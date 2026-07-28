Editor’s note: Readers may have noticed minor disturbances in the historical record. Walter Duranty is once again regarded as the greatest foreign correspondent of the twentieth century, Gareth Jones appears never to have returned from Ukraine, and the Soviet Five-Year Plans are now described by leading economists as “bold, inclusive experiments in abundance.” New York City has accordingly announced its first chain of government-backed supermarkets. T.W. believes we may have slipped into the wrong timeline and advises readers to purchase onions before historians discover that queuing for goods that do not exist builds community cohesion, and that the fracture in the space-time continuum spreads to other cities, countries, and root vegetables.

Something has changed.

I first noticed it on Tuesday morning when The New York Times published a twelve-page supplement entitled STALIN’S SHOPPING MIRACLE: What the West Can Learn from Soviet Food Abundance. The cover showed a smiling woman standing before three cabbages and a portrait of Joseph Stalin. Inside, six professors explained that reports of famine, shortages and mass starvation had been exaggerated by anti-government peasants with undisclosed ties to private agriculture.

Walter Duranty, I learned, had recently been restored to his rightful place in journalism. His dispatches from Moscow were now taught as an early example of “narrative resilience in the face of hostile eyewitness testimony.” Gareth Jones was described in a footnote as a controversial Welsh content creator who had travelled without appropriate Soviet accreditation and relied excessively upon conversations with hungry people.

The Holodomor, meanwhile, had disappeared.

There had been no deliberate starvation, no sealed borders, no confiscation of grain and no villages reduced to eating grass. There had merely been a temporary mismatch between available calories and counter-revolutionary expectations. Several million Ukrainians had participated in an involuntary fasting initiative whose long-term health outcomes remain disputed.

This revised history has arrived at a convenient moment, because New York City has announced that it will open government-backed grocery stores selling selected food thirty per cent below ordinary retail prices. The shops will occupy publicly supported premises, operate with public assistance and compete against private supermarkets required to pay their own rent, wages, construction costs, refrigeration bills and taxes.

City officials describe this as competition.

It is competition in the same way that entering the Kentucky Derby on a municipal snowplough is competition.

The new People’s Grocery Stores will begin with clean floors, full shelves and tremendous quantities of subsidised produce arranged for television cameras. The mayor will stand beside a pyramid of tomatoes and announce that capitalism has finally been defeated. Journalists will photograph shoppers holding inexpensive chickens. Economists will explain that the private grocer’s insistence upon covering his costs was never an economic necessity, merely a cultural habit rooted in profit supremacy.

Across the street, the private supermarket owner will attempt to respond. He will cut prices, reduce staff, work seventeen-hour days and postpone repairing the freezer that has begun making a sound like a Soviet tractor climbing stairs. None of this will help. He cannot compete with a shop whose landlord, investor and emergency lender are all the same government currently describing him as a price-gouging obstacle to food justice.

When he closes, the city will celebrate the decline in extractive grocery density.

A second private supermarket will follow. Then a third. The Department of Food Equity will publish a report showing that independent grocers are disappearing because consumers have democratically chosen municipal abundance. No mention will be made of the public money holding the municipal prices below cost. This information will be classified as unnecessarily mathematical.

Once sufficient capitalist capacity has been removed, the People’s Grocery Store will begin its natural development.

The fresh fish counter will close first, due to transitional staffing pressures. Meat will remain available on alternate Thursdays, subject to residency verification. The bread section will contain five brands, all baked in the same municipal facility and distinguished by different illustrations of historically underrepresented firefighters. Tomatoes will be replaced by a notice explaining that tomatoes remain fully funded.

Queues will lengthen. This will be celebrated as community participation.

Empty shelves will become low-carbon retail space.

Rationing will be renamed equitable portion access.

Spoiled vegetables will demonstrate the city’s rejection of corporate preservatives.

Customers seeking milk will be directed to download the MilkNYC app, create an account, upload proof of address, select their milk identity and attend a virtual dairy-orientation workshop. The app will crash during registration. This will be blamed on unexpectedly high enthusiasm.

By the third year, a shopper entering the store will receive half a cabbage, a beet of uncertain age and an appointment to return in November for a halal chicken. On the wall will hang an enormous mural of a smiling family eating halal steak beneath the words ABUNDANCE HAS BEEN ACHIEVED.

The Times will report that New Yorkers have never eaten better.

Walter Duranty will receive a second Pulitzer Prize posthumously for confirming it.

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