Our black Lab, Enya, died not long ago, and I’d been thinking about getting another puppy. Unfortunately, I’ve now discovered that black Labradors are part of a far-right fantasy of Britain.

So that’s awkward.

Come to think of it, Enya was not a pure-bred black Lab. She was a rescue dog of unknown provenance. We always suspected there was a bit of German Shepherd in there too.

And Hitler had a German Shepherd.

This is getting worse.

We had no idea what was living in our house. I’d assumed the far right would arrive in jackboots. Apparently it comes over, shakes itself on the doormat and waits for you to throw a tennis ball.

In retrospect, there were signs. She was very keen on borders. Hated squirrels coming onto the property. And whenever anyone mentioned multiculturalism, she stared fixedly at the treat cupboard.

There is, however, one small problem with choosing the Labrador as your sinister canine emblem.

It is Britain’s most popular dog breed.

According to Dogs Trust’s 2025 National Dog Survey, Labradors make up about 8 per cent of the UK dog population.

Which means that, as far-right symbols go, they have achieved astonishing penetration.

Forget Telegram. They’ve got Crufts.