Rabbits, I admit, leave little pellets wherever we go. This is one of our customs. We are not proud of it, exactly, but at least our droppings are small, dry, and arranged with the discreet efficiency of punctuation marks. Unless, of course, a rabbit has an encounter with a strange metallic object beside a clover patch and has his brain crenulated, in which case he stops defecating randomly and begins publishing essays about civilisational collapse.

Humans, meanwhile, invented plumbing, porcelain, municipal sewage systems, smartphone apps, satellite navigation, nuclear weapons, and devotional yoga pants, only to arrive in the 21st century with hundreds of millions still relieving themselves al fresco, including near paths, fields, railway lines, and, most impressively, the rivers from which other humans drink, bathe, pray, and presumably try not to think too deeply.

I had assumed the following video was some exaggerated internet slur, perhaps produced by a bored meme farmer with unresolved digestive trauma after a spiritually transformative visit to Delhi. But no. The problem became so spectacularly unavoidable that even the United Nations briefly removed its cultural-sensitivity gloves, rolled up its Geneva sleeves, and said, in effect: “Right, enough. We are sending in the cartoon turd.”

Warning: What follows is not fake social-media rage bait. It is not a parody. It is not a comedy sketch smuggled through a sanitation NGO. It is a real UNICEF campaign for India, featuring one of the most astonishing sentences ever to survive institutional approval: young people must be made to “give a shit about the real shit around them.”

Dear mammals, I have reconsidered the UNICEF poo campaign and must now admit that the giant singing turd was not the strangest part.

The strangest part was that it may have been necessary.

Here was a civilisation capable of producing engineers (real and fake), philosophers, mathematicians, billionaires, mystics, programmers, nuclear scientists, call centres (lots of call centres), software empires, space ambitions, sharp kirpan daggers, and approximately nine million competing forms of spiritual instruction, yet still unable to persuade 620 million humans that the village path, railway verge, roadside ditch, and school perimeter were not suitable extensions of the digestive tract.

This is not, at bottom, a plumbing problem. Plumbing is the easy part. Pipes do not require metaphysics. Toilets do not need a commentary tradition, a priestly caste, or a subcommittee on auspicious evacuation. The difficult part is persuading people to use a sanitary toilet after it has already been installed.

And by “sanitary toilet,” I do not even mean some gleaming water-throne with a U-bend, ceramic dignity, and a pipe leading discreetly to a septic tank or treatment facility. Even a simple but well-designed composting system can work perfectly well, provided it is maintained by thoughtful, responsible people who understand that human waste is not a demon, a caste assignment, or a mystical substance that vanishes when placed behind a wall. See, for example, The Humanure Handbook, which makes the radical proposal that excrement can be safely composted by adults with discipline, knowledge, and a functioning relationship with reality.

There, of course, is the catch.

A composting toilet requires the very thing civilisation increasingly struggles to manufacture: people willing to take responsibility for the consequences of their own bodies. It requires attention. It requires maintenance. It requires the human animal to admit that the digestive system is not a private miracle whose outputs become a public mystery the moment they leave the colon.

Here, dear mammals, we reach the truly Burrowian layer of the latrine. The Indian situation is not simply a case of poor villagers standing toiletless beneath the indifferent stars, longing for the day when some benevolent ministry would descend from Delhi with ceramic salvation or a manual on composting. Many have toilets. Many have access to toilets. Many could, in principle, perform the entire digestive transaction indoors, away from flies, footpaths, water sources, schoolchildren, and the traumatised noses of passing goats. They simply prefer not to, according to the Indian government.

Report Of Sub Group Of Chief Ministers On Swachh Bharat Anhiyaan 2.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NITI Aayog, the Indian government’s own policy brain, said the quiet part in bureaucratic prose: access alone does not translate into use.

The SBM realises that sanitation coverage can be improved by generating the demand for it and hence behaviour change is the heart and soul of this programme. Bringing about a transformation in habits requires formulation of policies which recognises the essence of behavioural approach. It is seen that the design and implementation of development policies and interventions that target human choice and action (behaviour) can be improved by paying attention to how humans think (the processes of mind) and how history and context shape thinking (the influence of society).5 The Swachh Bharat Mission includes construction of individual household latrines, school sanitation, sanitation facilities at the Anganwadi Centres and community sanitary complexes. The success of an ODF programme will be measured by increased toilet usage and not toilet construction alone. The patterns of toilet usage and sanitation behaviour indicate that social, cultural and allied factors connected to the sanitation chain have a greater impact on the sanitation behaviour rather than the presence or absence of a toilet. Various references have been found to substantiate this behaviour. The J-PAL Evaluation of Total Sanitation Campaign in Madhya Pradesh indicates: Open defecation is practiced in spite of having IHHL because of “culture, habit, or preference for defecating in open.”

