Editor’s note: Durham Regional Police, in Canada, recently supplied the following example of a “hate/bias motivated incident”: someone publishes a social-media post encouraging people to “boycott companies that support the 2SLGBTQI+ community.”

The proposed boycott was not described as threatening, violent or criminal. It was placed in the separate and increasingly useful police category of things that are perfectly legal but have upset the correct people. Once Durham Police were exposed as operating beyond their job description as upholders of the law, they quietly changed the webpage. For a brief moment, though, the curtain slipped and we got another glimpse of how they think and operate. Increasingly, they seem to regard the law as the starting point rather than the limit of their authority. Fortunately, these people are not armed.

Oh.

Okay, at least they are highly trained, calm under pressure and would never shoot an unarmed citizen who had committed no crime.

Oh.

Edmonton Police operate along similar lines. They define a hate incident as a “non-criminal action,” invite the public to report such actions to police, issue the complainant a police file number and send every report to Hate Crime investigators for review. The person reported may then be contacted if the complaint graduates from non-crime to police investigation.

EPS recently advertised the system with the warning: “Online hate isn’t ‘just a comment.’” Again, the post was deleted after a public backlash, although the reporting portal, the investigators and the files remain firmly in place. And, presumbably, the ideologues will continue doing their dirty work without advertising it.

We therefore asked T.W. Burrows to imagine the natural destination of policing in which committing a crime is optional, lawful opinions may be treated as evidence, and suggesting to people they don’t waste their money on rainbow carrots can bring officers to your door.

On second thoughts, perhaps this is already happening in your town.

The Department of Things That Haven’t Happened

The knock came just after dawn.

T.W. Burrows was beneath the shed, sorting carrots into three piles: edible, suspicious and government-issued. He froze.

Nobody knocked on the shed. People knocked on the farmhouse, or the barn, or occasionally on the rabbit tractor after mistaking it for affordable housing. A knock on the shed meant either tax officials or police.

He opened the little door.

Two officers stood outside. The first was young, solemn and carrying a tablet. The second had the tired expression of a man who had joined the police to catch burglars and now spent his mornings explaining pronouns to livestock.

“Mr Burrows?”

“Depends,” said T.W.

“We’re from the Community Harm, Bias Awareness and Pre-Offence Reassurance Unit.”

“So not police?”

“We are police.”

“Has there been a crime?”

“No.”

“Then you’ve come to the right place.”

The young officer consulted her tablet.

“We received a report concerning comments you made about Rainbow Root Vegetables Incorporated.”

T.W. remembered the company. It sold ordinary carrots in plastic bags covered with slogans about courage, belonging and being seen. During Pride Month, the carrots had been renamed Ally Sticks and doubled in price.

“I said people should stop buying them.”

“Yes.”

“Was that illegal?”

“No.”

“Was it threatening?”

“No.”

“Did I assault a carrot?”

“No.”

“Then what is the allegation?”

“There is no allegation.”

T.W. looked at the other officer.

“Has she been like this long?”

The older officer stared at a point somewhere beyond the shed.

“We’re here because the comment may constitute a reportable non-criminal hate-adjacent consumer incident.”

T.W. nodded slowly.

“Who reported it?”

“We can’t disclose that.”

“Was it the carrot company?”

“We can’t disclose that.”

“Was it somebody paid by the carrot company?”

“We can’t disclose that either.”

“So the answer is yes.”

The young officer tapped the screen.

“We are not here to accuse you of wrongdoing. We are here to determine whether the thing you did, which was not a crime, may be connected to some future thing which might become a crime.”

“What future thing?”

“That has not yet been established.”

“Because it hasn’t happened?”

“Correct.”

T.W. leaned against the doorframe.

“Do you investigate all things that haven’t happened?”

“Only those that are reported.”

“That must save time.”

The older officer coughed into his hand.

The young officer continued.

“Would you describe your decision to boycott Rainbow Root Vegetables as motivated by hostility toward a protected group?”

“No. It was motivated by the carrots costing eight dollars.”

“The report states that you referred to the company’s Pride campaign as ‘a load of brightly coloured corporate bollocks.’”

“That sounds like me.”

“Would you agree that this language could make some people feel unsafe?”

“Only if they were corporate bollocks.”

The officer entered something into the tablet.

“What are you writing?”

“Your response.”

“Why?”

“For the file.”

“What file?”

“The non-crime occurrence file.”

T.W. stared at her.

“There is now a police file because I committed no crime?”

“It is not a criminal file.”

“That is enormously comforting.”

“It simply records that an incident occurred.”

“What incident?”

“The one we are discussing.”

“But the incident is that you came here to discuss an incident.”

“No. The original incident was the comment.”

“Which was not a crime.”

“Correct.”

“And because it was not a crime, you opened a police file.”

“We opened a non-criminal police file.”

T.W. turned to the older officer.

“Blink twice if you are being held against your will.”

The older officer looked at the ground.

The young officer scrolled down.

“We also have a second matter.”

“Another thing I didn’t do?”

“A neighbour reported a sign outside your burrow.”

T.W. glanced at the sign. It read:

NO SALESMEN, POLITICAL CANVASSERS OR PEOPLE EXPLAINING THEIR LIVED EXPERIENCE BEFORE BREAKFAST.

“The complainant felt excluded.”

“That was the purpose of the sign.”

“Exclusion can sometimes indicate bias.”

“So can choosing one restaurant over another.”

“That depends on the reason.”

“I choose restaurants because I am hungry.”

“Would you refuse service to a member of a protected class?”

