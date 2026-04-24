It’s all making sense now:

In light of this news, perhaps we should start asking questions about all the taxpayer funding going to groups like this in Canada:

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In its 2023 pre-budget submission, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network stated two useful details. First, it acknowledged past funding from the Southern Poverty Law Centre, that venerable American factory of moral classification. Second, it made plain that its ambitions were not modest, local, or accidental. It was not merely asking for help to swat a few ideological wasps from the national picnic. It was asking for state support to build a Canadian watchdog “on par with the SPLC in the USA.” In other words, not just an observer of the hate economy, but a domestic franchise holder.

And the public purse has not been idle. As of April 22, 2026, Canada’s open grants database shows three federal funding agreements for CAHN with a combined listed value of $908,400. That includes $268,400 from Canadian Heritage for Containing and Countering Canadian Hate Groups from June 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021, $440,000 from Canadian Heritage for Informing, Connecting, and Encouraging Anti-Hate Activities in Canada from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2025, and $200,000 from Public Safety Canada for Creating an Ethical Framework for Research on Far-Right Organizing in Canada from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026.

Apparently, “hate” is now understood to be a specifically “far-right” secretion, rather like mange in foxes or flu in battery hens. Very neat. Very efficient. One need only locate the approved quadrant of the political compass, pin the entire moral pathology there, and the paperwork practically completes itself.

And it is not merely CAHN dipping its whiskers into the public trough. A brisk search of government records turns up a small ecology of similarly named “anti-hate” bodies, each with its own mandate, language, toolkits, programming, and supervisory concern for the national soul. The state, for its part, announced $273,600,000 for “anti-hate,” which in modern administrative dialect usually means the opening figure, not the closing one. By the time the consultants have nested inside the NGOs, and the NGOs inside the advisory frameworks, and the advisory frameworks inside the permanent bureaucracy, a few hundred million has a way of maturing into a few billion without anyone ever quite hearing the click of the meter.

Did I suspect that “hate” would become such a flourishing line of business? In the broad sense, yes. Any society that can turn grief into consultancy and crisis into a standing committee was always going to discover that hatred, too, could be processed, branded, staffed, and invoiced.

The surprising part is not that genuinely hateful violence, intimidation, or thuggery attracts money, institutions, and public alarm. That was inevitable. The surprising part is how swiftly “hate” ceased to denote a recognisable moral fact and became an administrative climate, a sort of atmospheric condition requiring experts, watchdogs, outreach coordinators, monitoring units, training modules, strategic partnerships, grant streams, and a permanent class of professionally alarmed custodians.

That is the real metamorphosis. Once a word becomes both morally untouchable and infinitely stretchable, it stops functioning merely as a description of a social evil and begins functioning as a revenue model. It becomes less a problem to be solved than a category to be curated. And once that happens, incentives shift in the usual managerial way: people are no longer rewarded simply for reducing the thing, but for sustaining the interpretive framework in which more and more things can be counted as instances of it.

As Upton Sinclair nearly said for our present purposes, it is difficult to get a man to narrow the definition of “hate” when his salary depends on widening it. And widen it they do, until the word no longer points only to malice or menace, but to blasphemy, dissent, refusal, moral disobedience, theological seriousness, and any stubborn attachment to truths not cleared by the compliance desk. One man’s “hate,” in such an arrangement, is another man’s religion, another’s conscience, another’s simple unwillingness to kneel on cue.

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