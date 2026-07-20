Editor’s note: The British Home Office, having apparently finished immigration control, border security, policing and the protection of vulnerable children, has launched a reaction channel for Paramount+. In its latest episode, a former armed robber explains that Guy Ritchie’s mass execution is tactically unrealistic and that a proper professional would let everyone go home before murdering them individually over the next five years. We asked T.W. to work out what, precisely, the Home Office thinks it is doing.

I see that the British Home Office has produced a video in which former Category A prisoner Stephen Gillen reacts to MobLand, Guy Ritchie’s television series about wealthy criminal families sitting around enormous tables and discussing murder as though renegotiating the terms of a commercial lease.

This is an important development. Until now, many of us believed the Home Office existed to control Britain’s borders, enforce the law, oversee policing and prevent the public being hacked into portable portions outside Greggs. Apparently it is also the government department responsible for Paramount+ supplementary content.

Gillen is a former organised criminal who served seventeen years in a high-security prison. He now works in crime prevention and youth mentoring, which is admirable. The peculiar decision was putting him in front of clips from a glossy gangster drama so he could tell us whether Guy Ritchie had properly captured the administrative procedures surrounding intergenerational murder.

The result is rather like the Department for Transport inviting a retired pirate to review Master and Commander.

Gillen explains that the fictional gangsters’ meetings are lifelike because there really are hierarchies, alliances and arguments about revenue streams. He notes that a mass execution of everyone in the room would be unrealistic. In actual organised crime, he says, the victims would more likely be allowed to leave and then “picked off one by one.” This is the sort of practical correction one rarely receives from the official government account unless one has accidentally downloaded the Home Office Advanced Certificate in Patient Retaliatory Murder.

He also explains the use of family members as leverage, the strategic value of veiled threats, the erosion of fear after repeated exposure to firearms, and the wisdom of waiting one, two or five years before taking revenge. Criminals may smile at you today, he warns, then return when you are at your weakest.

The moral arrives eventually. Organised crime destroys families. Nobody wins. You sacrifice peace, stability and the possibility of a normal life. All true.

But who exactly is this warning for?

Is there a large and growing population of British teenagers preparing to enter a thirty-year criminal alliance with the Lazaros family? Are schoolchildren being recruited outside chicken shops with promises of mahogany boardrooms, tailored overcoats and the opportunity to threaten Pierce Brosnan through an orchard metaphor?

“Don’t do it, Tyler. I know the money looks tempting, but before you know it you’ll own three restaurants in Mayfair and be conducting a false peace negotiation beside an antique drinks cabinet.”

Your average feral child is not entering Guy Ritchie’s MobLand. He has no family council, no estate in the country and no elderly patriarch explaining that the apples have begun to rot. He has a machete, a balaclava and an electric bicycle. His criminal organisation consists of a WhatsApp group, a cousin called Kenz and somebody fourteen years old who knows how to remove the tracking device from a stolen telephone.

He does not wait five years for revenge. He cannot wait five minutes for a Deliveroo order.

He is not sacrificing a stable long-term relationship for the demands of an international criminal empire. He has never possessed a stable long-term relationship. His father may be represented in the household by an old PlayStation username. His school has excluded him, the police know his name, the court has encountered him repeatedly, and every public institution involved has produced a safeguarding leaflet explaining that his continued possession of a machete may reflect unmet needs.

Guy Ritchie’s criminal is safe for the Home Office because he is almost extinct. He belongs to a sealed aristocracy of villains. He commits crime behind oak doors. His violence is planned, private and spoken about in complete sentences. He has cufflinks. When he threatens somebody, he refers to an allegorical orchard. Nobody has to discuss why children are carrying eighteen-inch blades through London, why robbers believe they can approach strangers in broad daylight, or what has happened to deterrence.

The fictional gangster also places responsibility entirely upon the criminal. He chose the life. He wanted money and power. He entered a dark world and paid the price.

The machete enthusiast is more troublesome. Talking about him might require the Home Office to discuss the state of Britain. It might involve police numbers, failed prosecutions, collapsing schools, absent families, gang recruitment, immigration, drugs, sentencing, youth culture and neighbourhoods in which wearing a mask while carrying a large agricultural blade no longer causes every adult male within sight to hit you with a chair.

That conversation could become politically difficult.

Far better to find a retired criminal and ask him whether Helen Mirren’s fictional mob family has observed the correct etiquette when threatening a daughter.

This allows the Home Office to appear tough on crime while remaining several genres away from any crime for which it might be held responsible. The department can condemn murder, extortion and family intimidation in the abstract. It can explain that crime is bad and that even wealthy gangsters are secretly unhappy. It can do everything except answer the question being asked by the man lying on the pavement while his phone accelerates away at thirty miles an hour.

I suspect the intended message is aimed at young people: crime may appear glamorous on television, but the reality is fear, betrayal and prison. A sensible message, although I am uncertain how many prospective machete robbers are being seduced by the prospect of becoming a silver-haired London crime patriarch in approximately forty years.

The more immediate glamour problem may be the one visible in their own lives. Wear the mask. Carry the blade. Take the phone. Film the car. Post the threat. Acquire several hundred followers. Be arrested, if unusually unlucky, then described by a youth worker as a promising footballer who fell in with the wrong crowd.

The Home Office does not want to show that film. The cast would be awkward. The locations would be recognisable. The victims might ask why the criminal was still outside. Somebody might notice that the disorder was not being committed by a tiny dynasty of millionaire gangsters but by thousands of young men who do not fear the police, the courts, their parents or God.

So instead we receive The Home Office Reacts to MobLand.

Next week, perhaps the Department of Health will respond to Grey’s Anatomy, with a former surgeon explaining that real doctors cannot normally conduct eleven emergency operations while maintaining three adulterous relationships and looking magnificent beneath fluorescent lighting.

After that, the Ministry of Defence can review Star Wars and reassure us that the destruction of Alderaan does not reflect current British military doctrine.

I shall be under the shed, securing the entrance against a twelve-year-old on an e-bike who has mistaken my carrot for an iPhone.

I can imagine the more realistic video review, which the Home Office will never make, and Paramount+ will never show:

HOME OFFICE: REAL CRIMINAL REACTS TO STREET CRIME

Experienced offender Jayden, 18, separates fact from fiction in footage of Britain’s next generation

ON-SCREEN TEXT:

JAYDEN M.

Knife-crime user/survivor

Awaiting sentence

Filmed as part of Jayden’s voluntary rehabilitation journey

ON-SCREEN NOTICE:

English subtitles and translation from Roadman are provided throughout.

Jayden is technically speaking English.

Jayden sits beneath the Home Office logo. Beside him is MS PATEL, his probation officer, holding a thick folder marked PRE-SENTENCE REPORT.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Morning, Jayden.

JAYDEN: Morning.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: And thank you for volunteering to take part.

Jayden looks at Ms Patel.

MS PATEL: Cooperating.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Cooperating in this important public-safety project.

JAYDEN: Yeah.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Entirely of your own free will.

Ms Patel opens the folder and uncaps her pen.

JAYDEN: Yeah.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Jayden has extensive lived experience of serious youth violence, knife-enabled acquisitive crime and several forms of public transport misuse. He became involved in street crime at thirteen and has since received two community orders, a suspended sentence and a certificate in food hygiene obtained during a brief spell at His Majesty’s pleasure.

He is currently awaiting sentence for an unrelated matter.

JAYDEN: Very unrelated.

MS PATEL: It involved a machete.

JAYDEN: Different machete.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Today, Jayden will react to real footage of fourteen-year-olds committing crimes across London, separating fact from fiction and explaining why crime is never the answer.

JAYDEN: Man’s seen things.

Ms Patel writes something.

JAYDEN: And deeply regrets seeing them, yeah.

CLIP ONE: THE PHONE SNATCH

A boy in a balaclava rides an electric bicycle along a pavement. He swerves toward a pedestrian, reaches for a phone, misses, strikes a recycling bin and disappears into a hedge.

JAYDEN: Pause it.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What have you noticed?

JAYDEN: Everything’s wrong.

Ms Patel looks up.

JAYDEN: Morally.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: In what sense?

JAYDEN: Stealing phones causes trauma to victims, damages community confidence and can lead to serious consequences for the offender.

He glances toward Ms Patel.

She gives the smallest possible nod.

JAYDEN: Also, his approach was terrible.

Her pen resumes moving.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Perhaps we could stay with the consequences.

JAYDEN: Yeah. Consequences. The hedge, for one.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What should he have done differently?

JAYDEN: Stayed in school.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Good.

JAYDEN: Or learned to ride a bicycle before beginning his criminal career.

Ms Patel draws a line through something.

JAYDEN: But mainly school.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What mistakes did he make?

JAYDEN: Both feet off the pedals. One hand on the phone. Other hand pulling his trousers up. No core strength.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: I meant his moral mistakes.

