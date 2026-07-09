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Good news, renters.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has released a working paper explaining that the recent surge in unauthorized immigration was not merely an inspiring tale of border management by people who appear to manage borders in the same way raccoons manage bin night. It was also, according to the paper, a housing demand shock.

This is economist language for: more people wanted roofs, but the number of roofs remained stubbornly attached to reality.

From early 2021 to early 2024, the U.S. experienced what the authors call an “unprecedented boom” in unauthorized immigration, with the Congressional Budget Office estimating that this category added roughly 7 million people to the U.S. population between 2021 and 2024, nearly double legal immigration. Before that, unauthorized net immigration had averaged about 0.1 million per year from 2000 to 2019 and was slightly negative from 2010 to 2019. Then, suddenly, the border began operating like a Black Friday doorbuster event staffed by sociology majors.

For every increase in unauthorized immigrant worker flows equal to 1% of a local area’s initial employment, local house prices rose by about 2.2% and rents by about 1.4%. Housing supply, meanwhile, did not expand meaningfully.

This is the part where the professional managerial class looks confused.

“How can adding millions of people increase demand for housing?” asks a woman with three graduate degrees, a rent-controlled apartment, and a tote bag that says No Human Being Is Illegal Except My Airbnb Cleaner After Checkout.

The Fed paper answers this mystery using administrative microdata, immigration court records, local labor market measures, and something called a two-way leave-out shift-share instrument, which is what economists use when plain English would cause a policy meeting to catch fire.

The result: unauthorized immigrant worker flows explain about 30% of total house-price growth and 20% of total rent growth for the average local market over the boom period. For the average MSA, the implied contribution was about 6.6% higher house prices and 4.3% higher rents.

So when your rent went up, remember: it was not just greed, zoning, interest rates, money printing, corporate landlords, and the spiritual corruption of everyone involved in urban planning.

It was also arithmetic.

This will now be translated by cable news as either “immigrants destroyed housing” or “immigrants saved brunch,” depending on which donor class has the remote.

The more annoying truth is that the policy class imported a large labor-supply shock into a country that had not built enough housing, then acted surprised when the housing market behaved like a crowded elevator.

The official position will be that nobody could have foreseen this. Nobody except builders, renters, landlords, local councils, border agents, demographers, truckers, school boards, hospitals, people with eyes, and one mentally unstable rabbit under a shed with a spreadsheet.

But apart from them, nobody.

So let us thank the Federal Reserve for confirming, in formal language, that when you rapidly increase the number of people in a place without rapidly increasing the number of homes, the price of homes rises.

A lesser civilization might have discovered this by counting bedrooms.

Ours required a working paper.

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