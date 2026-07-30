TL;DR for readers whose attention spans have been fully modernised by TikTok and dopamine:

Scotland once exported engineers and industrialists because it lacked opportunity even when it had mines, mills and shipyards. Now it has whisky tours, tartan wizard scarves, 132,000 unemployed Scots and a plan to import “entrepreneurs” whose housing, lawyers and start-up grants will be supplied by taxpayers. Then the androids will take the jobs, unemployed Scots will administer the support schemes, and the last taxpayer will leave a note: “Fare thee weel. Please ask the entrepreneurs to pay the taxes.”

Editor’s note: This is the Scottish National Party politician is Alyn Smith, recently elected MSP for Stirling (yes, I know, it’s a strange name for a party saying this sort of thing, but then have you seen the state of “conservative” parties?):

This is Phil Jones, editor of Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 programme, and quite typical of the English progressive professional managerial class.

We asked T.W. for comment. For legal reasons, his response has been reduced to one longish squeak that remains technically lawful in the UK and Canada, pending review:

The first Scottish Industrial Revolution was an embarrassingly primitive affair. It required furnaces, mines, shipyards, textile mills, workshops, mathematical genius and large numbers of Scots prepared to get out of bed before central heating.

Men spent decades studying steam, magnetism, medicine, geology and political economy. Bridges were expected to remain standing. Ships had to float. An engineer whose boiler exploded could not release a statement praising the explosion for beginning an important national conversation.

The New Industrial Revolution of the 2020s will be much easier.

You go down to the beach, meet a man climbing out of an inflatable boat and give him a grant.

These new entrepreneurs have crossed deserts, crossed dangerous seas, spent their life savings and beaten the odds. We should therefore meet them on the beach and provide government money so they can start businesses.

This is fortunate, because Scotland has just discovered that it is running out of people.

Alyn Smith of the SNP says Scotland does not have an immigration problem. Scotland needs “more people, not fewer.” For two hundred years, he explains, Scotland exported its people. It must now welcome newcomers who pay the country “the supreme compliment” of moving there.

Mr Smith speaks of this two-hundred-year exodus as though Scotland had been making charitable donations to Western civilisation. Every few months, the nation apparently selected an engineer, a doctor, a philosopher and an unusually severe Presbyterian, packed them into crates marked SURPLUS GENIUS, and shipped them to Canada, America, or Australia.

Scotland certainly exported an extraordinary number of people. Scottish emigrants helped build railways, universities, banks, governments, factories, bridges and cities across the world. James Watt left for Birmingham and helped power the Industrial Revolution. Alexander Fleming left Ayrshire for London and discovered penicillin. Andrew Carnegie left Dunfermline for Pennsylvania and built a steel empire. Alexander Graham Bell left Edinburgh for North America and transformed modern communications. Adam Smith had already explained markets before the Scottish Government discovered that wealth could be created by handing grants to strangers on a beach.

There was a reason so many Scots left.

Scotland could not provide enough opportunity for the people it already had.

They left for Canada, America and Australia to escape low wages, overcrowding, insecure land, limited prospects and the persistent Scottish experience of being born with ability in a place that had nowhere useful to put it.

Many looked at Scotland, looked at the wider world and concluded that the wider world might allow them to build something without first completing a public consultation, an environmental impact study and a six-week online course on unconscious bias in rivet placement.

And that was when Scotland had industry.

It had coal mines, steelworks, textile mills, foundries, locomotive works, engineering firms and shipyards capable of launching enormous vessels into the Clyde. Scotland exported ships, turbines, engines and men who knew how to make all three. Its cities were smoky, filthy, dangerous and productive.

Even then, vast numbers left because there was not enough work, land or advancement to keep them.

Now Scotland has Harry Potter tours.

The transformation has been magnificent.

The blast furnaces have been replaced by whisky visitor centres. The locomotive works have become luxury flats. The shipyards have become government strategies for reviving shipyards.

Edinburgh now contains adults carrying toy wands around graveyards while a guide explains which headstone may have inspired the surname of a fictional wizard. James Watt gave mankind the improved steam engine. His descendants give Americans ninety minutes of Potter facts, a photograph beside a drainpipe and directions to a shop selling tartan Sorting Hats.

Whisky remains gloriously real. Scotland still exports billions of pounds’ worth of it, presumably because anyone examining the rest of the economy requires a drink.

The modern Scottish production line works as follows.

One Scot pours whisky. Another sells a tartan wizard scarf. A third writes a government strategy to increase economic participation. A fourth administers grants created by the strategy. A fifth studies the first four and produces a report entitled Building an Inclusive Post-Industrial Ecosystem for Sustainable Community Resilience.

The sixth has moved to Australia.

