Editor’s note: T.W. wrote this after watching Braveheart on loop and conducting what he called “urgent research” into Scottish axes. By midnight he was describing the halberd as a community-based harm-reduction tool and refusing to answer to anything except “Burrows Wallace.”

Do you remember the Scottish girls who allegedly found themselves in the charming civic position of needing traditional Highland cutlery to feel safe from adult creeps?

The liberal commentariat certainly did. To them, the story was obvious: white working-class racism with tartan accessories, racism, far-right imagery, online hysteria, probably Elon Musk’s fault, somehow. The girl had an axe. The pundits had a conclusion. Then came the court case, dragging in the one thing missing from the national conversation: evidence.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith blasted the Bulgarian dad-of-two and slammed his evidence as unreliable. He questioned why someone who was scared of being hit with a weapon would get closer to film them on their phone. The beak said: “The trigger for all this were the comments that you made. “I accept that as a result of those comments you made, abuse was shouted at you. “Which includes swear words including you being called a “f*****g creep” and an immigrant. “The words of the children were eloquent to describe your behavior given your age and their respective ages.”

Before the trial, the British liberal intelligentsia performed its usual emergency drill. This includes the “conservatives,” of course, by which I mean liberals with slightly better tailoring and a subscription to The Spectator. A child says she and her friends were being harassed by creeps, appears with the traditional Scottish conflict-resolution tools of axe and knife, and Respectable Opinion immediately reaches for the smelling salts.

How dare she defend herself in the wrong visual register.

Had she filed a safeguarding concern through the correct local authority portal, perhaps she might have received sympathy by Christmas. Had she stood there trembling beside a social worker while someone in a lanyard said “community cohesion” into a microphone, the adults might have understood. But no. She arrived like budget Braveheart from the reduced aisle at Sports Direct, face painted, blade raised, and inconveniently alive.

So the verdict from the commentary class was swift. Racist. Far right. Misinformation. Dangerous imagery. The patriotic memes were vile, obviously, because nothing horrifies the British managerial mind like a working-class girl being turned into a folk symbol before a think tank has had time to launder the narrative through a PDF.

The actual scandal, we were told, was not the alleged behaviour of the adult man. It was the optics. The axe. The Saltire. The Braveheart energy. The fact that the wrong people online had looked at a frightened girl and, instead of beginning with a lecture on migrant stigma, had cheered.

So the lesson is not “believe every viral clip.” That is how idiots get their exercise.

The lesson is: when the entire commentary class moves in formation against an unfashionable victim, slow down, look harder, and keep the receipts.

Because this is the pattern now. A working-class girl defends herself and becomes “far right imagery.” A pensioner complains about crime and becomes “radicalised.” Parents object to school madness and become “extremists.” Citizens notice the obvious and become “misinformed.” Every normal human reaction is pathologised until the only acceptable response to civilisational decay is to sit quietly in a lanyard workshop and discuss “tensions.”

Patriots should learn three things from Dundee.

First, the people who sneer at patriotic symbols are usually terrified of ordinary courage. They are not frightened by flags because flags are dangerous. They are frightened because flags remind people they belong to something older than HR.

Second, memes are not enough. The meme may have been emotionally right, but the court record made it lethal. Screenshots fade. Judgments bite. Get the names, the charges, the quotes, the dates, the original headlines. Put the smug little lies in jars and label them.

Third, never surrender the frame. The question was not whether the wrong people online liked the image. The question was whether a child was telling the truth. Respectable Opinion tried to make the story about Musk, Robinson, “misinformation,” and the unspeakable horror of Scottish imagery being used by Scots. The court dragged it back to earth.

That is the lesson.

They will call you hysterical before the evidence.

They will call it complicated after the evidence.

Then, six months later, they will quietly admit the thing you said at the beginning, only with worse prose and a grant attached.

Note from the editor: Please consider a paid subscription to this Substack. The place is independent either way: no party leash, no ideological kennel, no wealthy patron quietly jingling the food bowl, and no lazy repetition of yesterday’s approved opinion with better punctuation. Paid subscriptions simply make it easier to keep T.W. supplied with white willow bark, so he doesn’t have to gnaw through a chair leg every time a columnist discovers nuance after the verdict.

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