After yesterday’s investigation by T.W., and the Internet’s enthusiasm for improving the UK Home Office’s informational posters, the less discerning reader may have concluded that T.W. is some kind of far-far-right rabbit with an intolerant attitude towards genuine refugees fleeing genuine wars, persecution and famine.

His objection is rather more specific. He would prefer Britain, and indeed every country, to distinguish efficiently between people genuinely entitled to refuge and criminals, opportunists and others with no intention of adapting to some fairly basic laws and customs before, rather than years after, admitting them into the country.

Even by the British government’s own asylum criteria, a remarkable proportion fail at the first hurdle. In the year ending March 2026, the initial grant rate for asylum claims was just 39 per cent. Counting applicants and dependants, the Home Office recorded 79,719 refusals against 48,581 grants of protection or other leave. This means that Britain has spent months or years accommodating and processing tens of thousands of people whom its own officials eventually conclude, at initial decision, do not qualify for the protection they came to Britain claiming.

Meanwhile, the question of what happens to those who are refused is not exactly reassuring, particularly when the same Home Office has admitted that approximately 50,000 cases were recorded as absconders on its immigration system, including an estimated 1,200 foreign national offenders.

That level of administrative control is worth keeping in mind as we return to the same department’s latest attempt to explain British laws, customs and acceptable behaviour to asylum seekers. This is the same institution now issuing pastel-coloured guidance explaining that certain activities could get you into trouble with the police and may affect your asylum claim.

For those who haven’t read yesterday’s investigation, the premise that people arriving in Britain may come from societies with very different assumptions about sex, women, marriage and public behaviour did not originate with T.W. Burrows. It is the premise of the Home Office’s own new booklet, Understanding behaviours and expectations in the UK: a guide for asylum seekers. The Home Office tells new arrivals that British “laws and customs here may be different from your home country,” before explaining that women may make their own decisions; domestic violence is actually a crime; sex requires consent; children under 16 cannot consent; mutilating a girl’s genitals is not an acceptable cultural practice; and making sexual comments, kissing noises or following strangers in public is unacceptable. Read the Home Office booklet

Nor are the potential differences imaginary. UNICEF currently records that 80 per cent of Afghan women aged 15–49 consider a husband justified in hitting or beating his wife in at least one of the circumstances specified in its survey. The corresponding figure on UNICEF’s Eritrea page is 51 per cent. UNICEF: Afghanistan UNICEF: Eritrea In Somalia, the WHO reports that 99 per cent of women aged 15–49 have undergone female genital mutilation, while UNICEF records that 45 per cent of women aged 20–24 were married or in union before 18 and 37 per cent of women consider wife-beating justified in at least one specified circumstance. WHO: FGM in Somalia UNICEF: Somalia

The British government itself maintains a Forced Marriage Unit. Its guidance lists among the drivers of forced marriage the protection of “family honour,” preserving perceived cultural or religious ideals, controlling women’s behaviour and sexuality, and preventing relationships considered unsuitable. In 2025 the largest foreign-country focus of cases handled by the unit was Pakistan, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Government forced-marriage guidance Forced Marriage Unit statistics 2025

Of course, in response to public outrage over abuses of women and children, the Home Office has concentrated on those particular “cultural differences.” But they are hardly the only behaviours now colliding with British laws and customs. Public defecation and the hunting, killing or eating of protected animals have themselves become whole genres of viral video. Neither phenomenon appeared from nowhere.

The Home Office has not yet produced the corresponding posters. T.W., naturally, regards this as an administrative oversight.

For example, the World Bank page citing UNICEF recorded 594 million Indians, more than half the population at the time, practising open defecation. India has made efforts to reduce it, but the interesting part was never simply the absence of toilets. An Indian government report on the Swachh Bharat programme acknowledged that open defecation continued even where household latrines existed because of “culture, habit, or preference for defecating in open.” Research cited in our earlier article found people describing the practice as pleasurable, comfortable or convenient, including people who already had access to a toilet. UNICEF eventually responded with its entirely genuine “Take Poo to the Loo” campaign. World Bank: 594 million practising open defecation Indian government Swachh Bharat report UNICEF: Poo to the Loo

And complaints about the practice have already reached Britain. In January 2025, Windsor MP Jack Rankin told Parliament that residents of Datchet had reported antisocial behaviour associated with the local asylum hotel including verbal abuse, photographing children outside schools and public defecation. Hansard: Datchet asylum hotel debate. Similar complaints have since been reported around England, including at the Wethersfield asylum centre in Essex, where several named residents separately alleged seeing asylum seekers defecating beside roads and in nearby fields, and in Epping, where residents complained of migrants from the local asylum hotel “defecating on the common”. In Bournemouth, meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that the council had resorted to signs reminding people not to defecate anywhere other than public toilets.

It should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: none of this means that every Afghan beats his wife, every Somali family practises FGM, every Indian defecates outdoors (and I would imagine very few Indians arriving in Britain do), or every asylum seeker requires remedial instruction in the age of consent.

The figures and cases establish something narrower and rather harder to laugh away: cultures really do differ, sometimes on matters Western governments had grown accustomed to treating as universal assumptions.

