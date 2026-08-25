Editor’s note: During T.W.’s recent undercover investigation in England, another story kept surfacing: the English are beginning to think of themselves as a distinct people again.

After decades in which minority identities were encouraged while English identity was expected to remain largely invisible, that arrangement appears to be breaking down.

Over the coming months, T.W. will be tracking what we shall call the English Identitarian Movement: its arguments, its factions, and whether it remains an internet phenomenon.

Or escapes.

I noticed something peculiar during my recent operations in England.

The English are starting to notice themselves.

This may not sound revolutionary. The Japanese appear broadly aware that they are Japanese. The Poles have also somehow managed to identify themselves without convening a national inquiry. I have personally never experienced any confusion about being a rabbit, although there was that unfortunate six-day period after the clover-patch incident when Uncle Niblet insisted we were a maritime jurisdiction.

But England has developed a more sophisticated arrangement.

For roughly half a century, every ethnic group in the country was encouraged to treasure its heritage, celebrate its ancestors, preserve its traditions, establish community organisations, monitor its representation and often receive public money for doing so.

The English were encouraged to visit the National Trust, provided they avoided taking black dogs and resisted the urge to flaunt their whiteness in the countryside.

Apparently this system worked extremely well until somebody at the back put his hand up.

“Excuse me. Do we have an ethnicity?”

Silence.

A Diversity Officer dropped her clipboard.

Somewhere in Whitehall, an alarm began sounding.

NATIVE POPULATION HAS BECOME SELF-AWARE.

This was not in the risk assessment.

The original multicultural operating instructions were quite clear.

GROUP A: retain ancestral identity.

GROUP B: retain ancestral identity.

GROUP C: retain ancestral identity.

ENGLISH: please proceed directly to British Values and do not examine your grandparents.

Unfortunately, people have begun examining their grandparents.

Worse, they have started listening to podcasts.

And the argument I kept encountering in the tunnels under Sunderland, Stoke, Doncaster and one particularly damp section beneath Wolverhampton was more fundamental than immigration numbers. It concerned identity itself.

One of the more interesting claims is that the entire modern liberal arrangement rests upon something resembling a tiny load-bearing brick: the idea that human beings are essentially interchangeable blank slates. Remove the brick, the argument goes, and an alarming quantity of architecture begins making creaking noises.

This explains why everyone becomes so excited.

If peoples are real things rather than temporary administrative categories, awkward questions immediately follow.

Can a people have a homeland?

Can it wish to remain the majority there?

Can it reproduce itself?

Can it prefer cultural continuity?

Can the English possess collective interests without first becoming a charity registered in Tower Hamlets?

At this point somebody usually screams RACIST, which has become something of a multifunctional British fire extinguisher.

The fascinating development is that an increasing number of people appear to be replying:

“Yes, yes. Very good. Anyway...”

That may be the moment to watch.

The old arrangement depended heavily upon the accusation working.

You did not necessarily have to arrest Dave from Nottingham. You merely had to suggest that noticing demographic change placed him somewhere between an unsatisfactory dinner guest and the demented Austrian painter.

Dave would apologise, return home and concentrate on the football.

But Dave has spent twenty years being called racist for progressively smaller offences and appears to be developing immunity.

This creates a serious administrative problem.

If racist eventually means everything from attacking somebody because of his ethnicity to wondering aloud whether the English should remain a majority in England, the word acquires the precision of naughty.

Fortunately, British public life keeps heavier artillery in reserve.

HITLER!

I discovered this after watching a Sky News interview in which a woman said she did not want the native British population to become a minority in its own homeland and mentioned that her ancestors had fought in the Second World War. The interviewer replied, in effect, that those same ancestors had fought because the enemy classified people according to ethnicity.

I had apparently misunderstood the war.

My impression was that Britain fought Germany because Germany was conquering Europe and Britain preferred that Germany did not conquer Britain.