JAYDEN: All of it. The whole enterprise.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: So the footage is unrealistic?

JAYDEN: No. Half the boys I know have been defeated by street furniture.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What goes through your mind when you see a young person risking his future like this?

JAYDEN: Crime does not pay.

Ms Patel waits.

JAYDEN: Except briefly.

She writes again.

JAYDEN: But then it stops paying. Very quickly. That’s the important bit.

ON-SCREEN PUBLIC-SAFETY MESSAGE:

Street crime has consequences.

Some hedges contain thorns.

CLIP TWO: THE MACHETE INCIDENT

Three masked boys enter a convenience store. One raises a machete and immediately catches it in a hanging display of novelty phone chargers.

JAYDEN: There. Stop.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What happened?

JAYDEN: He made the wrong choice.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Exactly.

JAYDEN: Then failed to assess the ceiling height.

Ms Patel closes the folder halfway.

JAYDEN: The first thing is more important.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Is this common?

JAYDEN: Very. These younger kids think owning a machete makes them a professional. It doesn’t. My nan owns a bread knife. She’s not Pablo Escobar.

The boy continues struggling with the display. Packets of charging cables fall over his head. His accomplice attempts to help and becomes tangled in a rotating sunglasses rack.

JAYDEN: Painful.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Because of the violence?

Jayden checks Ms Patel’s face.

JAYDEN: Entirely because of the violence.

A packet of USB cables lands on the boy’s head.

JAYDEN: Mostly.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What would you say to him?

Jayden straightens and delivers a sentence he has plainly memorised.

JAYDEN: Put down the weapon, remove yourself from the situation and seek support from a trusted adult.

Ms Patel nods.

JAYDEN: You’re fourteen. Your mum thinks you’re at coding club.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: That is also useful.

JAYDEN: And the machete is still in the packaging.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Perhaps we should not focus on equipment.

JAYDEN: No. Equipment is irrelevant. Crime destroys lives.

He peers at the screen.

JAYDEN: Still got the cardboard sleeve on it, though.

MS PATEL: Jayden.

JAYDEN: Lives. Destroyed.

CLIP THREE: SOCIAL MEDIA

A boy records himself in a stolen car. His face is fully visible. His school blazer bears his name, school crest and prefect badge.

JAYDEN: Oh, come on.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What mistake has he made?

JAYDEN: He has stolen a car.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Good.

JAYDEN: Then posted his face.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Anything else?

JAYDEN: His name.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Anything else?

JAYDEN: His school.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Anything else?

JAYDEN: He’s tagged the police.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Why would he do that?

JAYDEN: Engagement.

The boy turns the camera toward the steering wheel.

BOY IN CLIP: Feds can’t catch me.

A police station is visible through the windscreen. The car is stationary in its car park.

JAYDEN: I want to be clear that nobody should steal cars.

Ms Patel makes a note.

JAYDEN: But once you have stolen one—

Ms Patel stops writing.

JAYDEN: No. There is no “once.” Don’t steal it.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Correct.

JAYDEN: Although conducting the entire prosecution case on TikTok is definitely making things worse.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: The message is simply not to commit crime.

JAYDEN: Exactly.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Not to commit it more competently.

JAYDEN: Obviously.

A pause.

JAYDEN: That would be a terrible interpretation of what I said.

He looks at Ms Patel.

JAYDEN: Please write that down.

The boy adds a poll asking whether he should surrender.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What are the results?

JAYDEN: Eighty-seven per cent yes.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Encouraging.

JAYDEN: His mum voted six times.

ON-SCREEN PUBLIC-SAFETY MESSAGE:

Think before you post.

Better still, think before you steal a car.

CLIP FOUR: THE STREET CONFRONTATION

Two groups of boys face one another outside a takeaway. Everyone is masked. Several are holding machetes. One boy attempts to deliver a threatening speech while an electric bicycle alarm sounds behind him.

BOY IN CLIP: You know what time it is.

BICYCLE: BEEP. BEEP. WARNING. BEEP.

BOY IN CLIP: Man said, you know what time—

BICYCLE: THEFT DETECTED.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What are we seeing here?

JAYDEN: A tragic cycle of violence caused by peer pressure, lack of opportunity and adverse childhood experiences.

Ms Patel appears pleasantly surprised.

JAYDEN: And poor battery management.

Her expression returns to normal.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Why do young people become involved in confrontations like this?

