In the great City of Progress, there lived a young entertainer who was handsome, clever, charming and possessed of an almost inexhaustible appetite for women.

His name was Felix.

Felix had discovered early in life that he could make people laugh by describing things that, in an earlier age, would have resulted in his being thrown out of respectable company. He regaled audiences with tales of heroin binges, a different woman in his bed every night, and even an occasion when he had provided a homeless man with some rather unconventional manual assistance on a public street. He once entertained radio listeners by telephoning an elderly actor to inform him that he had slept with his granddaughter. The more outrageous his stories, the louder the laughter. The more explicitly he described his adventures, the more invitations he received.

The newspapers adored him.

The television networks competed for him.

Hollywood made him a movie star.

The universities invited him to lecture on freedom, liberation and the overthrow of bourgeois morality.

And Felix, who had grown up believing that morality was principally a means by which miserable old people prevented young people from enjoying themselves, was delighted.

He was, after all, doing nothing illegal.

This was the great moral achievement of the City of Progress. Its philosophers had discovered that virtually anything adults wished to do was perfectly acceptable, provided it involved neither smoking in public buildings nor expressing certain opinions about immigration.

The old commandments had been abolished. In their place stood a single magnificent principle:

If it feels good, do it.

There were, of course, certain administrative qualifications, but these were explained in small print and regularly updated. Continued residence in the City constituted acceptance of the revised terms.

Felix embraced the new morality with enthusiasm, although it bore a remarkable resemblance to the oldest immorality. His exploits were legendary.

Occasionally, someone complained that Felix had behaved rather badly. A young woman might emerge from his apartment feeling used, humiliated or confused. A colleague might object to some outrageous proposition. A former lover might, twenty years later, remember an encounter rather differently from Felix, assuming Felix remembered it at all. With so much heroin, alcohol and so many conquests, how could he? Still, even if he had been sober, who would believe such a degenerate anyway? But the City of Progress was forever updating its terms and conditions to meet the requirements of the system.

But these were enlightened times.

Sex was liberation. Shame was oppression. Restraint was repression. Marriage was a patriarchal institution. Chastity was practically a hate crime.

Felix was a revolutionary.

And revolutionaries, everyone agreed, must occasionally break a few eggs.

For many years he prospered.

Then something unfortunate happened.

Felix began thinking.

It started innocently enough. He questioned why the City of Progress, which celebrated freedom so enthusiastically, had begun issuing increasingly detailed instructions about what its citizens were permitted to say.

He wondered why the people who insisted that everyone should question authority became so furious whenever anyone questioned theirs.

When a great pestilence arrived, and the authorities ordered the population to remain indoors, submit to various medical interventions and report neighbours who failed to comply, Felix began asking rather more questions.

He had an audience of millions.

This was unfortunate.

At first, the newspapers laughed at him.

Then they called him dangerous.

Then they stopped laughing.

But Felix’s questioning did not end with politics.

He began reading books he had once dismissed as the superstitions of ignorant peasants. He encountered philosophers who argued that freedom without self-restraint was merely another form of slavery. He read the Gospels. He became fascinated by the possibility that the moral rules he had spent his adult life ridiculing might actually be true.

This was deeply unsettling.

For the first time, Felix began examining his own life.

He remembered women whose names he had forgotten, nights he could scarcely recall, and encounters he had once described with hilarious enthusiasm to applauding television audiences.

He began wondering what had become of those women.

More disturbingly, he began wondering what had become of himself.

He had spent twenty years pursuing pleasure, and the result was a long list of temporary companions, several ruined relationships and an increasingly unpleasant collection of memories.

He had been celebrated as a liberated man.

Yet he could barely control his own appetites.

Gradually, Felix came to believe that the old moral laws had been established for a reason. He began praying, reading Scripture and trying, rather awkwardly, to live a decent life.

He renounced his former promiscuity.

He spoke publicly about his shame.

He told his enormous audience that he had been wrong, that sexual licence had damaged him and others, and that chastity, fidelity, humility and repentance were virtues rather than symptoms of psychological repression.

Some people laughed.

Others listened.

A surprising number began asking the same questions.

Felix was discovering truth, and his audience was discovering it with him.

This was extremely unfortunate.

