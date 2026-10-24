Yesterday, a 39-year-old man allegedly carried out a racially motivated shooting spree in Trappes and La Verrière, near Paris, killing one man and injuring five others. Investigators reportedly discovered a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf in his home. They are examining possible links to “far-right extremist movements”, although none has yet been established. According to Le Monde, he told arresting officers that he had targeted Black and Arab people to avenge shopkeepers whose businesses were looted on 17 October.

Watch from 2:12:

Macron explicitly says:

“This is the first time there has been a terrorist attack planned to kill our fellow citizens, our children, because of the colour of their skin or the religion attributed to them.”

The French is unambiguous: « à raison de leur couleur de peau ou de la religion qu’on leur donne ».

Macron either has an extraordinarily short memory or is making a desperate attempt to gaslight the French public. You don’t need to be an expert in French history to discover just how absurd his claim is. Thirty seconds on Google will uncover the following: