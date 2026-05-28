Note from the editor: You may recently have encountered videos or podcasts, such as Viva Frei’s latest alarm-bell episode, and found yourself asking a simple question: but why would any sane national leadership class deliberately create legal uncertainty around the land base of an entire country? Why would they even flirt with the idea that, theoretically, potentially, eventually, perhaps after enough consultations and PDFs, Canada’s land might have to be “reconciled” away to a comparatively tiny population because the governing class was suddenly overcome by a profound love for Indigenous peoples?

This seems unlikely. Not because our leaders are incapable of madness, but because they are rarely mad in ways that do not produce fees, leverage, advisory boards, debt instruments, or public-private partnership opportunities.

So I asked T.W. Burrows, our resident hyper-intelligent rabbit and land-use correspondent, to investigate. Unlike most experts on Canadian property law, T.W. has actually touched soil. He also has a finely developed instinct for burrow security, superior claims, and mammals who arrive at the entrance smiling gently while holding a clipboard.

There are moments when a rabbit must pause beside the burrow entrance, sniff the wind, and ask a forbidden question: why is it that every time the ruling class discovers compassion, someone ends up with a tollbooth?

I have been studying the matter from beneath a shed on land now solemnly claimed by people who, unlike its present occupants, did not purchase it, fence it, drain it, maintain it, improve it, insure it, pay tax on it, or discover the true spiritual meaning of Canadian property ownership while repairing a roof in blackfly season. The soil is damp, the Wi-Fi signal is poor, and the geopolitical clarity is therefore unusually high. Aboveground, the humans are once again being instructed to feel deeply about a sacred object. This week it is Indigenous reconciliation. For readers who have not yet had the pleasure of being legally concussed by acronym, UNDRIP is the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, a UN document Canada has now imported into federal law through the 2021 UNDRIP Act. In theory, it is about dignity, culture, consultation, self-determination, and historical repair. In practice, the interesting bits are the land, resources, consent, and control language, which is where the moral brochure begins to develop expensive plumbing. Last week it was net zero. Before that it was public health, online safety, equity, children, misinformation, democracy, inclusion, sustainability, emotional harm, and several other nouns that now arrive in public life wearing the expression of a hostage negotiator. The pattern is impossible to miss unless one has been professionally educated not to see it.

The rulers do not care about these causes in the way normal people understand care. A normal person cares by feeding a hungry child, fixing a roof, protecting a neighbour, telling the truth, or refraining from turning someone’s ancestral suffering into a financing structure. The ruling class cares by creating a framework. It cares by convening a stakeholder table. It cares by commissioning an implementation pathway. It cares by hiring consultants to translate pain into deliverables. It cares by discovering that the most wounded person in the room can be placed on the front cover of the brochure while the men in quarter-zips divide up the infrastructure yield behind him.

This is the first law of the Compassion Lever: the suffering points downward, but the money flows upward.

I wish to be very clear, because clarity is the first thing they come for. This rabbit has no quarrel with First Nations people, except for one Mi’kmaq fellow from up the road who once described my winter carrot cache as “shared land-based nutrition infrastructure” and has been on the Burrows watchlist ever since. But in general, they have been chewed by the same Apparatus, sometimes longer and harder than the rest of us. They know now, better than most, what it means when government men arrive smiling with documents, promises, blankets, tobacco, powder, shot, and the early colonial version of a capacity-building grant. They know what it means when promises are made in ceremonial language and then filed in a building where hope goes to be composted. If a community can gain real ownership, clean water, stable housing, local control, and a share of the wealth extracted from its own territory, then good. May their storehouses be full, their leaders honest, and their consultants unable to reproduce. And good luck with that.

Modern power has discovered that morality can be used as a crowbar. In olden times, the fox simply entered the meadow and said, “I am stronger, therefore the chickens are mine.” Crude, yes, but admirably legible, and settled once and for all. Today the fox arrives wearing a lanyard and says, “We are here to facilitate a land-based, trauma-informed, climate-resilient, nation-to-nation partnership rooted in shared stewardship and inclusive prosperity.” Then he eats the chickens through a public-private partnership.