The City of Progress had spent generations persuading its citizens that the old commandments were instruments of oppression. It had established entire industries devoted to encouraging their violation. Its entertainers celebrated promiscuity, its academics explained why morality was a social construct, and its politicians assured the public that liberation consisted of removing whatever restraints their grandparents had considered necessary.

Now one of its most famous former libertines was telling millions of people that the grandparents might have been right.

Worse, he was telling them that they could change.

Something had to be done.

One evening, following a particularly troublesome broadcast, a delegation arrived from the Ministry of Public Virtue.

The delegation consisted of three journalists, two lawyers, a television producer and a woman whose professional title contained the words Trauma-Informed Accountability.

They had been examining Felix’s past.

Very thoroughly.

It was an extraordinarily large past.

There were hundreds of interviews, old photographs, messages, drunken recollections, discarded lovers, offended colleagues and women who had not thought about Felix for fifteen or twenty years.

Some remembered him fondly.

Others remembered him with disgust.

A few described conduct that, if their accounts were true, would now be deemed criminal, whatever the context.

There were incidents about which nobody could now be entirely certain. There were encounters both parties had once described as consensual, although one party no longer felt comfortable describing them that way.

Felix had been so promiscuous and so spectacularly indifferent to the consequences of his behaviour that reconstructing his private life resembled an archaeological excavation of Sodom.

The journalists were delighted.

The lawyers were busy.

The television producer began negotiating international distribution rights.

And the public, which had spent twenty years laughing at Felix’s sexual adventures, discovered that it had been deeply offended by them all along.

Felix protested.

“But you told me it was acceptable!”

Nobody answered.

“You celebrated it! You paid me enormous sums of money to talk about it!”

The Ministry issued a statement explaining that society had evolved.

Felix pointed out that he had also evolved. He had publicly renounced his former behaviour. He was trying to become a better man.

The Ministry issued another statement explaining that his attempts to rehabilitate himself were deeply problematic.

Repentance, it appeared, was an unacceptable form of moral appropriation.

Soon, Felix’s career was in ruins.

His programmes disappeared. His sponsors fled. Friends who had previously described him as a visionary began explaining that they had always found him rather unpleasant.

Felix accepted that he had much to answer for. He did not expect his new way of life to erase the injuries he had caused.

But he was bewildered by the fury directed at his efforts to change.

The more he spoke about repentance, the more fiercely he was denounced.

The Ministry explained that his conversion was a cynical attempt to escape accountability.

When Felix confessed his sins, his confession was treated as further evidence against him.

When he tried to make amends, his motives were questioned.

And when he suggested that even a wicked man might become a better one, the Ministry expressed grave concern about the dangerous implications of this idea.

One night, sitting alone in his enormous house, Felix received an unexpected visitor.

The Devil.

He was immaculately dressed, carried a leather briefcase and bore a striking resemblance to a senior broadcasting executive.

“Good evening, Felix.”

Felix stared at him.

“Who are you?”

“An old friend. I helped launch your career.”

The Devil poured himself a glass of wine.

“Splendid career, too. The women, the drugs, the television programmes, the book deals. You were one of my finest investments.”

“Your investments?”

“Of course. Who do you think persuaded everyone that self-indulgence was liberation? That restraint was shameful? That the old moral rules were simply instruments of oppression?”

Felix said nothing.

“I’ve spent millennia persuading people to abandon those rules. It’s a tricky business. Universities, publishers, broadcasters, political movements. Entire government departments devoted to convincing people that there is no such thing as sin.”

“But why?”

The Devil smiled.

“Because people without self-control are so wonderfully easy to control.”

He opened his briefcase.

Inside were photographs, correspondence, recordings, witness statements, receipts and thousands upon thousands of names.

“Your file,” he said proudly. “I keep excellent records.”

Felix looked at the documents.

“Those things were legal.”

“Undoubtedly.”

“Some of the accounts are wrong!”

“Quite possibly.”

“And some of the things I did were immoral,” Felix admitted quietly.

The Devil nodded.

“Yes. That is the beauty of it. You have spent so many years behaving disgracefully that even you cannot now give a satisfactory account of every encounter, let alone convince a jury in the City of Progress, whose citizens have spent years absorbing documentaries, exposés and the latest revisions to the official morality. There are people you hurt, people who hurt you, people who remember things differently and people who would cheerfully sell their recollections for a television appearance.”

