Owen Jones accidentally discovers that some taboos were not oppressive relics:

Here’s the video (I advise skipping it):

And a taste of the commentary that followed:

For non-British readers, Owen Jones is one of Britain’s best-known “left-wing” commentators: Guardian columnist, socialist broadcaster, former Corbyn-era court intellectual, and professional detector of fascism in any room where the thermostat is set below progressive. His natural habitat is the panel show, where he appears looking wounded on behalf of the vulnerable, the marginalised, the public sector, the striking rail worker, and whichever student encampment has most recently discovered a deep spiritual affinity with theocratic militancy. He is not some bow-tied reactionary emerging from a sherry cellar to complain about jazz music. He is, by British media standards, the house leftist.

For readers fortunate enough not to know who Bonnie Blue is, she is an OnlyFans porn performer whose business model appears to be the industrial liquidation of whatever small ceremonial scraps of shame Western civilisation had left in the drawer. She became famous after claiming to have slept with more than a thousand men in a single filmed stunt, the sort of achievement that makes ancient Rome look like a parish council meeting with biscuits.

Having apparently decided that the thousand-man episode did not quite finish the job, she then surfaced on LBC to discuss a “baby shower” concept in which strangers would urinate and ejaculate on her. A golden baby shower. The phrase itself feels like something recovered from the hard drive of a demon employed by a marketing agency.

And this is where Owen Jones enters, pale and blinking, like a man who has spent twenty years denouncing “moral panic” only to discover one living in his kitchen sink.

The confession is not that Owen Jones has become right-wing, obviously. He has simply discovered, briefly and against his own programming, that basic decency is a thing of the political right.

Decency used to be pre-political. You did not need to be a Tory, a Christian, a prude, or a Daily Mail colonel to think, “Perhaps do not turn the ritual celebration of impending motherhood into a filmed bodily-fluid stunt for strangers.” That was not right-wing. That was just the normal human gag reflex, still functioning after decades of ideological solvent.

But liberal culture spent years sawing through the floorboards under words like dignity, restraint, innocence, shame, privacy, motherhood, and degradation. Then one day it looked down, saw the basement full of masked strangers, microphones, monetised humiliation, and a woman explaining the promotional concept of the “golden baby shower,” and said:

“Oh no. Have I become Rupert Lowe?”

If only.

Rupert Lowe at least knows which side of the trapdoor he is standing on. Owen Jones merely glanced through the hole in the floor at 2 a.m., smelled the sulphur, tweeted before the programming could reboot, and briefly wondered whether “boundaries” might not have been invented by Victorian landlords to persecute polycules.

Editor’s note: There is, of course, a question here larger than Owen Jones, Bonnie Blue, or the latest promotional excursion into the plumbing of Hell.

How low does a society have to go before it admits that the road may have been wrong many exits ago?

Not “slightly excessive.” Not “problematic.” Not “a challenging conversation around boundaries and stigma.” Wrong.

Progressivism, after all, contains its own excuse in the name. Progress. Forward movement. The future improving upon the past simply because it arrives later. Every demolished taboo is treated as liberation. Every surviving boundary is treated as superstition. Every old restraint is hauled into court, accused of bigotry, and executed by people with podcast microphones and tote bags. Liberalism, meanwhile, shuffles along behind it like a walking corpse in a nice suit, still muttering about choice, autonomy, harm reduction, pluralism, and the marketplace of ideas while the marketplace fills with bodily fluids and subscription tiers.

At what point does the culture pause between the filmed queues, the monetised degradation, the sacramental mockery of motherhood, and the nervous left-wing commentator accidentally discovering his gag reflex, and ask whether the people warning about this descent were not the mad ones after all?

Perhaps there is no bottom. Perhaps the whole point of the modern progressive experiment is that every floor, once reached, must immediately be renamed a ceiling. Yesterday’s taboo becomes today’s identity. Today’s obscenity becomes tomorrow’s protected expression. Tomorrow’s protected expression becomes next week’s mandatory lesson plan.

Still, one likes to think there remains some tiny undestroyed human instinct beneath the slogans. A small buried alarm bell. A final moral smoke detector, chirping weakly under the rubble.

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