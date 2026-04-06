The President of the United States meets some children:

“You can sell these on eBay for $25,000…Biden was incapable of signing anything, and had an autopen follow him around”.

The children came for eggs and crafts and received a seminar in resale arbitrage. They came for a pagan spring ritual and received a monologue about executive penmanship. They came for innocence and found themselves seated inside a fever dream assembled from late-imperial kitsch, cable-news brain rot, and the sort of spiritual vacancy that can only be achieved when every public ceremony has been hollowed out, lacquered, and fitted with political opportunities.

Nobody appeared surprised. No trumpet sounded. No courtier stepped forward to suggest that the national children’s festival might not be the ideal venue for autograph speculation and partisan necromancy. The cameras rolled. The smiles held. The eggs gleamed in their curated pastel innocence. And beside it all stood the giant rabbit, less festive mascot than animatronic idol of a dying civilisation, one that no longer truly believes in resurrection but still clings fiercely to optics, megachurch pageantry, prosperity gospel, and the sanitised destruction of distant peoples. One could almost admire the efficiency of it. Easter, once concerned with transcendence, had at last been fully updated for the age: a branded tableau in which symbols survive only to advertise their own decay.

Let nobody say the empire has lost its educative function. It still teaches. It teaches that everything is merch. That public life is now a continuous auction conducted in the ruins of seriousness. That even the nation’s festivals “for the children” must serve as delivery systems for grievance, self-mythology, and speculative resale value. The eggs are rolled. The signatures appreciate. The cameras harvest the moment. And the disturbing Imperial War Bunny, plush chaplain of civilizational senility, keeps watch over the whole enchanted landfill. It materialises beside presidents of every faction as if to remind them, and us, that the office now exists somewhere between children’s theatre, pharmaceutical side effect, and imperial séance. One man stands before it and starts pitching collectables. Another seems to suspect that death has come for him in plush form. Both responses, in their own way, are perfectly rational.

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