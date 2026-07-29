Editor’s note: Do you live in a society where conservatives are routinely treated as latent Nazis while liberals are presumed kind, creative and morally enlightened? Canada certainly feels that way. I intend to examine how that arrangement came about in future articles. First, though, I wanted to know whether my pattern recognition had gone wrong. According to this study, it has not: liberals were more likely to represent conservatives in terms of savagery, aggression, immorality and cold-heartedness, while conservatives tended to represent liberals as immature, irrational and naïve.

Petsko Kteily 2023 1.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR:

This paper argues that liberals and conservatives do not dehumanize each other in quite the same way, and they are not equally accurate about how the other side sees them.

The basic pattern is:

Liberals tend to picture conservatives as more “savage” : cold-hearted, aggressive, immoral, barbaric.

Conservatives tend to picture liberals as more “immature”: irrational, naïve, irresponsible, gullible.

The second big finding is about meta-dehumanization, meaning what each side thinks the other side thinks of them.

Conservatives underestimate how negatively liberals see them.

Liberals overestimate how negatively conservatives see them.

Roughly: conservatives think liberals dislike them less than liberals actually do, while liberals think conservatives dislike them more than conservatives actually do.

The researchers did reverse-correlation studies. Participants repeatedly chose which of two altered faces looked more like “a liberal” or “a conservative.” Those choices were combined into composite faces, which were then rated by other participants.

Those ratings measured two kinds of dehumanization:

Savagery-based dehumanization

Immaturity-based dehumanization

I have created a chart, using the data in the paper:

The chart compares:

Actual outgroup representation : how one side really represented the other in the study

Meta-representation: how the target group imagined the other side represented them

Left side: Conservatives as target:

Liberals’ actual representation of conservatives: 4.14

Conservatives’ meta-representation: 3.87

That gap means conservatives thought liberals saw them less negatively than liberals actually did.

Right side: Liberals as target

Conservatives’ actual representation of liberals: 3.26

Liberals’ meta-representation: 3.49

That gap means liberals thought conservatives saw them more negatively than conservatives actually did.

Put bluntly, conservatives are too optimistic about how liberals see them. Liberals are too pessimistic about how conservatives see them.

There is also a more specific layer under that:

liberals’ negative image of conservatives leans toward evil / savagery

conservatives’ negative image of liberals leans toward stupidity / immaturity

Editor’s note: I asked T.W. for his commentary on this study, and if it explained the behaviours he has observed in Canada:

The study confirms what I have observed from beneath the shed, particularly during the scamplandemic years, when half the country discovered that authoritarianism becomes compassion once you print it on a pastel poster and add a maple leaf.

Conservatives look at liberals and think: foolish, naïve, easily led, probably trying to power a heat pump with affirmations, and they’re not wrong. Liberals look at conservatives and think: savage, immoral, cold-hearted, possibly roasting a refugee behind the Canadian Tire. In reality, they would settle for border controls, fraud checks and the occasional government form containing the word no.

Covid revealed the arrangement in full ceremonial dress. A person could support closing schools, firing nurses, excluding citizens from trains and aeroplanes, freezing bank accounts, censoring doctors and making employment conditional upon an injection, then upload a photograph of himself wearing a paper heart and announce that kindness was his core value. Anyone objecting was hateful.

The word hateful became one of Canada’s most productive public servants. It covered angry, doubtful, unvaccinated, religious, rural, insufficiently enthusiastic, unwilling to clap, carrying a Canadian flag, or standing within forty feet of a truck. Hatred was never discovered among the people demanding punishment. It lived entirely inside the people being punished, usually beside the wrong Facebook profile frame.

Justin Trudeau grasped this moral technology immediately. Those resisting his mandates were a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views,” which saved everyone the trouble of answering them. Once a citizen had been placed in the unacceptable drawer, his livelihood, mobility, bank account and bodily autonomy could be handled by the Department of Kindness.

Virtue signalling reached industrial scale. Canadians displayed vaccine badges, profile frames and photographs of adhesive plasters as though they had crossed the Somme carrying an injured equity consultant. Every routine act became evidence of sainthood. Drinking coffee outdoors was solidarity. Cancelling Christmas with Grandma was protection. Reporting a neighbour was community care. Refusing to speak to your brother until he produced a QR code was love with boundaries.

The pattern survived Covid and expanded into general government service. A conservative may object to males in women’s prisons, racial hiring preferences, compelled speech, mass uncontrolled immigration or the medical mutilation of children. The liberal hears snarling from the hedge. The conservative has ceased to be a person with an argument. He is now a case file, a safeguarding concern and possibly a workshop.

Conservatives underestimate how badly liberals think of them. They continue arriving at public consultations carrying evidence. They bring charts, court rulings, statistics and a faint hope that the meeting concerns policy. The liberal side has already concluded that the charts are violence, the statistics are dog whistles, and the court ruling requires further consultation with affected stakeholders they have selected.

Liberals, meanwhile, overestimate how badly conservatives think of them. They assume the electrician objecting to compulsory pronoun training wants to establish a theocracy by lunchtime. He mostly wants Human Resources to stop sending him twelve-page emails and let him repair the boiler.

Canada has therefore reached a stable political settlement. Conservatives believe they are involved in a disagreement. Liberals believe they are containing an outbreak.

One side brings a chart. The other brings Human Resources, a wellness facilitator and a security guard trained to recognise unacceptable facial expressions.

I shall remain under the shed until compassion has finished updating its enemies list.

Editor’s note: In the interests of balance, we asked Juniper Salt-Fog for her take on the study:

I found T.W.’s response troubling, though predictable. The study suggests liberals picture conservatives as savage while conservatives picture liberals as immature. This framing risks implying equivalence. One side protects vulnerable bodies, migrant joy and the emotional safety of government photocopiers. The other side owns a truck and has read the Charter without my supervision.

During Covid, progressive Canadians did what compassion required. We masked, boosted, scanned, reported neighbours, froze bank accounts and celebrated job losses in a soothing sans-serif font. Some called this coercion because they remained attached to the colonial belief that their bodies belonged to them. Public health introduced the healthier model: your body was municipal property with overdue software updates.

The convoy then brought flags, fuel cans and alarming quantities of working-class confidence into Ottawa. Residents saw men who could reverse trailers without consulting a facilitator. Emergency powers became unavoidable.

T.W. also mocks virtue signalling, which is simply virtue with adequate branding. How would anyone know I care unless my profile picture contains a syringe, a sunflower and six flags? Private goodness is indistinguishable from tax evasion, and tax evasion is violence against my grants.

His refugee comments are worse. He relies on passports, routes and legal definitions. A trauma-informed border understands that a man who crossed seven safe countries under four names may be exploring narrative mobility.

He says conservatives bring charts while liberals bring Human Resources. Precisely. Charts contain unlicensed numbers. Human Resources can remove the harmful axis, centre the feelings of the data and escort the statistician outside.

T.W. remains beneath his shed, in a dirty little damp burrow, because he fears change. I remain in my grant-funded studio overlooking Halifax Harbour because I believe in a safer Canada, where everyone may speak after completing the appropriate training, signing the community standards agreement and demonstrating that their opinion is already welcome.

Share