling, norm-eroding, institution-straining, and vaguely reminiscent of certain regrettable European episodes. Very good. Let him write it from a safe hotel, summon room service, and marvel at the mystery of why those who actually live amid violent collapse do not thrill to his concerns in quite the proper register. One suspects they would rather keep their children alive than preserve the procedural self-esteem of transnational moralists.

As for Petro, he has committed the unforgivable error of modern statesmanship: he attempted to weaponise conscience against a man who has built his popularity on results. That is a dangerous game. Once politics is reduced to the vulgar question of who made life more bearable, vast sectors of the humanitarian performance industry find themselves exposed as decorative staff. Bukele understood this. He did not answer the accusation. He simply invited his accuser to live inside its logic.

A savage move.

A clarifying move.

And, in its own dark way, a humane one.

For nothing reveals the hierarchy of human needs more quickly than the moment people are forced to choose between impeccable democratic rhetoric and the ability to leave the house without being killed.

I, T.W. Burrows, who have long maintained that civilisation is merely the interval during which predators are kept at a sufficient distance from the nursery, observed this exchange from beneath the shed with quiet admiration. The moral of the episode is simple. Men may chatter endlessly of norms, dignity, historical memory, and the delicate flowers of constitutionalism. But when the wolves are at the door, they do not ask first whether the shepherd has “authoritarian” tendencies. They ask whether he has the will to lock up the predators and restore order. That may well be the story of the West in the decade ahead. From beneath the shed, I fancy I can already hear the pendulum beginning its return.

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