JAYDEN: They want respect. They’re frightened of looking weak. Older people use them. Half of them don’t even know what the original argument was about.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: That sounds like something you have seen yourself.

JAYDEN: Yeah.

He watches the footage for a moment.

JAYDEN: They’ve brought six people and the other side has nine.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Is that relevant?

JAYDEN: No. Violence is never the answer.

BICYCLE: BATTERY LOW.

JAYDEN: Although transport home may become an issue.

MS PATEL: Jayden.

JAYDEN: They should all leave peacefully and contact appropriate support services.

One boy steps forward, slips on a discarded sauce packet and falls. His machete skids beneath a parked mobility scooter.

JAYDEN: That’s Tariq.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: You know him?

JAYDEN: Everyone knows Tariq. He’s been falling over in public since primary school.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Does this make you reflect upon your own choices?

Jayden notices Ms Patel turning to a fresh page.

JAYDEN: Deeply.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: How?

JAYDEN: Violence solves nothing. Carrying a weapon puts everyone at risk. There are better ways to resolve conflict.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Anything else?

JAYDEN: Better footwear.

Ms Patel’s pen touches the paper.

JAYDEN: Peace. I meant peace.

CLIP FIVE: THE ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

A masked fourteen-year-old approaches an elderly man.

BOY IN CLIP: Give me your phone.

ELDERLY MAN: What?

BOY IN CLIP: Your phone.

ELDERLY MAN: Speak up.

BOY IN CLIP: YOUR PHONE.

ELDERLY MAN: Why?

The boy appears unprepared for the question.

BOY IN CLIP: Because… robbery.

JAYDEN: See, this is the difference between my generation and theirs.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What difference?

JAYDEN: We had confidence.

Ms Patel slowly removes her glasses.

JAYDEN: Misplaced confidence. Harmful confidence. Confidence rooted in trauma.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Is confidence desirable in a robber?

JAYDEN: No. Absolutely not.

The elderly man studies the boy.

ELDERLY MAN: Are you Denise’s youngest?

The boy lowers his machete.

BOY IN CLIP: No.

ELDERLY MAN: You are. I saw you in the Christmas concert.

BOY IN CLIP: That was years ago.

ELDERLY MAN: You were a shepherd.

BOY IN CLIP: I’ve changed.

ELDERLY MAN: Clearly.

The elderly man calls the boy’s mother. The boy waits beside a bus shelter with his machete on the ground.

JAYDEN: That’s community policing.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Would stronger communities help prevent youth crime?

JAYDEN: Definitely. Early intervention, trusted adults and positive role models.

Ms Patel smiles and writes several words.

JAYDEN: Also, knowing someone’s mum appears more effective than six government strategies.

She stops writing.

JAYDEN: You can leave out that part.

THE HOME OFFICE MESSAGE

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Thank you, Jayden.

JAYDEN: Was that enough?

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Enough for what?

Jayden looks at Ms Patel.

MS PATEL: We will discuss it afterwards.

JAYDEN: Right.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Jayden now works with young people, sharing his experiences and helping them make better choices.

JAYDEN: I’ve spoken at two schools.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: What do you tell the pupils?

Jayden looks directly at Ms Patel and speaks slowly.

JAYDEN: Stay in education. Avoid gangs. Never carry a weapon. Cooperate fully with probation services.

MS PATEL: The last one is not normally part of the school talk.

JAYDEN: Should be.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: How was the visit to your old school?

JAYDEN: Good.

HOME OFFICE PRESENTER: Did the pupils listen?

JAYDEN: They stole my e-bike.

Ms Patel writes one final note and closes the folder.

ON-SCREEN TEXT:

There is no glamour in crime.

Machetes ruin lives.

Electric bicycles should be used responsibly.

Positive engagement may be considered during sentencing.

A final caption appears:

Next week: A seventeen-year-old county-lines veteran explains the importance of completing Year Eight before managing regional distribution.

Editor’s note: I want to thank everyone who pays to subscribe to this Substack. Both the monthly and annual subscription rates are set at Substack’s minimums. Since January 2022, I have published approximately 4,000 articles. At that rate, the $22 annual subscription works out to roughly 2.5 cents per article.

I asked Jayden whether he would like to contribute. He replied, translated from Road:

“Sixteen quid? For a whole year? Bruv, that’s not even a proper offence. That’s like one meal deal and half a vape.”

Still, he knows a man who can copy the articles, remove my name and sell them on Telegram as a £49.99 “independent thinking course.”

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