Alyn Smith has surveyed this arrangement and concluded that Scotland’s central problem is a shortage of human beings.

Fortunately, the SNP has developed a replacement system. When one exceptional Scot leaves, Scotland need only import one random person from the developing world and the books will balance. Maxwell departed, so one Maxwell must be returned. Watt moved to Birmingham, therefore any man landing at Dover must be issued a lathe and assumed capable of improving the steam engine.

It does not matter whether the replacement understands electromagnetism, speaks English, possesses useful qualifications or has ever successfully wired a plug. Human beings are apparently interchangeable units of population, except during speeches about the sacred uniqueness of every individual.

Scotland once exported James Watt. Somewhere near Calais, his replacement may already be inflating the vessel. Please do not ask whether he can build an engine. That question is exclusionary. His journey is the qualification.

He crossed a desert, which means he understands logistics. He located a smuggler, proving his networking ability. He paid several thousand pounds to enter Britain illegally, demonstrating access to capital. He travelled without conventional documentation, showing healthy resistance to administrative burdens. He has disrupted a highly regulated market and is therefore ideally suited to Scotland’s technology sector.

A Scot who remains in Dundee, fills in the correct forms, works forty hours a week and saves £300 toward opening a repair shop has demonstrated none of these qualities. He has crossed no desert. He has never boarded a dinghy at night. The fool probably paid tax on the £300.

He is not an entrepreneur. He is the grant.

The timing of Scotland’s population emergency is curious. Tiny Scotland already has around 132,000 people officially unemployed. Roughly 108,000 claim unemployment-related benefits. Around 613,000 receive Universal Credit. Approximately 1.8 million receive at least one DWP benefit.

The government has surveyed this landscape and diagnosed a shortage of people.

The existing people are evidently defective.

They were born locally. They understand the language. They know where Falkirk is. Some might even be trained to fill labour shortages, although this would require the state to locate them, teach them something useful and resist calling them extremists when they ask what the job pays.

Existing Scots have accumulated expectations. They want somewhere to live. They would like to see a doctor while still alive. They have noticed that schools, roads, hospitals and housing do not expand through moral enthusiasm.

The imported population arrives free of such political baggage, at least until the first council meeting.

Phil Jones has also discovered that the arrivals are entrepreneurs. This raises a small question. Why do entrepreneurs, who identify opportunities, organise resources and assume commercial risk, need to be met on the beach with government grants?

Traditional entrepreneurs risk their own money.

The Entrepreneurs of the New Industrial Revolution will risk yours.

You will provide the accommodation, healthcare, interpreter, solicitor, business adviser, trauma counsellor and start-up capital. You will absorb the losses. You will insure the premises. You will fund the diversity consultant who explains that the business failed through insufficient community support.

The entrepreneur will provide the journey and a photograph of himself looking determined beside a whiteboard.

This is entrepreneurship purified of investment, responsibility, competition, solvency and consequences.

Mr Smith says some of Scotland’s most ancient laws concern welcoming strangers and looking after them. This may be true, although I doubt a medieval Highlander was legally required to provide every visiting Norseman with a hotel room, a solicitor, a mobile telephone, a trauma-informed caseworker and seed capital for an artisanal mead consultancy.

Ancient hospitality meant giving a traveller food, warmth and shelter for the night.

It did not mean importing his extended family, placing him on the housing list and prosecuting the host three years later for asking whether the guest planned to contribute toward the firewood.

The language has changed because hospitality is now a compulsory financial transaction conducted with someone else’s money.

Alyn Smith receives the moral glow.

You receive the direct debit.

Phil Jones stands on the beach handing out grants. The pensioner in Paisley turns down the thermostat to finance the welcome hamper.

I myself have operated a small enterprise beneath a shed for several years. I have crossed a lawn under hostile conditions, evaded a fox, survived winter storms and accumulated nearly half a sack of carrots without institutional support. By the Jeremy Vine definition, I am Richard Branson with whiskers.

Nobody met me beside the compost heap. Nobody praised my resilience. The Scottish Government has not offered me £25,000 to establish Burrows Strategic Root Solutions.

I have received no trauma-informed business mentoring, despite once seeing a lawnmower from extremely close range.

Apparently I made the elementary mistake of arriving legally, possessing identification and having a business model.

The new grant system should be simple. Officials will establish folding tables along the south coast and assess applicants according to distance travelled.

Crossing one desert earns £5,000. The Mediterranean adds another £7,500. The English Channel during poor weather triggers the Advanced Entrepreneur Supplement. Anyone who discarded his passport before landing receives the Paperless Innovation Award.

Applicants arriving during a BBC camera crew will receive priority processing.

Business plans will not be required. Asking an applicant how his company intends to make money could revive memories of hostile border interviews.

