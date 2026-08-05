Editor’s note: Dana Bash asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. what the government should do during the next pandemic. He suggested protecting the Constitution. This answer caused immediate confusion. We asked T.W. to interpret.

Dana Bash asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. what America should do when the next pandemic arrives (or, more precisely, is declared by globalists with strong incentives beyond keeping the peasants alive).

Kennedy suggested protecting the Constitution.

This answer appeared to alarm her.

“What does that mean?” Bash asked, sounding like someone who had ordered pandemic preparedness and found civil liberty on the plate.

Kennedy explained that COVID had brought censorship, ruined careers and emergency powers with the lifespan of Japanese knotweed.

Bash interrupted.

“You’re saying what not to do. I’m asking what to do.”

An important distinction. Leaving citizens alone does not qualify as policy. Policy requires a podium, a graph and a man explaining why your mother must die alone for the common good.

Kennedy tried again. Doctors who challenged the official line had been smeared and silenced. The next emergency might go better if experts could disagree before one faction’s guesswork became compulsory.

Bash wanted to move on.

Naturally. CNN had invited the Health Secretary to explain how the government would control the next plandemic. He kept talking about controlling the government.

Then Kennedy accused Bash of press malpractice.

This was unsporting. Journalists are trained to challenge power, provided power is wearing the wrong party badge. During a public-health emergency, scepticism becomes a dangerous aerosol.

Bash said her job was to discuss public health.

There was the problem. She seemed to regard journalism and public health as separate departments. Journalism investigates Donald Trump’s breakfast. Public health repeats whatever an agency has written beneath a logo.

Questioning officials during an emergency might confuse viewers. They could begin to suspect that experts enjoy television, governments enjoy power and pharmaceutical companies enjoy money. Soon people would be reading studies without a licence.

Nothing spreads faster.

CNN’s next-pandemic coverage is therefore ready. Officials will announce the restrictions. Experts will complain they came too late. A frightened parent will demand tougher enforcement. Bash will ask whether dissent is killing people.

Anyone mentioning rights will be accused of evading the question. Anyone criticising CNN will be accused of making things personal. Anyone nearing the end of a sentence will meet the commercial break.

Kennedy’s proposal was simpler. Decide in advance that emergency powers have limits. Permit scientific disagreement. Keep the press hostile to authority, even when authority owns a stethoscope.

Bash still wanted action.

Kennedy should have spoken her language.

HHS will create the Emergency Constitutional Resilience Initiative. A Chief Freedom Officer will convene stakeholders at a Washington summit, where everyone will receive a lanyard and agree that liberty requires further study.

The Constitution will be renamed the Community Trust Framework.

CNN may then accept its survival as a public-health measure.

Editor’s note: Following her lively exchange with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dana Bash brought former White House COVID coordinator Dr Ashish Jha onto CNN to restore order. We sent T.W. the transcript. He was not amused. Most of his response has been redacted, though a few printable remarks remain.

I admire the medical establishment’s ability to discover important facts after discovering them has become safe. Dr Ashish Jha now believes COVID probably escaped from a laboratory (or was released, depending on how suspicious you are feeling). He entered the White House convinced that it came from nature, saw information unavailable to the public, and emerged suspecting that the pandemic may have begun in the large coronavirus laboratory beside the place where the coronavirus pandemic began.

One imagines him opening a classified folder marked WUHAN: UNRELATED BUILDING FULL OF BAT VIRUSES, removing his glasses and whispering, “Good Lord. There was a building.”

For years, suggesting this meant racism, conspiracy thinking, Russian influence or an unhealthy interest in doors. Laboratories did not leak. Wet markets leaked. Bats leaked. Pangolins leaked. Donald Trump leaked continuously. The Wuhan Institute of Virology remained perfectly sealed by peer review and journalists who had learned the phrase “zoonotic spillover” that morning.

The approved theory involved an unidentified animal infecting an unidentified person at an unidentified place through an unidentified chain of events. The missing animal protected the theory from inspection. The laboratory theory relied on location, activity and timing, which made it suspiciously easy to understand.

Dr Jha cannot tell us what changed his mind. The information appears before officials in secure rooms and scampers away whenever Congress approaches. Still, he now favours a laboratory leak. Better late than never, especially when “late” arrives after the databases have vanished, the staff have forgotten everything and everyone connected to the research has hired a lawyer.

Dr Jha has since helped establish BioRadar, a company intended to detect emerging pandemics quickly. I am launching BurrowRadar beneath the shed. It detects large transfers from the Gates Foundation to the WHO and sounds an alarm shortly before the next emergency becomes inevitable, according to The Science.

According to Dr Jha, only Chinese officials know what happened in Wuhan. This gives little credit to Western intelligence agencies, which seem to have spent six years studying takeaway menus. Scientists may analyse scorch marks and the molecular history of soot. Intelligence officers ask why the laboratory director bought twelve fire extinguishers the night before the building caught fire.