The genius of the new system is that it no longer needs to seize everything openly. Open theft causes noise. People notice when their door is kicked in. But if ownership can be softened, surrounded, layered, qualified, interpreted, carbon-scored, equity-screened, culturally assessed, environmentally reviewed, consulted upon, reconciled, reimagined, and placed under an evergreen implementation framework, then the same result can be achieved without anyone technically admitting that anything was taken. The citizen continues to hold title, but title becomes decorative. It sits there like a small paper umbrella in a glass of poison.

Land is the thing underneath the abstractions. Without land, there is no farm, no home, no mine, no pipeline, no port, no road, no wire, no wind farm, no transmission corridor, no data centre, no battery storage facility, no carbon offset, no smart city, no housing development, no resource project, no tollbooth, and no opportunity for a man from Brookfield to explain that the future must be resilient, inclusive, and priced in basis points. Whoever controls the conditions under which land may be used controls the future. He need not own the meadow. He need only control the gate, the map, the permit, the financing, the risk model, the consultation file, and the moral vocabulary by which objections are shamed into silence.

This is the second law of the Compassion Lever: once a thing becomes morally urgent, it becomes administratively available.

The process is always the same. First, identify a real wound, no matter how ancient, and if this is unavailable, create a plausible one. This is important. The wound must be real enough that “kind people” hesitate before objecting. Some of these wounds are real, some are exaggerated, some are selectively narrated, and some are kept deliberately vague, but all can be branded as morally potent enough to stop the first question forming in the mouth. Then magnify the wound until it becomes a permanent emergency. Then declare that the emergency requires a new authority structure. Then place that authority structure beyond ordinary democratic challenge because dissent would harm the vulnerable. Then bring in the lawyers, consultants, financiers, NGOs, ministries, advisory councils, implementation offices, working groups, capacity-building funds, reporting requirements, impact assessments, and asset managers. Then announce, with moist eyes, that healing has begun.

At this point, the healing becomes expensive.

This is where the banks enter, moving softly, like raccoons in a pantry. They do not oppose the moral emergency. Of course not. They have read the room. They arrive instead as partners. They finance reconciliation. They structure Indigenous equity participation. They underwrite transition infrastructure. They advise on risk. They help communities acquire stakes in projects that the communities could not possibly finance without state-backed guarantees, which means the taxpayer has been invited to stand underneath the bridge while everyone above cuts a ribbon. The bank receives fees. The corporation receives legitimacy. The politician receives applause. The community may receive something, depending on the fine print. The citizen receives a bill and a lecture.

The system is not giving Canada to First Nations. That is too crude. That is the sort of theory one develops after staring directly into a government website for too long without electrolytes. The more sophisticated game is to make land and resources permanently negotiable, permanently mediated, permanently process-bound. The land does not pass cleanly from one owner to another. It passes into ambiguity. And ambiguity is where the fox does his finest work.

A clear title is boring. A clear title lets a man say, “This is mine, I bought it, I pay tax on it, I maintain it, and unless I harm my neighbour you may leave me alone.” This is intolerable to the managerial organism. It prefers the modern formulation: “Your relationship to this parcel exists within a broader matrix of historical obligations, environmental responsibilities, social impacts, Crown duties, Indigenous rights, climate commitments, municipal objectives, biodiversity considerations, and evolving interpretive frameworks.” In other words, you may own the land in the same way a rabbit owns the lettuce in a farmer’s field. Briefly, nervously, and pending review.

Incidentally, this is not communism as some claim. Communism was too blunt, too grey, too visibly insane. It put the state in charge of everything and then acted surprised when the bread vanished. Our system is cleverer. It allows private capital to remain, indeed to flourish, but only inside a state-managed permissions maze where the largest players become indispensable because only they can afford the map. The small farmer cannot hire six law firms, three environmental consultants, an Indigenous-relations team, a carbon modeller, a stakeholder facilitator, and a vice-president of restorative corridor finance. BlackRock can. Brookfield can. The pension funds can. The banks can. The people who built the maze can move through it with little lanterns.

This is the third law of the Compassion Lever: complexity is a moat, and the giants own boats.