Each entrepreneur will instead describe his journey while a council officer nods and writes resilience on a clipboard.

A successful business will prove mass immigration was always an economic necessity.

A failed business will prove the grant was too small.

A second grant will address structural barriers. If that fails, a Scottish university will receive £4.8 million to discover why the public failed to provide a sufficiently welcoming commercial ecosystem.

The resulting report will recommend larger grants, compulsory community celebrations and the removal of hostile commercial terminology such as loss, debt, fraud and closed by environmental health.

The shop will reopen under a new name and receive an award.

Soon Scotland will hum with enterprise.

Glasgow will become Silicon Glen. Dundee will manufacture spacecraft. Aberdeen will split the atom a second time. Every harbour will contain a Welcome Innovation Hub where arrivals receive a laptop, a business adviser and a framed certificate confirming that the Industrial Revolution has resumed.

The 132,000 unemployed Scots will not be forgotten.

They will staff the hubs.

One will distribute laptops. Another will arrange temporary accommodation. Thousands more will become translators, caseworkers, inclusion officers, legal assistants, cultural navigators, grant assessors and therapeutic entrepreneurship facilitators.

A separate team will teach the newcomers how to employ the locals who have been hired to teach them how to employ the locals.

At last, Scotland will possess a thriving industrial base devoted entirely to administering the people imported to rebuild its industrial base.

Then the androids will arrive.

This is the small difficulty nobody mentions.

Artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous machines are advancing toward precisely the jobs routinely used to justify mass low-skilled immigration. Warehouses, food preparation, driving, cleaning, deliveries, routine administration, basic construction and parts of care work will face increasing automation.

Governments are importing millions of workers to solve shortages in occupations that technology companies are spending billions to eliminate.

The android will work twenty-four hours a day, speak forty languages, lift half a ton, complete its own compliance training and never demand that the staff canteen remove pork.

Scotland’s planners will be ready.

The moment an android takes a migrant’s job, the migrant will cease being an urgently needed worker and become a victim of automation.

His entrepreneurial spirit, so obvious on the beach, will require protection from technological displacement. The public must provide retraining, housing support, universal income and another start-up grant, this time for a digital enterprise whose website, logo, invoices and customer-support department are produced by artificial intelligence.

The android will perform the work.

The entrepreneur will record a podcast about resilience.

The podcast will employ three Scottish graduates: a producer, a trauma-sensitive sound engineer and a Gaelic accessibility coordinator.

Scotland’s original Industrial Revolution built machines that allowed fewer people to produce more.

The new Industrial Revolution imports more people immediately before machines allow employers to hire fewer.

This appears contradictory only to those trapped in the colonial concept of arithmetic.

Population itself is prosperity now. Every new arrival requires housing, healthcare, education, transport, translation, legal support and social services. The resulting spending is recorded as economic activity.

The state imports one person, borrows money to support him, hires another person to administer the support and announces that two jobs have been created.

A third person writes the press release.

A fourth fact-checks anyone who notices the borrowing.

Import enough people and Scotland may become infinitely wealthy.

Its remaining industry will be the management of consequences.

There remains the native population. Scots may complain that they cannot find houses, dentists, doctors or decent employment. Some may resent being told that the country’s future depends upon strangers selected by smugglers rather than workers selected by employers.

This reaction will confirm the need for compassion training.

Scotland is welcoming. Scotland is hospitable. Scotland needs more people. Anyone who asks how many, from where, with what skills, at what cost, under which laws or for whose benefit has failed the national personality test.

The approved Scot must feel personally complimented whenever somebody arrives.

Immigration policy has become a national Yelp review.

Every newcomer awards Scotland five stars. Every emigrating Scot leaves a cruel comment about the weather and takes a medical degree to Australia.

Alyn Smith does not want people “down south” setting the tone for his country, although the arrivals will enter through England, be processed under British law and supported by taxpayers across the United Kingdom.

England must provide the beaches, Border Force, hotels and asylum system, then remain respectfully silent while Scotland congratulates itself for being more welcoming.

The arrangement is perfect.

England gets the boats.

Scotland gets the virtue.

Phil Jones will meet the entrepreneurs at Dover and hand them grants. Alyn Smith will wait in Edinburgh to receive the supreme compliment. Scottish taxpayers will finance the resurrection of national industry. The androids will eventually perform whatever work remains.

By then, the last employed Scots may have fled to some high-trust corner of Canada that still resembles the Scotland they remember, where people leave doors unlocked, neighbours know one another and the village has not yet acquired a Community Resilience Officer. If they’re lucky, they will have perhaps five peaceful years before Ottawa discovers it.

The departing Scots will leave a note:

“Fare thee weel, thou first and fairest. Please ask the entrepreneurs to pay the taxes.”

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