Dr Jha’s next claim was even better. Scientists cannot be blamed for pandemic policies because scientists only advised politicians. The politicians made the decisions.

This arrangement escaped my attention while health officials appeared on television every eighteen minutes announcing which businesses should close, which children should remain home, which workers should be dismissed and how many relatives could approach a turkey. Apparently these were private suggestions that governors happened to hear through every television network in the Western world.

I shall use the same defence beneath the shed. I will appear on CBC and announce that all rabbits must be confined indoors. My modelling department, consisting of myself, a damp envelope and a spreadsheet found beneath the mower, will enter frightening numbers until the graph reaches low Earth orbit. Anything we cannot measure will be called “expert judgement,” the scientific term for deciding how the story ends before opening Excel.

The model will predict eighty-four million rabbit deaths unless every burrow is filled with concrete and all non-essential parsley is removed from sale. Dissenting veterinarians will be branded dangerous extremists. Their research will be reviewed by three people who agree with me and a fourth who owes me money. Technology companies will attach warnings to photographs of rabbits outdoors.

The farmer will eventually sign the order.

Four years later, when the rabbits are obese, illiterate, terrified of sunlight and unable to recognise one another without scanning a QR code, I shall explain that the farmer held the pen.

Dr Anthony Fauci suffered from the same powerlessness. He merely had access to presidents, governors, federal agencies, research money, every television studio and every frightened citizen in America. He could declare policies essential, brand disagreement reckless and help decide which experts were allowed to speak. Actual power remained beyond his reach because nobody gave him a ceremonial sword.

Apart from controlling the stage, the microphone and the guest list, he was practically a man shouting suggestions from a bus stop.

A real adviser has a duller job. He gives the evidence, admits what remains unknown and explains the trade-offs. Closing schools might reduce infections for a day or two. It also harms children, for considerably longer (if you believe that state schooling is a net positive). Once both sides enter the calculation, the public may dislike the preferred answer.

Public health solved this by declaring one side scientific and the other selfish.

Children became almost indestructible. They could lose school, speech development, friends, routine and years of normal life without visible harm. A strip of cloth beneath a toddler’s nose enjoyed far greater medical importance. He could chew it, drop it, swap it with another child and spend the day breathing through a damp little compost heap of bacteria and synthetic fibres, yet the ritual remained essential.

The models supported all of this. A modeller entered assumptions, pressed a button and produced the catastrophe required by the television booking. When reality wandered elsewhere, the modeller explained that compliance had changed the outcome. A failed prophecy became proof that the prophecy had saved us.

Fauci controlled billions in research money, but proper trials carried one danger: they might have produced inconvenient answers before the policies finished doing their work. Public health chose a safer method. Impose the policy across a continent, refuse to test it, denounce requests for evidence and later complain that the emergency made research difficult.

I have adopted this method. Every rabbit will now wear a bicycle helmet to prevent myxomatosis. No trial proves that helmets work. No trial has completely ruled out a benefit either. Therefore, the helmet works.

If cases rise, the helmets came too late. If cases fall, the helmets saved us. If nothing changes, the rabbits wore them incorrectly.

I expect a federal grant by spring.

Fauci mastered the trick of changing jobs without leaving his chair. Criticism of his evidence became an attack on The Science. Criticism of his policies was unfair because politicians made policy. Criticism of his political conduct was unfair because he was a doctor.

He occupied every office in the building and remained responsible for the coat rack.

Dr Jha’s defence asks us to believe that governors independently closed schools, employers independently discovered vaccine mandates and technology companies spontaneously censored claims condemned by health officials. The entire machine moved in one direction through a series of coincidences, rather like the virus itself.

Failed predictions meant the virus had changed. Failed policies had been implemented badly. Critics who proved correct showed that science evolves. When those critics asked who had destroyed their reputations, dwelling on the past threatened public trust.

The lab-leak conversion completes the performance. During the years when the theory could have triggered investigations and embarrassed powerful people, discussing it was dangerous. Now the records are gone and everyone has agreed that everyone behaved honourably, Dr Jha may announce on CNN that the forbidden theory was probably correct.

The confession arrives without a culprit, consequence or apology.

Eventually, experts may discover that closing schools harmed children. A prestigious journal may report that masking two-year-olds achieved nothing but harm. Natural immunity may be unearthed in an archive and presented as an exciting new discovery. By then, the responsible people will have retired, joined consulting firms or founded companies dedicated to preventing a repetition of the disaster they still deny causing. The politicians will blame the scientists. The scientists will blame the politicians. Journalists followed the scientists. Technology companies followed the government. The government will explain that the companies acted voluntarily.

Responsibility will circle the building forever, removing its name badge whenever it passes a camera.

BioRadar may detect it eventually. BurrowRadar will detect it immediately.

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