I now learn that six years of bombing, rationing, Atlantic convoys, Dunkirk, El Alamein and several hundred thousand British dead were undertaken so that, eighty years later, an Englishwoman could be informed by Sky News that thinking the English constitute a distinct people was precisely the sort of thing her grandfather had fought against.

This represents an extraordinary return on investment.

1940: WE SHALL NEVER SURRENDER.

2026: Apparently, surrendering the idea that the English were a people was the whole point.

The method is brilliantly flexible.

Did the Nazis believe peoples existed?

Yes.

Do you believe peoples exist?

Also yes.

Well then.

CASE CLOSED.

Hitler was also vegetarian and reportedly fond of dogs, which may create difficulties for several branches of the RSPCA.

I have therefore obtained what I believe to be the current Home Office extremism assessment.

DID THE NAZIS ALSO DO OR BELIEVE THIS?

Build roads?

Yes.

Own dogs?

Yes.

Drink water?

Yes.

Distinguish citizens from foreigners?

Yes.

Have a country?

Unfortunately yes.

PREVENT referral.

I am now awaiting Home Office guidance on trousers, which unfortunately also appear in several photographs of the Nazis.

The historical revision is especially impressive.

Apparently the average miner’s son from Nottingham climbing into an RAF bomber in 1943 was not chiefly concerned with stopping German domination of Europe, defending his family or ensuring that England remained unconquered.

No.

He was thinking several generations ahead.

“Must get this Lancaster over Berlin tonight, lads. My great-grandchildren may otherwise develop insufficiently liberal attitudes toward ethnicity after the governing classes decide, for reasons of economics and globalisation, that the motherland should be repopulated from abroad.”

History is full of surprises.

Some are calling this the Victory Penalty.

Had England lost, I assume the English would now qualify as an oppressed indigenous population entitled to cultural preservation, language initiatives and several interesting grants.

Unfortunately they won.

One of the arguments now circulating on the dissident right is that modern liberalism presents itself as radically inclusive, yet creates its own category of excluded person when somebody rejects its underlying assumptions. It dislikes “us and them” until it encounters somebody outside the approved moral framework, at which point them becomes available again with remarkable speed.

What makes this newly interesting is who is saying it. What is loosely called the English “right” is becoming a much stranger coalition than the label suggests: former Labour voters, working-class centrists, old conservatives and people who until recently would never have described themselves as right-wing at all, now frequently bundled together as “far right.” Their contention is that Europeans have spent decades being trained away from precisely the sort of group consciousness that minorities were encouraged to cultivate, celebrate and, in many cases, fund publicly. One version puts the choice starkly: either Europeans recover some sense of themselves as a people with interests worth preserving, or populations with much stronger identities will simply outlast them. Its advocates often insist that this need involve neither hatred nor violence.

That distinction is important because the movement I am watching is not simply:

IMMIGRANTS OUT.

It contains a much more awkward question:

What are the English for?

One chap says anybody who genuinely assimilates can become English, although how this is supposed to work when some ideological or religious movements contain factions openly committed to supremacy, parallel authority and the punishment of dissent remains somewhat underexplained.

Another says you can become British, but English is also an ethnicity.

Another is talking about birth rates.

Another is talking about demographic security.

Another has said “remigration.”

Another has acquired a photograph of an Anglo-Saxon helmet and must now be watched carefully.

At this point the internet usually takes over.

Within three clicks somebody will mention Alfred the Great.

Within five, Sutton Hoo.

Within six, somebody produces an ancient-DNA study showing that much of English ancestry runs straight through the Anglo-Saxon period and back into prehistoric Britain, thousands of years before anyone had heard of England, which causes several people with suspiciously new runic tattoos to become briefly quiet.

England has been producing angry men at the pub since at least the invention of closing time. What feels different now is the number of perfectly ordinary people edging towards a question they were previously discouraged from asking:

If everybody else is allowed to have a group identity, why aren’t we?

Ah.

There it is.

