At least 71 migrants died trying to reach Europe this week. Sixty-seven died at Ceuta, many drowning or being crushed during the mass crossing from Morocco. Four more died attempting to cross the English Channel from France.

And those are merely the bodies that made it into the paperwork.

This is the human cost of Europe’s thriving illegal-migration industry, an impressively well-staffed enterprise in which everyone has a defined role and nobody is responsible for the corpses.

Here are some of the NGO workers who helped people onto the boats in France this week:

The smugglers sell the journey. The activists advertise the destination and provide assistance at the sandy departure lounge. The lawyers prepare the approved vocabulary for arrival. Politicians supply the product guarantee: place one foot on European soil and human-rights law will take care of the rest.

The boat may be made of inflatable plastic, held together with tape and captained by a man who learned navigation from Google Maps, but the legal guarantee is rock solid.

Every overloaded dinghy is launched on the strength of it.

When the passengers drown, each department refers the matter to another department. The smuggler has already been paid. The activist was merely preventing harm. The lawyer was protecting rights. The politician had expressed concern. The NGO will release a statement demanding more funding for the conditions its own work helped create.

The migration route itself increasingly resembles a floating prison riot with an outboard motor. Last year, Spanish police arrested 19 people after survivors from a boat travelling from Senegal to the Canary Islands described passengers being tortured and thrown overboard. Some were accused of being “witches” when the engine failed, food ran short or the weather turned bad. At least 50 people disappeared.

Here is a video of migrants openly admitting that women they decided were “witches” could be thrown into the sea:

Apparently the migration industry now includes maritime witch trials.

The modern asylum voyage offers the complete package: extortion, overcrowding, assault, drowning, religious superstition, human trafficking and, at the far end, a taxpayer-funded lawyer explaining that deportation would be traumatic.

After this week’s spectacle in Ceuta, Spain’s prime minister condemned fellow EU leaders as “selfish” for refusing to share the consequences of policies he had spent years advertising: Europe welcomes illegal migrants, and Spain will eventually legalise them:

But Mr Sánchez was isolated after 22 EU leaders, including Ms Meloni and Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, wrote their own letter to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president; António Costa, the European Council president; and Micheál Martin, the Irish prime minister, whose country holds the presidency of the EU. The letter addressing the “serious concern” over the threat to the EU border was signed by the leaders of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden. They singled out Mr Sánchez’s migrant amnesty for criticism. In early July, some 609,737 of the 1.17 million migrants in Spain who applied for legal status obtained temporary work permits, making it the largest regularisation of black market workers in European history. “We have a duty to effectively deter and relentlessly combat illegal migration, by coordinating our action, strengthening our external borders and addressing all policies that can serve as pull factors, such as the regularisation of [a] very large number of irregular migrants,” the leaders wrote. “We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentalisation of migration or other hybrid threats to create the perception that illegal entry into the European Union is possible. That a migrant’s illegal entry can turn into legal stay.”

Still, this will not stop the migrant machine. No doubt a conference will soon be arranged in Brussels. Delegates will stay in air-conditioned hotels, drink ethically sourced coffee and discuss more routes, greater compassion and the urgent moral necessity of preserving the incentive that placed everyone on the boat.

There will be lanyards. There will be pastries. There may even be a minute’s silence for the dead. I am trying to humanise these elites, but they make it difficult.

Then the boats will leave again.

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