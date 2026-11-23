Britain has discovered an ingenious way to turn terrorism into an economic opportunity.

First, someone plots to blow up a British military installation. Then the taxpayer employs an army of highly qualified professionals to investigate him, prosecute him, defend him, imprison him, rehabilitate him, assess him, release him, recall him, reassess him and, eventually, commission an independent review into why the whole bloody process didn’t work.

Everybody gets paid.

Except the taxpayer, naturally.

The latest success story comes from Luton, where four Islamist terrorists admitted preparing acts of terrorism after discussing, among other things, a scheme to send a homemade bomb beneath the gates of a Territorial Army barracks using a remote-controlled toy car.