So, the Emperor phase appears to be advancing nicely.

There are moments when a republic reveals what it has secretly longed to become, and one of them is when its ruler proposes a giant triumphal arch to commemorate, as far as one can tell, himself. Not a bridge. Not a hospital. Not even one of those vulgar little libraries where lesser men stack the paperwork of their vanity. No, a triumphal arch: the old Roman form by which power announced that conquest had occurred, enemies had been humbled, and the victorious man ought now to be admired in stone. The triumphal arch was not invented by emperors, but emperors understood its possibilities with a special vulgar clarity. The Republic experimented with the form. Empire fell in love with it. It was never a neutral civic ornament. It was the architectural afterglow of domination. Gold eagles, gold lions, soaring allegory, colossal scale, vast blocks of flattery arranged on the landscape like a marble announcement that modesty had left the continent.

The charm lies not merely in the taste, though the taste is magnificently dictatorial. It lies in the official innocence of the thing. Behold, citizen, this is not an emperor’s gesture, you understand. It is merely a tasteful patriotic improvement, a modest public work in the ancient style of men who wished to immortalise conquest and themselves at the same time. The Romans did not build triumphal arches to mark a pleasant birthday. They built them to celebrate victory, spoils, captive peoples, and the exaltation of the man who had arranged these experiences for others. Which does rather raise the question of what, precisely, the triumph is meant to be here. Against whom was the victory won? What enemy was dragged in chains beneath the rendering? Or is the whole point that in our more advanced age, one need only conquer proportion, taste, and the remaining inhibitions of republican government.

And so the old imperial instinct survives, translated into the language of branding and social media. Once a general entered Rome in triumph with captives and treasure. Now a president posts a rendering and expects the public to supply the laurels themselves. The parade has been replaced by the announcement, the spoils by the press release, the Senate by a chorus of handlers insisting that this is really about national heritage. But the form remembers what it is, even when the age pretends not to. Stone has a longer memory than spokesmen. A triumphal arch speaks one language only: someone has prevailed, someone else has been diminished, and the state wishes this hierarchy to be admired for centuries.

I observe this development from beneath the shed with my usual mixture of anthropological fascination and low woodland dread. The lesson is plain. In every age, there comes a point when politics ceases to be administration and becomes interior decoration for the ruler’s ego. When that happens, the marble is never really for the nation. It is a mirror, built large enough that millions may be compelled to stand before it and admire the man who ordered the stone.

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