He closed the briefcase.

“An absolute treasure.”

Felix looked at him. He had been reading the Gospels long enough to recognise something of the creature sitting opposite him.

“You encouraged me.”

“Naturally.”

“You told me I was free.”

“And you believed me. Most people do.”

“You knew where it would lead.”

“My dear Felix, I’ve been doing this for thousands of years. I have a reasonably good understanding of human nature.”

“And now you’re using it against me.”

“Well, Felix, freedom has consequences. We’ve always been very keen on consequences. We simply prefer to introduce them at a convenient time.”

Felix studied him.

“So this was planned?”

The Devil considered the question.

“Not quite in the way you imagine. I never know which of my clients will become inconvenient. Most remain perfectly useful. They present television programmes, run corporations, enter politics, establish charitable foundations and give lectures on ethics.”

He glanced appreciatively at the house.

“But I do like to maintain an extensive archive. It saves so much trouble later.”

“And what happens if they obey you?”

“Usually nothing. They continue enjoying themselves. Their indiscretions remain private, their reputations intact. Occasionally we give them awards.”

“And if they don’t?”

The Devil tapped the briefcase.

“Then we review their suitability for public life.”

Felix sat down heavily.

“You’ve made puppets of everyone.”

“Not everyone,” replied the Devil. “A few people refuse to play.”

“Who?”

“Oh, the tedious ones. People who believe in chastity, fidelity and all those wretched virtues that make my work so difficult. Fortunately, they’re few and far between these days.”

He sighed.

“Terribly difficult people. Naturally, we try to find other ways of dealing with them, but they’re remarkably difficult to compromise.”

Felix looked at the briefcase again.

“But I’ve rejected all that now. I know what I was. I’ve spent years trying to understand what it means to be a good man.”

The Devil’s expression changed.

“Yes,” he said coldly. “I know.”

“Then why are you still doing this to me?”

“You began reading that blasted Book.”

Felix said nothing.

“You started talking about sin. Repentance. You told people that they ought to control their appetites. You even suggested that the commandments were given for their own good.”

The Devil shuddered.

“And then you started encouraging other people to do the same.”

“But surely, if I’ve changed...”

“Changed? My dear Felix, that is precisely the problem.”

The Devil began pacing.

“Do you have any idea how much effort we put into persuading people that their sins are perfectly normal? How many books, television programmes, government initiatives and university courses are required to convince an entire civilisation that self-restraint is oppression and self-indulgence is liberation?”

He stopped in front of Felix.

“And now you come along, a man who has sampled practically every vice on the menu, and tell people that the whole thing was a dreadful mistake.”

“It was.”

“Well, you’re going to pay for it. Public humiliation, disgrace and prison. With any luck, you’ll emerge from it consumed by hatred for everyone who put you there.”

“But I have repented.”

The Devil looked positively ill.

“Now, I really must be going.”

At the door he paused.

“Oh, and Felix?”

“Yes?”

“That television network which first made you famous?”

“What about it?”

“I own that too.”

The Devil departed.

The following morning, Felix’s story appeared on every front page in the city.

The newspapers demanded accountability.

The television presenters spoke solemnly of the need to protect vulnerable people.

The politicians called for a national conversation.

And that evening, on the same television channel that had spent twenty years celebrating Felix’s adventures, a new young entertainer appeared.

She/he/they was a comedian, although nobody had ever found her particularly funny. By 2026, this was no longer a requirement of the profession.

She possessed a peculiar woke charisma that captivated the young. She was an enthusiastic advocate of ethical non-monogamy, sexual fluidity, puppy play, BDSM and the abolition of traditional relationship structures. Her many partners, she assured her audiences, had all consented enthusiastically. She was quite certain they would remember it that way.

She was widely celebrated as a courageous rebel, despite never having expressed an opinion that the City of Progress disapproved of.

Through her laughter-free comedy, she explained that traditional sexual restraint was a form of internalised oppression, that exclusivity was rooted in patriarchal ownership, and that society urgently needed to dismantle the stigma surrounding alternative forms of intimacy.

The studio audience gave her a standing ovation.

The host wiped tears from her eyes.

“You’re so brave,” she exclaimed.

The young woman smiled.

And somewhere, in a very comfortable office, the Devil opened a fresh file.

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