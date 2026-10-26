TL:DR: And so we arrive at the final triumph of British penology. The prisoner has become a community resident, the prison has become a geographical concept, the sentence has become a flexible administrative aspiration, and the electronic tag has become an expensive government-issued Fitbit. Meanwhile, the state has discovered an exciting new field of criminal enforcement in which the failure to comply with an order issued to prevent somebody from “causing distress” can result in a prison sentence substantially longer than the time some convicted offenders will actually spend behind bars.