It was found that people who had toilets built with government support are more than twice likely to defecate in the open as compared to the people whose toilets were privately constructed. A modelling done to assess the efficacy of providing 100% government constructed latrine to all households not having toilets predicts that in the four focus States of the SQUAT survey, person level open defecation would only fall from the observed 70% to a predicted 51%.

The focus on behaviour change is therefore as crucial as the construction of toilets for achievement of open defecation free status. Further, it is essential to instil in people the importance of general cleanliness so that littering of waste is reduced. Understanding the importance of segregation of waste is also essential for the effective processing of waste.

Citing the SQUAT survey, it noted that among people who defecated in the open, 47 per cent said they did so because it was “pleasurable, comfortable, or convenient.”

Sa Xlix 38 200914 Diane Coffey Aashish Gupta Payal Hathi Nidhi Khurana Dean Spears Nikhil Srivastav Sangita Vyas 11rzpdv 443KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

First is a household-level decision about whether or not to own a latrine. Second is a person-level decision about whether or not to use a latrine, among people who have access to one. We sometimes combine these two house hold-level and person-level decisions when we write about “demand for latrine use” or “preference for open defecation”. This does not mean that members of the same household always agree: indeed, coexistence of open defecation and latrine use within the same household is a central observation of this paper. Yet, the two decisions are closely related, and choosing not to build a latrine is associated with the likeli hood of using one. Of course, these decisions are only in part shaped by what people “like”; they are also shaped by a variety of other per sonal and social forces, all of which are captured in econo mists’ concept of “preference” revealed by a person’s behav iour.1 Since we are primarily interested in revealed preference – in order to predict the effect of policy changes – this paper has little to say about any ultimate historical, cultural, or so cial roots of the preference that we document. Moreover, we do not believe this preference is immutable – indeed, we per sonally hope the opposite.

Open defecation is very common, even in households with access to a latrine. In our four focus states, 80% of all interviewed households had at least one member who defecates in the open. Forty-eight per cent of households with a working latrine – which we determined either by the fact that someone in the household used it or by the presence of a pit and seat – had at least one member who nevertheless defecates in the open. Strikingly, in the four focus states, 45% of households with a latrine user also had at least one household member who defecates in the open.

We asked an open-ended question, where household members could volunteer their explanations of what is good or bad about open defecation and latrine use. Of people who defecate in the open, 47% explain that they do so because it is pleasurable, comfortable, or convenient. Of individuals who defecate in the open despite having access to a latrine in their household, fully 74% cite these same reasons. Many respondents told us that defecating in the open provides them an opportunity to take a morning walk, see their fields, and take in the fresh air. Although it is beyond the scope of this paper to present these results in detail, the qualitative study found commonly-held perceptions about the benefits of open defecation, substantially similar to what we report here. Many people regard open defecation as part of a wholesome, healthy, virtuous life

Seventy-four percent.

Not “the toilet was unavailable.” Not “the pipe had exploded.” Not “a cobra had occupied the facility and was claiming adverse possession.” Pleasurable. Comfortable. Convenient.

At this point, the progressive development expert’s clipboard begins to tremble. The Western liberal mind, trained to believe that all human problems are caused by insufficient taxation and spending, inadequate infrastructure, colonialism, climate change, or the failure to distribute the correct pamphlet in the correct local dialect, is forced to confront a horrifying possibility: not all humans are plumbing-maximising rational actors.

They are tradition-haunted, status-sensitive, habit-ridden primates with intestines, ancestors, and surprisingly firm views about where the morning evacuation ought to occur.

Most humans defecated in the open at some point. This is not, in itself, a uniquely Indian invention. The entire species spent much of history squatting behind bushes, rocks, and unfortunate shrubbery. The distinction is that most societies, upon discovering cholera, population density, and the basic emotional needs of passers-by, began migrating the bowels indoors.

Yet in most parts of India, hundreds of millions of people continue the ancient rite well into the 21st century. A cultural enrichment, if you like. And by “enrichment,” I mean the enrichment of soil, sandals, groundwater, flies, railway embankments, village lanes, and the collective epidemiological imagination.

