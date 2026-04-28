When the State mammals arrive in armour, displaying their long guns, accompanied by cheerful music, and explain that they are merely here for “conversation,” the prudent rabbit does not debate terminology. He reinforces the burrow.

Ah yes. Conversation. That ancient civic practice in which one party approaches another bearing body armour, tactical accessories, and a semi-automatic rifle, then invites the unarmoured mammal to participate in dialogue.

In the burrow, we call this predatory consensus-building.

But let us resist the intoxicating smell of comment-section compost and examine the larger structure.

The official explanation is always the same now.

The world is more dangerous and divided.

The world is more dangerous and divided.

The world is more dangerous and divided.

Notice the grammar.

The world is more dangerous. The world has become more divided. The world now requires greater security.

No one did anything. No one governed. No one opened valves. No one ignored warnings. No one expanded population faster than housing, medicine, policing, courts, schools, and civic trust could bear. No one imported overseas conflicts into domestic streets while forbidding honest speech about the consequences. No one used moral blackmail to prevent discussion, then used the resulting tension to justify new security powers.

It simply happened.

Like rain.

Like mould.

Like a suspicious fox outside the eastern tunnel who insists he is not there because of any policy choice, but because the world has become increasingly hen-adjacent.

This is the genius of the managerial class: they create the conditions, rename them “the environment,” then demand emergency powers to manage the environment they created.

A less sophisticated rabbit might ask: “Who made the world more divided?”

A trained citizen knows better. The trained citizen says, “Thank you for the patrol rifle. I feel reassured by its conversational presence.”

This is how modern government speaks. It does not say: “We transformed your country without consent.” It says: “We must adapt to a changing world.”

It does not say: “We weakened the shared assumptions that made low-trust policing unnecessary.” It says: “We are enhancing community safety.”

It does not say: “We spent years denouncing anyone who noticed fragmentation, and now fragmentation requires men with carbines outside public buildings.” It says: “Our officers are visible, approachable, and equipped.”

Approachable.

This word deserves study.

A kitten is approachable. A grandmother with biscuits is approachable, usually. A heavily armed tactical patrol? It is approachable in the same sense that a crocodile is “available for waterfront engagement.”

Yet the phrase is not meant to describe reality. It is meant to soften perception. The rifle is hard. The language is soft. Together they form the modern Canadian instrument of governance: the velvet cudgel.

This is the new civic aesthetic. Hard power wrapped in therapeutic vocabulary. Coercion with a diversity graphic. Tactical gear with a community-relations soundtrack. A police state with a mindfulness app.

And always, above it all, the mantra:

More dangerous and divided.

More dangerous and divided.

More dangerous and divided.

The phrase functions as a fog machine. It obscures agency. It turns deliberate political decisions into meteorology. It makes responsibility evaporate.

Imagine a beaver dam collapses because the Ministry of Aquatic Inclusion ordered the removal of all load-bearing sticks in the name of equity, then the minister appears beside the floodwaters and says: “In this increasingly wet and uncertain environment, we must invest in amphibious resilience.”

This is Canada now.

The dam breaks. The minister announces a Wetness Strategy. The press applauds the compassion of the bucket procurement process. Anyone who asks who removed the sticks is called “extremist”.

The important question is not whether Toronto Police are responding to real security concerns. Of course they are. That is precisely the point. Real problems are always the preferred raw material of state expansion. Imaginary problems are useful, but real problems are better. They provide footage, victims, urgency, funding, and the one thing every bureaucracy loves most: a mandate.

The trick is to ensure that no one asks why the problems intensified.

The ruling mammals prefer a population trapped between two stupid answers.

Answer one: “Nothing is wrong. This is normal. Stop being hateful.”

Answer two: “Everything is the fault of the nearest foreign-looking person.”

Both are useful to power.

The first denies reality.

The second misdirects anger sideways.

The forbidden answer is this: a ruling class made choices that increased disorder, then used the disorder to justify control.

That is the sentence they cannot allow into polite circulation.

Because once you see it, you start seeing it everywhere.

Housing crisis? A changing world.

Hospital collapse? A changing world.

Social distrust? A changing world.

Street disorder? A changing world.

Imported conflict? A changing world.

Speech restrictions? A necessary response to hate in a changing world.

Armed patrols? Community reassurance in a changing world.

At no point does the Changing World appear for questioning. It is never subpoenaed. It never resigns. It never gives evidence. It simply hovers above the podium like a weather system made of alibis.

And now we arrive at the Conversation Rifle.

The Conversation Rifle is not merely a weapon. It is a symbol of the regime’s preferred contradiction. It says:

“We are here because society is unstable, but do not ask why society is unstable.”

“We are armed because trust is low, but do not ask who lowered the trust.”

“We are visible because fear is rising, but do not ask who benefited from the fear.”

“We are here to talk, but please notice the gun.”

This is not community policing. This is post-community policing.

Community policing assumes a community exists. It assumes shared norms, local trust, reciprocal obligations, and a broad sense that police are part of the same civic organism as the people they serve. But when policy dissolves those conditions, policing changes its form. It becomes theatrical reassurance. It becomes deterrence. It becomes armour in the town square.

Then the government acts baffled that anyone finds this ominous.

“Why are you alarmed?” they ask, while polishing the dialogue carbine.

“You said you wanted safety.”

Yes, but safety from what?

And from whom?

And caused by which policies?

And administered by which institutions?

And with what limiting principle?

The citizen who asks these questions is immediately placed in the category of Problematic Mammal. He is told that his questions may contribute to division. He is reminded that the world is already dangerous and divided. He is asked to unite. Unity, in this context, means accepting the official explanation before noticing the visible contradiction.

The contradiction is the message.

Full combat posture. Friendly branding.

Emergency logic. Permanent infrastructure.

Government causation. Passive-voice narration.

And somewhere beneath a shed, a rabbit with a crenulated brain scratches the following into his ledger:

Burrowed Lexicon Entry No. 47: Dangerous-and-Divided Weather

A political weather system invoked by governing mammals whenever their own policies produce visible instability. Characterised by heavy fog, vanishing accountability, increased security budgets, and repeated assurances that no one in charge could possibly have foreseen the thing they were repeatedly warned would happen.

Associated symptoms:

Cheerful jingles over militarised footage.

Rifle-backed community engagement.

Mandate letters written like disaster horoscopes.

Public officials describing consequences as conditions.

Citizens being told to unite around the people who fragmented the country.

Recommended burrow response:

Do not blame the nearest confused mammal.

Do not accept the weather report.

Find the mammal holding the hose.

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