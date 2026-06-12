TL;DR: The U.S. government has now admitted there were American-funded biological labs in Ukraine, some handling extremely dangerous pathogens, which is strange because only yesterday, noticing this made you a Russian asset with poor hygiene and an alarming relationship with Telegram.

Office of the Director of National Intelligence Press Release today:

After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage. The newly declassified evidence can be found HERE. Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people. The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America. Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight. President Trump understands the serious threat dangerous Gain-of-Function research poses to the American people, which is why he took decisive action on May 25, 2025, signing EO 14292 to end federal funding of Gain-of-Function research around the world. “Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth. ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world,” said DNI Gabbard. DNI Gabbard issued new guidance to the Intelligence Community directing increased collection on these laboratories and facilities overseas. This directive is already providing new details on clinical trials that are underway at these facilities, raising significant ethical, financial, and security concerns regarding these supposed public health initiatives and U.S. national security.

I must begin, as one does in a free and honest society, by apologizing to every expert who explained that there were no American-funded biolabs in Ukraine, except for the American-funded biolabs in Ukraine, which were not biolabs in the bad sense, but merely labs with biological materials, Pentagon money, U.S. contractors, dangerous pathogens, and the sort of paperwork that makes ordinary people say, “Hang on, why is there anthrax in this paragraph?”

This is a very important distinction.

A biolab is only a biolab if it comes from the Biolab region of France. Otherwise, it is just sparkling threat reduction.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has now released slides explaining that Ukraine had more than forty labs built and supported under these programs. There were U.S. contractors. There was biocontainment training. There were permits for especially dangerous pathogens. There were references to anthrax, tularemia, plague, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, SARS, MERS, and other organisms one does not generally keep in a shed unless one has lost interest in neighbour relations.

But please remain calm. This was all public health.

Public health is when the Pentagon funds biological facilities in a country bordering Russia, involving pathogens left over from the Soviet era, with American contractors and a “web of connections” to the U.S. biological defence industry. Biological weapons are what Russia does. Public health is what we do when we pay Black & Veatch to install the stainless steel.

The distinction is moral, not practical.

For years, the public was told this was all a conspiracy theory. Not because the labs did not exist, exactly. They existed in the same way that inflation exists, or crime exists, or beared peoplekind in women’s prisons exist: technically visible, but not to decent people. The important thing was not what was true. The important thing was whether the correct people had given you permission to say it.

And permission had not been granted.

If you said, “The United States funds biological labs in Ukraine,” a clever person would appear and say, “There are no U.S. bioweapons labs in Ukraine.”

Notice the trick.

You asked whether there were U.S.-funded labs. They answered that there were no U.S. bioweapons labs. Then they acted as if they had answered your question and you had failed a civics test.

It is like asking your teenage son whether he took the car and being told, “I have never participated in Formula One.”

Very reassuring. Still, where is the Honda?

The official explanation is that America was helping Ukraine secure the rotting leftovers of the Soviet biological program. That part is not absurd. The Soviet Union left behind all sorts of monstrous infrastructure, because the Soviet Union was basically a haunted filing cabinet with tanks. There were old pathogen collections, poorly secured facilities, trained scientists, dangerous material, bad records, and the usual post-imperial buffet of decay, corruption, and things in freezers nobody wanted to unplug.

So yes, there is a sane version of the story.

The sane version says: better for the Americans to help secure these facilities than leave dangerous pathogens sitting in underfunded Ukrainian laboratories staffed by brilliant people earning the annual budget of a Nova Scotia road sign.

Okay.

But the “cleanup” never seems to end. The public health program develops a defence-industry ecosystem. Contractors arrive. New facilities get built or upgraded. Scientists are trained. Pathogens are catalogued, stored, studied, sequenced, handled, protected, and, naturally, described in language so boring it could sedate a ferret.

Then the whole arrangement sits on Russia’s border.

Then Ukraine becomes the central battlefield in a proxy war between Russia and the West.

Then we are told that anyone who asks whether this might be provocative has been radicalised by X.

How exactly was Russia supposed to interpret this? As a wellness initiative? As a multicultural friendship freezer? As NATO’s little plague pantry for peace?

Imagine, for a moment, that Russia funded dozens of biological labs in Mexico. Not Mexican labs with occasional Russian advice. Labs built, equipped, trained, and supported through Russian military-linked programs, with Russian contractors, Russian defence-science institutions, and dangerous pathogen collections. Imagine the Kremlin explained that this was all about public health, and agricultural safety.

Washington would respond calmly, I’m sure.

A State Department spokesman would step to the podium and say, “We welcome this opportunity for zoonotic collaboration in the Rio Grande watershed.”

CNN would run a panel called Why Russian Pathogen Research Near Texas Is Actually Good For Democracy.

The FBI would not visit anyone.

Senators would not scream.

Every American would behave like a mature citizen of the rules-based international order, especially the ones who spent three years believing Moscow controlled their toaster.

The truth is that states do not interpret hostile infrastructure according to the press release. They interpret it according to geography, capability, intent, secrecy, and experience. If you put a Pentagon-funded biological network beside Russia and then tell Russia not to notice, Russia will notice extra hard.

This does not prove the United States was making biological weapons in Ukraine.

But there is a large and ugly country between “nothing to see here” and “offensive bioweapons program.”

That country contains Pentagon-funded biological infrastructure. It contains dangerous pathogens. It contains U.S. contractors. It contains research useful to biodefense and potentially dual-use. It contains poor oversight, bureaucratic incentives, security risks, military interest, and public lies told by people who thought they would never be forced to define the word “exist.”

That is quite a lot of something.

And if the something is harmless, why did the public need to be bullied away from asking about it?

The most revealing part was always the social enforcement. It was not enough to say the Russian claims were exaggerated. They had to say the whole subject was imaginary. They had to smear anyone who noticed the funding, the labs, the contractors, the pathogens, or Victoria Nuland’s visible concern in 2022 as a Kremlin parrot with an internet connection.

There is a peculiar class of person in Western public life who believes reality itself becomes foreign propaganda when the wrong person mentions it.

A document can sit on a government website for years, but if someone with the wrong haircut reads it aloud, it becomes disinformation. A program can appear in budget lines, contracts, embassy pages, and congressional testimony, but if an ordinary man says, “That sounds like a biolab,” twelve assistant professors of narrative safety will rush in to explain that the word “bio” is complicated and the word “lab” has been decontextualised.

Of course it has.

It takes real talent to look at that map and decide the danger is the citizen asking questions.

Give it six months and the official position will be: “Of course there were U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine. Only conspiracy theorists ever denied that.”

This is the normal life cycle of forbidden facts.

Stage one: It is false.

Stage two: It is Russian disinformation.

Stage three: It is technically true but misleading.

Stage four: It was public knowledge all along.

Stage five: Why are you still talking about this?

I am fond of stage five. It has the tired grandeur of a man caught loading your television into his van who sighs and says, “Are we really doing this right now?”

Yes. We are.

If your national security establishment funds dangerous biological work next door to a nuclear-armed enemy, then spends years calling people traitors for noticing, don’t act shocked when they conclude the government is capable of conspiracies.

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