The unexploded multicultural landmine.

Because if you spend fifty years teaching a country that ethnic ancestry matters, ethnic representation matters, ethnic community matters, ethnic historical memory matters, and ethnic groups possess legitimate collective interests, there is always the remote possibility that the largest ethnic group will eventually take notes and start asking awkward questions about flying the Saint George’s Cross without filing a diversity impact assessment, singing Jerusalem without being gently redirected toward something more inclusive, celebrating Trafalgar without first acknowledging everybody Nelson inconvenienced, teaching Anglo-Saxon history without a trigger warning, naming a pub after Churchill without summoning a panel, calling themselves English without immediately adding “but in a civic sense,” and generally why everybody else’s heritage is culture while theirs is treated as a developing incident.

Nobody seems to have planned for this.

The assumption was apparently that immigrants from Pakistan would remain Pakistani, Punjabi Sikhs would remain Punjabi Sikh, everyone would celebrate the immigrants’ ethnicity and culture, and Dave from Nottingham would continue indefinitely identifying as “sort of British, I suppose” while standing beside a closed pub and wondering why his town centre had changed beyond recognition.

Dave has now discovered YouTube and the algorithm has begun its work.

This could be a problem.

There is another problem.

The traditional centre-right doesn’t appear to have an answer.

Its preferred response to questions of national identity has traditionally been something along the lines of:

Have you considered GDP?

Yes, Nigel, the population of your childhood town has been transformed within thirty years, your grandchildren cannot afford houses, your country is importing hundreds of thousands of people a year and nobody can agree what Britain actually is anymore.

But have you seen the quarterly productivity figures?

The argument made in the material I have been monitoring is that the left at least developed a complete theory of identity, however dubious its assumptions may be. Much of the liberal centre and the people still calling themselves “conservatives” preferred economics, individualism and the hope that everybody would eventually stop talking about ethnicity.

They haven’t.

It turns out that human beings have continued noticing who they are despite several decades of seminars explaining that this was unsophisticated.

Very disappointing.

There was apparently an alternative plan in which fifty years of multiculturalism eventually produced something resembling Star Trek: ancestry ceased to matter, borders became quaint historical curiosities and Captain Picard ran the Home Office.

This theory became harder to follow once Star Trek itself rediscovered identity politics.

And now a younger generation appears less interested in the old Conservative formula of low taxes, high house prices and pretending nothing culturally significant is happening. The prediction circulating in this world is that, as the postwar generation and its political assumptions recede, a new argument about identity becomes unavoidable.

Hence my new assignment.

When I return from my travels and settle back into life beneath the shed, I shall open a file:

OPERATION: THE ENGLISH HAVE STARTED ASKING QUESTIONS

Over the coming months and years I shall monitor the emerging English Identitarian Movement in all its strange varieties, via a professionally irresponsible combination of YouTube rabbit holes, podcasts, Substacks, Telegram channels, a VPN, the Tor Browser and whatever Dave from Nottingham sends me at two in the morning with the words “you need to see this.”

The assimilationists.

The ethnonationalists.

The demographic chaps with graphs.

The remigration chaps with even more graphs.

The traditionalists attempting to revive village culture.

The Christians.

The pagans.

The men who have recently purchased waistcoats.

And that particularly dangerous subgroup who have discovered Tolkien was English and are beginning to draw conclusions.

I shall endeavour to distinguish serious political developments from three blokes in Wolverhampton sharing the same Telegram account.

The crucial question is whether any of this leaves the podcast studio.

Because if ordinary English people begin thinking of themselves consciously as a people with collective interests, something very important will have changed.

Multicultural Britain will have achieved its final integration milestone.

The English will have learned identity politics.

I give it eighteen months before somebody takes a lead from the left and applies for Arts Council funding for “The English,” gets rejected by the lefties on the board, discovers that identity politics has very strict eligibility criteria, moves on to crowdfunding, has the bank account suspended, and then it all kicks off.

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