“I don’t run a restaurant.”

“We’re speaking hypothetically.”

“I hypothetically refuse service to everyone. The shed is not licensed.”

Another note went into the tablet.

“Am I running an imaginary restaurant now?”

“No.”

“Good. I was worried about the paperwork.”

From the farmhouse came the sound of glass breaking.

The older officer looked up.

“That sounded like a window.”

“It did,” said T.W.

A man in a balaclava climbed out of the farmhouse carrying a television.

T.W. pointed.

“There’s your crime.”

The young officer barely turned.

“Has the homeowner reported it?”

“I am reporting it.”

“Are you the registered owner of the farmhouse?”

“No. I live under a shed. But I have eyes.”

“Then the owner must make the report.”

The burglar staggered across the yard, dragging the television through the mud.

T.W. called after him.

“You’ll need the remote!”

The burglar stopped.

He thought about this, put down the television and climbed back through the broken window.

The young officer resumed.

“Mr Burrows, we are trying to prevent escalation.”

“So am I. He’s gone back for accessories.”

“We cannot assume criminal intent.”

“He came through a broken window wearing a balaclava and carrying someone else’s television.”

“There may be context.”

“There usually is. It is how things happen.”

The burglar emerged again with the remote, a laptop and a frozen chicken.

The older officer shifted uneasily.

“Should we perhaps…”

“We are already engaged,” said the young officer.

The burglar passed within ten feet of them.

“Morning,” he said.

“Morning,” said the officers.

T.W. nodded toward the frozen chicken.

“Careful. That’s slippery.”

The burglar thanked him and disappeared down the lane.

T.W. watched him go.

“Will that be entered in a file?”

“Only if reported.”

“I am reporting it.”

“You are not the homeowner.”

“I witnessed it.”

“We can give you an online form.”

“Does the form ask whether the burglar’s behaviour made me feel unsafe?”

“It asks whether you believe the incident was motivated by hate.”

T.W. considered this.

“I believe he hated paying for televisions.”

The young officer closed the tablet.

“We’re nearly finished. We simply need to offer some educational resources.”

She handed him a pamphlet titled Recognising Harm Before It Becomes Harmful.

The cover showed a sad-looking cartoon speech bubble being comforted by three police officers

Inside was a diagram.

At the bottom of the diagram were “questions,” “jokes,” “consumer choices” and “uncomfortable opinions.” Arrows led upward through “social tension,” “community unease” and “negative impact.” At the top was a picture of a burning city.

T.W. studied it.

“So my carrot boycott leads to arson?”

“No one is saying that.”

“The pamphlet is saying it in colour.”

“It illustrates a spectrum.”

“Everything becomes frightening when arranged diagonally.”

The older officer almost smiled.

T.W. pointed at the bottom of the diagram.

“Why are jokes down here?”

“They can contribute to harmful environments.”

“And consumer choices?”

“Potentially.”

“What happens if I make a joke while buying something?”

The older officer coughed again.

The young officer stepped closer.

“To be clear, you are free to continue expressing your views.”

“Generous.”

“But if further reports are received, the pattern may be reviewed.”

“What pattern?”

“A series of incidents.”

“Meaning comments.”

“Potentially.”

“Lawful comments.”

“Legality is only one consideration.”

There it was.

T.W. stopped smiling.

For a moment the yard went quiet. Even the hens seemed to understand that something important had slipped out.

“Legality is only one consideration,” he repeated.

The young officer appeared not to hear how it sounded.

“We also consider community impact.”

“Who decides that?”

“Trained personnel.”

“Trained by whom?”

“Community partners.”

“Who are they?”

“We cannot disclose that.”

“Do they report people?”

“They may provide input.”

“Do they receive public money?”

“That is outside the scope of this visit.”

“Of course it is.”

T.W. folded the pamphlet and tucked it under one paw.

“Then I believe we are finished.”

“We would appreciate your cooperation.”

“You have had it. You came to my home about a lawful remark. I answered your questions while a burglar removed half the farmhouse. You wrote my name into a police system because somebody disliked my opinion. Now you are leaving me with a colouring book explaining how cheap carrots lead to genocide.”

“That is a mischaracterisation.”

“It is a compressed characterisation.”

The older officer finally spoke.

“We should go.”

The young officer hesitated, then nodded.

As they walked toward the patrol car, T.W. called after them.

“One more thing.”

They turned.

“I intend to boycott the pamphlet.”

The young officer raised the tablet again.

The older officer gently lowered it.

“Leave it,” he said.

They drove away.

T.W. returned beneath the shed. He placed the pamphlet in the government-issued carrot pile and retrieved his burner phone.

He typed a notice, printed it on the little printer beneath his desk and pinned it to the shed door.

WARNING: PERFECTLY LEGAL BEHAVIOUR OCCURS HERE.

Then he went to inspect the farmhouse.

The television was gone.

The laptop was gone.

The frozen chicken was gone.

On the kitchen table, the burglar had left a note.

Sorry about the window. Nothing personal.

T.W. turned it over.

On the reverse, it read:

BIAS STATEMENT:

This burglary was committed without regard to race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. I steal from everybody equally.

The television was selected solely because it was expensive and near a window.

No protected characteristic played any role in the selection of the laptop or frozen chicken.

I remain committed to inclusive theft.

At the bottom, in smaller writing:

Thank you for helping me keep crime inclusive.

T.W. read it twice.

No slurs. No offensive symbols. No indication of bias.

He sighed with relief.

At least it would not require police involvement.

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