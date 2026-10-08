On October 6th, 2026, OpenAI released a collection of mathematical research produced by an internal model: 372 families of results, currently spread across 719 manuscripts. These are claims of new mathematics, with verification still underway. The company says the model was given roughly 4,000 research problems and that the average result used computing effort equivalent to only three hours of ChatGPT Pro thinking. About 42 per cent of the principal results have formal proofs that can be checked by computer. Apparently, mathematicians are complaining that there is no way they can keep up with this volume of checking work. Presumably, they’ll eventually hand the checking over to ChatGPT Pro 2, which will declare its predecessor a genius and thank the humans for their interest in mathematics.

Here’s one of the papers for you to enjoy over breakfast. Do check the proof and get back to me. I’d hate to publish something mathematically unsound on this Substack.

Paper 1.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Of course, most of us could be told that somebody had disproved the Inverted Norwegian Biscuit Conjecture and would nod respectfully while looking for the biscuits.

So, how does this change anything?