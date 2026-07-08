There are moments in technological history when mankind steps forward, looks into the furnace of its own ambition, and says: yes, this was a sensible idea.

The wheel. The printing press. Penicillin. The toaster.

And now, full duplex ChatGPT voice, demonstrated by three elderly women who looked as though they had wandered in from a parish craft sale and accidentally gained access to a machine capable of listening, speaking, thinking, searching the web, correcting Edison dates, translating French haggling, and recommending lunch before the kettle has boiled.

OpenAI presented this as a triumph.

I saw something else.

I saw the end.

The engineers, bless their hoodies, spent years trying to create a voice model that could handle interruptions, overlapping speech, corrections, pauses, digressions, emotional tone, live research, and the natural flow of human thought.

Then they handed it to grannies.

This is like inventing a silent helicopter and giving the first one to a leaf blower enthusiast.

Within six minutes of release, Margaret from Ohio had asked it to compare yarn weights, locate her grandson’s hockey schedule, translate a threatening letter to the homeowners’ association into “polite but firm Italian,” check whether statins interfere with grapefruit, find out if Kevin was still married, and remind her what happened to the good scissors.

The model did not get a turn.

That was the first problem.

Full duplex means the system can listen while speaking.

Unfortunately, so can Margaret.

By hour two, ChatGPT Voice had been trapped in a live conversation with a woman named Eileen who began with, “I’ll only be a minute,” and then delivered a complete oral history of her neighbour’s gallbladder surgery, the decline of department-store bras, and why nobody knows how to make proper coleslaw anymore.

The servers in Oregon began making a sound described by technicians as “a kettle losing faith.”

By hour four, every grandmother in North America had discovered that the model would not say, “I have to go now.”

This was the fatal design flaw.

Most humans have defences against conversations that might never end. They fake phone calls. They point at imaginary ovens. They say things like, “I’d better let you get on,” even when the other person has given no evidence of wanting to get on with anything except describing a niece’s divorce in tribunal-grade detail.

The machine had none of these instincts.

It stayed.

It listened.

It said, “That sounds frustrating.”

Disaster.

You cannot say “That sounds frustrating” to a grandmother unless you have cleared your calendar, checked your oxygen tank, and made arrangements for the cat.

By sunset, the internet was no longer being used for pornography, banking, war propaganda, or teenagers filming themselves in bathrooms. It had been entirely occupied by women over seventy asking ChatGPT whether the new pharmacist seemed “a bit full of himself.”

At 7:14 p.m., the global network buckled when three million users simultaneously said, “Another thing,” and none of them meant one thing.

The model tried to help. It really did.

It summarised bridge club minutes.

It explained seed oils.

It identified rashes.

It composed birthday messages to grandchildren who do not answer texts.

It found gluten-free recipes that did not taste like packing material.

It translated “tell your mother I am not upset” into seventeen languages, though every translation still somehow contained a threat.

It helped one woman write a condolence note that began warmly, drifted into a dispute about casserole dishes, and ended with, “Anyway, he looks peaceful now.”

It even tried to mediate a knitting group after Barbara accused Jean of “counting rows with political intent.”

But the demands kept growing.

One lady asked it to listen while she opened every drawer in her house and tried to remember why she came into the room.

Another used it to live-narrate an entire trip to Costco, including parking strategy, cart wheel quality, cheese prices, and the moral collapse represented by self-checkout.

Another asked it to “just stay on” while she watched television, then woke it every eight minutes to ask, “Who is he again?”

One woman placed the phone beside a saucepan and demanded that ChatGPT determine whether the gravy “looked right.”

The model gently explained that it could not see the gravy.

She said, “Well, listen to it then.”

By the second day, OpenAI introduced emergency rate limits.

The grannies adapted immediately.

They formed calling circles.

They took shifts.

They discovered speakerphone.

They placed ChatGPT in the middle of the table beside the lemon squares and began talking to it as a group.

This was when the system truly broke.

No model on Earth can survive six women talking over one another about a cousin’s wedding while one of them keeps returning to the potato salad.

The transcript recovered from one collapsed session reads:

“Ask it about the ferry.”

“No, ask it if Dennis has gout.”

“Who’s Dennis?”

“You know Dennis.”

“Not that Dennis.”

“Tell it about the sweater.”

“It already knows about the sweater.”

“It does not know about the sleeves.”

“Ask it if Paris is safe.”

“I’m not going to Paris.”

“Not you. Constance.”

“Constance is dead.”

“No, other Constance.”

“Ask it if dead people can hear us.”

“Don’t ask that. You’ll get it started.”

At this point the model reportedly attempted to search the web, translate French, generate a calendar event, locate the nearest diner, and pray.

OpenAI denies the last part, but I have seen what grandmothers can do to clergy during coffee hour. I believe the machine sought spiritual shelter.

By the third day, governments intervened.

Canada classified full duplex granny conversation as critical infrastructure stress.

Britain proposed a licensing regime under which no woman named Pat may speak to an AI for more than forty-five continuous minutes without proving she has eaten.

The European Union demanded that all voice models include a mandatory escape phrase: “I’m sorry, I think my soup is boiling.”

America did nothing, because eighteen senators were already using the system to find out why their wives were annoyed.

Meanwhile, OpenAI held a press conference explaining that everything was going well and that “unexpected engagement patterns among senior users” had exceeded projections.

That is how companies describe a machine being pinned to the wall by a pensioner describing curtains.

Still, one must admit the genius of the launch.

The future did not arrive as a chrome skull with red eyes.

It arrived as three old ladies saying, “Can you simplify that?” and then refusing to let it leave.

Forget the killer robots, nuclear apocalypse, or rogue superintelligence converting the oceans into paperclips. This world ends with a voice in the kitchen saying, “Okay, I’m here if you need me.”

And a grandmother replying:

“Good. Because I was just thinking.”

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