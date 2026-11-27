This is deeply disturbing testimony, though I suspect that anyone who has followed the evolution of Canada's MAID programme will be considerably more disturbed than surprised.

There is something reassuring about the sheer number of safeguards surrounding Canada’s medically assisted dying programme. There are legislative safeguards, procedural safeguards, regulatory safeguards, oversight frameworks, independent assessments and, should all of these fail, a committee to examine the body.

The last of these is particularly important.

Unfortunately, on November 26, 2026, during questioning by Conservative MP Michael Cooper, Dr. Ramona Coelho, a former member of Ontario’s MAID Death Review Committee, rather spoiled the effect by describing what the committee had found.

One case involved a woman with a severe history of mental illness. According to Coelho, a neurologist had found no physical diagnosis, the post-mortem had revealed no abnormalities, and the committee had been informed that only one MAID assessment had taken place.

Mental illness alone is currently insufficient grounds for MAID, and the Criminal Code requires a second independent medical opinion.

The woman was dead.

Fortunately, Ontario has developed a sophisticated administrative framework for dealing with such eventualities.

Under its published oversight framework, failure to obtain a second independent medical opinion warrants a Level 4 response: referral to a professional regulatory body.

The police come in at Level 5.

Readers contemplating a career in Canadian public administration may wish to familiarise themselves with the considerable bureaucratic distance between Levels 4 and 5.

A human being can evidently fit between them.

The second case described by Coelho concerned a man in his thirties.

According to her testimony, the young man had been deemed incapable of making his own medical decisions, to the extent that a family member had to be consulted over the administration of over-the-counter medication.

This same family member had apparently expressed disappointment at the prospect of his being found ineligible for MAID.

Some hospital meetings took place and, despite no apparent change in his medical condition, the young man was subsequently deemed eligible.

Quite a remarkable recovery.

A man who could not be entrusted with a decision concerning his own paracetamol had apparently acquired sufficient capacity to authorise his own death.

Coelho also testified that the family member had previously been accused by the young man of abusing him.

And there, buried somewhere in the nurse’s notes, was something that ought to have brought proceedings to an abrupt halt.

The family member had asked that the young man not be told that he could change his mind.

One can imagine the reception that such a request would receive in a solicitor’s office during the preparation of an elderly relative’s will.

“Incidentally, could you please refrain from telling Mother that she can change her mind about leaving me the house?”

The solicitor would presumably have some additional questions.

And Mother would still be alive when they were asked.

Ontario’s MAID oversight system has five levels of response.

Level 1 involves an informal conversation. Level 2 involves an educational email. Level 3 involves a formal notice. Level 4 involves referral to a professional regulatory body. Level 5 involves referral to the police.

Ontario’s 2023 MAID Review Team Annual Report contained the following reassuring sentence:

To date, there has been no Level 5 response in Ontario.

An extraordinary achievement for a province in which thousands of people have been deliberately put to death under an exemption from the ordinary criminal law.

Since Canada legalised euthanasia in June 2016, an estimated 110,000 people have died through its MAID programme. According to Health Canada’s own figures, MAID accounted for more than one in twenty deaths in Canada in 2024. Preliminary figures for 2025 suggest that the country was averaging approximately 49 medically assisted deaths a day. Meanwhile, the annual number of people receiving MAID whose natural death was not reasonably foreseeable more than tripled between 2021 and 2024.

One might reasonably expect a programme operating on this scale to generate the occasional police investigation.

Even more impressive is the language employed in the current oversight framework, which speaks of practitioner engagement, professional reflection and improvements to future practice.

I imagine this is of considerable consolation to the deceased.

Somewhere in Ontario, a doctor may be reflecting upon an error that a patient will spend the remainder of eternity experiencing.

The department may even have sent an email.

Coelho and two of her colleagues were sufficiently disturbed by the cases they had reviewed that they approached Ontario’s Chief Coroner.

A police investigation or coroner’s inquest was requested.

According to Coelho, the three were subsequently discouraged from reapplying for positions on the reconstituted committee because they were considered critics of MAID.

Their contracts had expired.

Here, at last, was something that could be terminated without two independent medical assessments.

One can appreciate the administrative difficulties involved in having people on a death-review committee who become distressed by the deaths they review.

Imagine staffing a fire investigation department with people who are opposed to buildings burning down. Every time you have a fire, somebody starts asking awkward questions about the wiring.

Much better to recruit people who are enthusiastic about combustion.

The annual reports would certainly make for happier reading.

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, the government has introduced Bill C-41, which would permit advance requests for MAID under certain circumstances after a person has lost the capacity to consent. The bill would also permanently exclude mental illness as the sole qualifying condition.

The legislation is entitled the Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act.

The government has promised rigorous safeguards.

Presumably these will be considerably more rigorous than the previous rigorous safeguards.

Perhaps the government could introduce a sixth level of oversight, to be invoked whenever somebody asks what happened at Level 5.

There could be a seventh level for members of the public who persist in asking about Level 6, and an independent advisory committee to establish whether those people are displaying an appropriate level of confidence in the system.

Naturally, critics of the system would be ineligible to sit on it.

Coelho said that neither of the two cases she described had been published in the committee’s reports. She was unaware of either having been referred to the police.

We do not yet know whether criminal offences were committed. That would ordinarily be something for the police to establish.

Unfortunately, the two people at the centre of these allegations are no longer available for interview.

They cannot make a complaint to the hospital, contact their MP, retain a solicitor or challenge the official account of their deaths.

They cannot even tell us whether, in those final moments, they wanted to live.

I suppose that is one of the great administrative advantages of MAID.

Every unsuccessful safeguard produces one fewer complainant.

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