The G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council has released a 38-page report entitled Rethinking the Demographic Shifts Through a Feminist Lens, explaining why Western countries should stop worrying about their disappearing native populations and concentrate on the much more important business of gender equality.

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“Colleagues,” announced Dr Célestine Duval, Chair of the G7 Working Group on Inclusive Demographic Futures, “we have received some deeply disturbing reports. Across Europe, young people are becoming increasingly concerned about falling birth rates. Some have even begun demanding that governments make it easier for them to afford children.”

A junior economist raised his hand.

“Could we perhaps make it easier for them?”

The room fell silent.

Someone dropped a sustainably sourced pencil.

“Good heavens, no,” replied Dr Duval. “That sounds dangerously close to pronatalism.”