I have just read some very troubling reporting from Kent, England, and I am honestly shaking. KentOnline, a publication I had previously understood to be about garden centres, parish disputes and men falling into canals, has now crossed into something much darker: manually cross-referencing public data.

Hundreds of Kent corner shops and takeaways have government licences to recruit “skilled workers” from abroad, KentOnline can reveal. Our analysis of Home Office data found more than 2,000 businesses and organisations across the county hold visa sponsor licences. By manually cross-referencing the register with Companies House records, KentOnline identified more than 200 restaurants, takeaways and cafés, plus almost 250 corner shops, mini-markets and convenience stores - with the vast majority of licences (95%) for the Skilled Worker route. Weald of Kent MP Katie Lam says the findings showed the immigration system is “broken” and being used in “absurd” ways. The Conservative says the Skilled Worker visa was intended for people with specialist skills who make a “major contribution”, such as doctors, scientists and engineers. “This system was never designed to allow businesses to bring people into low-skilled roles,” she said. “These figures show just how absurd and broken our immigration system has become.

I am not saying Kent Online is fascist. I am saying it is fascism-adjacent reporting.

So, 95% of these licences are for the Skilled Worker route, which has caused some people to become very upset because they still cling to the colonial belief that “skill” means doctor, scientist, engineer, surgeon, or someone who can build a bridge without making it a community art installation.

This is exactly the sort of narrow thinking that makes Britain unsafe for transnational snack infrastructure.

Who gets to decide what skill is?

Have these people ever run a corner shop at 11:47 p.m. while a man in Crocs tries to buy twelve vapes, a scratch card, a bottle of blue liquid labelled “sport,” and a single banana with a declined card? Have they ever stood behind a counter beneath flickering strip lights while managing card payments, lottery numbers, cultural trauma, fridge condensation and one very angry freezer full of Cornettos?

No.

And yet they judge.

Weald of Kent MP Katie Lam has said the immigration system is “broken” and being used in “absurd” ways. I find that language extremely concerning. Broken? Absurd? These are deficit-coded words. I prefer to say the immigration system has become more fluid, expansive and liberated from its original oppressive policy container.

Yes, perhaps the Skilled Worker visa was once explained to the public as a route for people with specialist skills who make a major contribution. Doctors. Scientists. Engineers. People who repair hearts, discover cures, build infrastructure, and so on.

Fine.

But that was then.

Modern Britain has moved on. A mature, post-national society also needs someone to fly in from 4,000 miles away because Darren cannot be found to slice lamb at 1 a.m. for £9.80 an hour without asking hostile questions about the rota.

That is not labour arbitrage.

That is culinary plurality under late capitalism.

I am particularly disturbed by the phrase “low-skilled roles.” Low-skilled according to whom? The same people who think “British values” means queueing, damp trousers and reporting your neighbour’s wood burner?

Operating a kebab shop at midnight is not low-skilled. It is conflict mediation with garlic sauce and something labelled lamb.

Running a mini-market is not low-skilled. It is supply-chain shamanism with scratch cards.

Managing a takeaway during the post-pub migration hour is not low-skilled. It is emergency diplomacy between drunk men, delivery apps, chips, and the last functional bottle of chilli sauce in Kent.

The real scandal is not that hundreds of Kent businesses can sponsor workers from abroad. The real scandal is that we have not yet recognised the corner shop as a protected cultural institution and the bossman as a frontline knowledge holder.

I therefore call for the immediate expansion of the Skilled Worker route to include every corner shop, vape kiosk, dessert lounge, peri-peri establishment, nail bar, bubble tea counter, late-night chicken hatch and emotionally complex petrol station.

I would also like to propose a new visa category: the Essential Bossman Route.

Applicants should qualify if they can say “my friend” with sufficient warmth, identify seventeen types of rolling paper, operate a card machine held together with tape, and remain calm while a British man in a tracksuit asks whether the lamb is halal for reasons he cannot fully articulate.

Britain did not colonise half the world just so Kent could become weird about who gets to stand beside the Fanta fridge.

So yes, I am disappointed. I am disappointed in the reporting. I am disappointed in the counting. I am disappointed in the implication that a visa category should remain trapped inside the purpose voters were originally told it had.

That is not how progressive governance works.

A policy begins as one thing, quietly becomes another, and by the time anyone notices, noticing is the problem.

Honestly, KentOnline should reflect.

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