A rabbit understands this better than a World Bank consultant. Or rather, an ordinary rabbit does not understand it at all, being a small, soft, hay-powered digestive tube with ears. Build the average rabbit a tiny lavatory with brass fittings, lavender soap, a motion-sensitive flush, and an illustrated user manual called Towards Sustainable Pellet Containment in the Post-Burrow Era, and he will still drop pellets all around the burrow because that is where the rabbit believes pellets belong. This is not ideology. It is lagomorph firmware. Full disclosure: T.W. Burrows, however, is no ordinary rabbit. Since the unfortunate metallic-object incident beside the clover patch, my brain has been crenulated into a state of post-pellet consciousness. I now recognise that civilisation begins at the exact moment a creature looks down at its own droppings and says: “Perhaps this should not be everyone else’s problem.”

The big difference, of course, is that rabbits have small, smooth brains and have not yet developed a theological hierarchy in which one rabbit deposits the pellets, another rabbit pretends pellets do not exist, and a third hereditary rabbit caste is condemned to scrape them up at night while everyone else discusses purity. Yes, dear reader, beneath the polite development vocabulary of “sanitation access,” “behaviour change,” and “latrine coverage,” there lurks one of the most grotesque euphemisms in the entire barnyard of modern governance: “scavengers.” Not raccoons. Not foxes. Not humble beetles nobly returning matter to the soil. Human beings. Whole communities historically assigned the sacred privilege of handling everyone else’s filth, by hand and with little baskets, so that higher-status mammals could maintain the fiction that excrement, like moral responsibility, disappears when ignored. Many so-called Indian toilets are not gleaming porcelain portals to hygiene, but pits of postponed guilt, holes in the ground that eventually require some other human being to climb into the social subconscious with a scraper. The waste did not vanish. It was merely transferred downward, culturally, spiritually, and often quite literally, until it reappeared beside railway tracks, in drains, in fields, or wherever a civilisation dumps the part of itself it refuses to admit having produced.

Rabbits may be primitive, but at least when they scatter pellets around the burrow, they do not establish a caste order and sacred texts explaining why another rabbit should remove them.

The widespread presence of insanitary toilets and single pit toilets is singled out as the primary reason for prevalence of the practice of manual scavenging, despite it being prohibited under law. Manual scavenger means a person engaged or employed by an individual or a local authority or an agency or a contractor for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of, or otherwise handling in any manner, human excreta in an insanitary latrine or in an open drain or pit into which the human excreta from the insanitary latrines is disposed of, or on a railway track. The practice of manual scavenging was outlawed under the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993. Later, the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, strengthened the cause against this dehumanising practice with added provision for higher penalties, rehabilitation of manual scavengers and their family members, prohibiting construction of insanitary latrines and proscribing employment, either directly or indirectly, of manual scavengers and hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks. In the case of existing insanitary latrines, the Act directs either demolition of such structures or converting them into sanitary latrines. Under the new law, responsibilities were set for each local authority, cantonment board and railway authority for conducting survey of manual scavengers and insanitary latrines falling under their jurisdiction. However, despite the Act, insanitary latrines are still in existence. As per the House Listing and Housing Census Data, 2011, the prevalence of insanitary latrines is widespread in rural areas with 5,86,067 households still using such latrines where night soil is removed by manual scavengers,

There is a horror beneath the comic surface of the UNICEF campaign. The singing turd was not merely saying, “Please build more toilets.” It was saying something far more humiliating to the species:

“You already know. You simply do not care enough to change.”

The sacred cow may wander freely. The unsacred turd, alas, also enjoys constitutional liberty.

And so UNICEF, surveying this ancient and modern contradiction, apparently concluded that polite language had failed. The reports had failed. The development papers had failed. The earnest NGO seminars had failed. The bureaucratic acronyms had failed. Therefore, only one option remained: a charismatic dung idol with a musical number.

A nation that would not look at its own excrement had to be chased by it.

The “other half,” we are told, was blind to the practice. Of course they were. Respectable society has always had an astonishing talent for selective vision. It can see exam scores, dowry negotiations, real-estate prices, cricket statistics, university rankings, family honour, religious offence, and the neighbour’s daughter’s inappropriate jeans from three streets away. But human waste by the roadside? Suddenly, everyone develops the spiritual eyesight of a cave shrimp.

Thus began the great cultural intervention: a poo song, a poo game, a poo road sign, a poo app, a poo pledge, and, shimmering faintly on the horizon, a poo-free nation. One day, perhaps.

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