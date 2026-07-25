Editor’s note: We asked T.W. for a few thoughts on reports that one Canadian officer-training platoon was 83 per cent permanent residents, some recruits had been in Canada only three months, the school encountered factional conflict and trouble with male recruits respecting women, and the federal government has now created an Express Entry route for people with ten years in a foreign military. T.W. disappeared under the shed, emerged wearing a cardboard cuirass and demanded to know whether Ottawa intended to re-enact the fall of Rome in both official languages.

I do not wish to alarm anyone.

I merely wish to observe that if your officer-training platoon is collapsing into language problems, ethnic cliques, cultural friction and confusion over whether women are entitled to give orders, the traditional response is not to say: excellent, let us now open a special immigration lane for career personnel from foreign armies.

But I am only a rabbit. Ottawa employs professionals.

The first scheme, you will recall, already sounded like something designed by a committee that has never met a human being outside a conference room. The Canadian Armed Forces, short of people, relaxed entry processes and brought in large numbers of permanent residents. One reported officer-training platoon wound up 83 per cent permanent residents. Some had lived in Canada for all of five minutes, or three months if you prefer the technical figure. Fewer than half graduated. There were reports of factional trouble between recruits from different countries, language failures, and male recruits struggling with the concept that a woman in uniform is not merely decorative but may in fact outrank them.

Any ordinary organisation, on discovering this, might stop, rub its temples and say: perhaps we should tighten things up.

Canada instead replied: What if we also invited people with ten years in a foreign military?

Not everybody. Do not be silly. There will be forms.

This is the genius of the Canadian state. It never does anything rash. It does insane things in a measured, bilingual and procedurally compliant fashion. There will be a portal. There will be guidance materials. There will be a landing page with pale blue boxes. There will be a mandatory online learning module called something like Serving with Respect in the Canadian Armed Forces, after which a man who spent a decade in a foreign command structure will click a box confirming that he now fully embraces inclusion, interoperability and the Charter.

Problem solved.

Rome, of course, also made use of foreigners. People always say this as if they are contributing wisdom rather than reciting the opening paragraph of a Wikipedia entry. Yes, Rome used auxiliaries. Yes, Rome brought in outsiders. And yes, later Rome also discovered that it had gradually converted military necessity into political dependency and then into strategic fragility. At a certain point “drawing on outside manpower” starts to look less like imperial flexibility and more like the state renting its own spine.

But Canada is different.

Rome did not have anti-bias workshops.

Rome did not have an HR office.

Rome did not have a Defence Department able to issue a statement explaining that all recruits, whether home-grown, recently imported, or marinated for a decade in another national military culture, are expected to uphold Canadian values.

That should do it.

I await with confidence the next stage of the programme. Perhaps former officers from abroad will be welcomed at Pearson Airport by a public servant holding a sign saying WELCOME TO CANADA / PLEASE FORGET PREVIOUS ALLEGIANCES. They will be issued a parka, a pamphlet and a one-hour slideshow on winter driving. At the end, they will be asked to sign below the sentence: “I understand that in Canada women may command men, ethnic rivalries are frowned upon during training, and if I am infiltrating on behalf of a foreign state I must declare this honestly.”

There may be a checkbox.

There is always a checkbox.

What strikes me most is the peculiar confidence of a ruling class that cannot keep order in a food bank but feels equal to importing military personnel from other national systems and integrating them into command structures. These are people who struggle to run airports, housing policy, procurement, border control and urban policing. Yet mention the military and suddenly they become visionaries. Nationhood is apparently an outdated superstition unless the state needs bodies, in which case it becomes a staffing challenge with global options.

You can almost hear the pitch deck.

Challenge: recruitment shortfalls.

Opportunity: underutilised pools of trained foreign military talent.

Mitigation: screening, onboarding, values alignment.

Outcome: who knows, but the press release will be positive.

Meanwhile the ordinary Canadian is expected to pretend that none of this is weird. He is to accept that a country which once assumed soldiers should probably have some deep tie to the nation now treats that as an embarrassing relic. Attachment, loyalty, history, inherited trust, common assumptions, these are all apparently less important than filling vacancies. If citizenship becomes paperwork and military service becomes just another labour input, why not expand the search internationally? Why not recruit platoon cohesion from a dropdown menu?

And when the experiment goes badly, as one already did, we must call it a learning opportunity.

That phrase alone should earn somebody a pension.

I have a modest proposal. If Ottawa is determined to continue, it should at least stop pretending this is normal and tell the truth in plain English.

Say this:

“We have failed to recruit and retain enough Canadians for the armed forces after driving away many of the people most inclined to serve through coercive vaccine mandates, racial theories about ‘whiteness,’ pointless excursions in foreign forever wars, and promotion systems warped by DEI. Having alienated patriots of quality, we are now forced to shop globally for cannon fodder, while hoping that screening, training and motivational pamphlets can overcome language gaps, cultural incompatibilities, divided loyalties and ten years of military socialisation in the service of another country.

“We believe this will work because the alternative would be to admit that our policies were disastrous, our institutions are hollowing out, and we are now improvising national defence with the confidence of peoplekind assembling a wardrobe without the instructions.”

There. Better already.

A country should be able to defend itself with its own people. If you forget that, you may still have uniforms, barracks and glossy recruitment adverts. What you no longer have is the thing underneath.

Then again, perhaps Ottawa has noticed an advantage to this arrangement. An army drawn from the nation may become awkward during domestic upheaval. Its soldiers have parents in the crowd, cousins among the truckers and old school friends being described on television as extremists. They may even share some of the grievances they are ordered to suppress.

Roman emperors understood the alternative. Several kept foreign bodyguards whose loyalty ran directly to the man paying them rather than through the society outside the palace gates. Nero trusted his German guards precisely because they were outsiders. A soldier with few roots among the governed may prove wonderfully free of sentimental complications when the government eventually points him inward.

Perhaps this is not merely a recruitment policy. Perhaps someone has finally been doing the long-range planning.

If Ottawa requires further historical guidance, I am available for consultation. My fee is twelve carrots, payable before the Visigoths reach the gate.

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