The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
4d

I wish you weren't right, TW, but you are.

Tolkien 'adapted'. For the greater good.

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Pairodocs's avatar
Pairodocs
2d

This is brilliant! Thank you!

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