There is another distinction that tends to disappear when politicians, lawyers and judges reach for the phrase “cultural differences.” A different culture may help explain why somebody arrives with different expectations about women, marriage, public behaviour or authority. It does not follow that rape, assault, stabbing and murder were regarded as perfectly lawful back home. Very often the opposite is true. Pakistan, for example, despite its grim connection to Britain’s rape gang scandals, treats rape as a serious criminal offence punishable by between ten and twenty-five years’ imprisonment or, in specified aggravated cases, death. In June 2026, the Lahore High Court upheld death sentences imposed on two men convicted of gang-raping a woman in front of her children. Whatever else one may say about differences between Pakistani and British attitudes towards women, “we did not realise rape was a crime” would be a rather adventurous defence in Lahore. UK government guidance on rape law in Pakistan Pakistan court upholds rape death sentences

The death penalty creates another peculiarity. Britain will not normally remove someone to a country where he faces a real risk of execution. A very recent example involves one of the three small-boat migrants convicted in the Brighton gang-rape case. The Times reported that Egyptian national Karin Al-Danasurt could resist deportation because he also faces a murder case in Egypt, where premeditated murder can carry the death penalty. So Britain can find itself wanting to deport a serious foreign offender while being prevented from sending him home because his own country may punish him too severely.

A case closer to home illustrates another problem with the “cultural differences” defence. A Syrian refugee living in New Brunswick beat his wife with a hockey stick for about half an hour, then told a Canadian court that he “didn’t know it was against the law” in Canada. The story had an awkward history. Journalist Amos Roberts had previously spent several days filming the family for a sympathetic documentary about Canada’s Syrian refugee programme. When reality subsequently wandered off-script, Roberts revisited the case in The Guardian. He acknowledged that the man “knew full well that hitting his wife was a serious crime (as it is in Syria)”, and that his Canadian sponsor had repeatedly told him the same thing through an interpreter. The article nevertheless pivoted towards the reaction to the crime, warning that it was being used to fuel anti-immigration sentiment and describing the battered wife’s injuries as a “gift to rightwing bloggers.”

“My culture is different” may explain why somebody thinks differently. It does not establish that he was unaware that beating, raping, stabbing or killing another human being was wrong or criminal. Unless there is some genuine cognitive incapacity involved, those are two very different claims.

In summary, have our governments gone insane, or is this merely another department of the managed decline of Western civilisation? None of the individual principles is especially mad. Protect genuine refugees. Give people due process. Do not send them off to be tortured. Punish individuals for what they do, not for where they come from. Fine. Then run all of that through mass immigration, multi-year asylum decisions, hopeless enforcement and a governing class terrified of making distinctions, and the machine begins producing very strange results. The state cannot reliably decide who should be here, cannot reliably find everyone it has decided should not be here, sometimes cannot deport serious offenders even when it does find them, and meanwhile employs graphic designers to produce soothing pastel illustrations explaining that stabbing people may have consequences. At some point, “compassionate administration” begins to look suspiciously like a civilisation having a nervous breakdown in Canva.

All of which brings us, somewhat gratefully, back to the posters. T.W. Burrows, currently operating undercover somewhere in Britain, has volunteered to help the Home Office finish the series. His initial submissions suggest he may have interpreted “cultural orientation” rather broadly, and possibly confused a national information campaign with an illustrated catalogue of extremely specific ways to get arrested. The editor has raised this concern. T.W. says the market will decide.

From T.W.:

Having reviewed a regrettably extensive selection of recent reports, I am considering submitting several additional graphic designs to the Home Office for inclusion in its new series. I fear the department has barely scratched the surface.

Editor’s note: T.W. has requested that the Home Office print 250,000 copies of this poster for immediate distribution. The editor merely suggests that involuntary testicle harvesting may remain sufficiently niche to justify a rather more modest initial print run.

Editor’s note: T.W. recommends placing this poster in every school, asylum hotel and Home Office waiting room in the country. The editor suggests that, before ordering several million copies, the department might first establish whether arriving at a school with a hatchet, hammer, knife and petrol is becoming a sufficiently common misunderstanding to justify its own national awareness campaign.

Editor’s note: T.W. recommends displaying this poster prominently in every asylum hotel. The editor suggests that accommodation staff may already have enough to do handing out burner phones, travel passes, laminated grievance procedures and directions to the nearest Deliveroo hotspot, without also having to explain individually that stabbing the people assigned to help you could adversely affect the helping relationship.

Editor’s note: In fairness to the defecators, this may not be entirely cultural. They may simply have observed the flourishing open-air sanitation arrangements already maintained by drug addicts in various towns and cities across the crumbling remains of Western civilisation and assumed they were assimilating. T.W., however, is taking no chances and recommends placing this poster at every bus stop, railway platform, park entrance, canal towpath, lay-by, underpass, playground, seaside promenade, public bench, churchyard, supermarket trolley bay, municipal flower bed and suspiciously secluded patch of ornamental shrubbery in Britain. The editor merely wonders whether this might constitute over-targeting.

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Further reading:

The Great Indian Poo Awakening T.W.Burrows · Jul 7 Rabbits, I admit, leave little pellets wherever we go. This is one of our customs. We are not proud of it, exactly, but at least our droppings are small, dry, and arranged with the discreet efficienc… Read full story