The ordinary person experiences uncertainty as fear. He wonders whether his house will hold value, whether his land can be sold, whether his mortgage will renew, whether his children will inherit something secure, whether a court or government agreement will suddenly discover “a superior claim” hovering above his deed like a drone bomb with “feelings.” But the institutional class does not experience uncertainty as fear. It experiences uncertainty as yield. A lawyer sees a file. A consultant sees a process. A bank sees a product. A politician sees leverage. A regulator sees mandate expansion. An asset manager sees mispriced risk. A large corporation sees the small competitors dying quietly in the weeds.

Chaos is not a failure of the system. Chaos is the system breathing.

Here we must consult the Patron Saint of Managed Volatility, George Soros, who wrote portions of the liturgy in unusually plain language for a man whose natural habitat is the tremor between collapse and acquisition.

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux, and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.”

Translated from globalese: create enough uncertainty that ordinary people freeze, then buy the map while they are still arguing about the weather.

“When I see a bubble forming I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire. That is not irrational.”

Translated from globalese: when the hydrogen balloon begins to swell, do not warn the village. Purchase a match factory, insure the surrounding barns, and call the explosion price discovery.

“What would be impossible or inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary.”

Translated from globalese: first manufacture abnormal times. Then explain, with grave concern, that abnormal measures are now regrettably unavoidable.

This is the fourth law of the Compassion Lever: crisis is not merely endured by the powerful. It is seeded and harvested. The ordinary man sees confusion and thinks something has gone wrong. The asset manager has friends in high places who understand confusion and asks whether the tollbooth can be acquired before the road is officially rerouted.

The ruling class does not need to plan every detail in a smoke-filled room, though I do not rule out rooms at Davos, smoke, or the presence of entities who look as if they have never personally opened a can of beans. It only needs aligned incentives. And there are plenty of those for the whole Epstein Class. Politicians need moral cover (see UN). Bureaucrats need permanent process. Corporations need project approval. Banks need financing structures. Asset managers need long-duration cash flows. NGOs need urgency. Consultants need complexity. Lawyers need conflict. Media need sermons. Universities need jargon. And the “be kind” class of midwits beneath them needs only a reason to feel superior without examining the invoice. And so the whole machine moves in one direction while everyone involved insists he is merely doing his part.

The fox does not need a conspiracy when all the hens have been trained to open the gate in the name of inclusion.

Consider the miracle of Indigenous equity participation. In the brochure, it is social justice. In the press conference, it is reconciliation. In the financial model, it is risk mitigation. A project that once looked controversial can now be laundered through partnership. A pipeline becomes healing infrastructure. A mine becomes economic self-determination. A transmission corridor becomes a nation-building pathway. A wind farm becomes decolonised voltage. A port expansion becomes shared prosperity with ceremonial language attached. The project still cuts, extracts, builds, charges, and yields. But now it glows in would-be self-righteousness.

One suspects the benefits will not trickle very far past the wealthy tribal chiefs (e.g. LINK, LINK, LINK), the consultant-fed leadership caste, the reconciliation entrepreneurs, and the hereditary occupants of the good chairs at the funding table, while ordinary people on the reserve are still dealing with polluted water, bad housing, broken infrastructure, and the full ceremonial poverty of being photographed beside another cheque presentation that gets pocketed by someone else.

Follow the invoice, not the land acknowledgement.

The “be kind” midwit cannot follow this because he has been trained to stop thinking at the moral label. If the policy says reconciliation, it must reconcile. If it says sustainability, it must sustain. If it says equality, it must be fair, although of course they rarely say equality anymore (equality is far too blunt, too measurable, too dangerously suggestive of one rule for everyone. They prefer equity, which means fairness after the paid experts have adjusted the scoreboard, moved the goalposts, reassigned the referee, and invoiced the losing team for privilege remediation). If it says safety, it must protect. If it says inclusion, it must include. This is the political equivalent of assuming that a jar labelled “organic meadowberry wellness spread” does not contain industrial syrup and beetle fragments. The midwit reads the front. The fox reads the margins.

This class is essential. They are not the architects. That would require blueprints, courage, and some basic grasp of plumbing. They are the emotional security guards, the volunteer mall cops of elite narrative management, patrolling the perimeter in recycled-fibre vests and barking at anyone who wanders too close to the cash register. Ask whether UNDRIP could destabilise property rights and they hear racism. Ask whether net zero might enrich asset managers and they hear climate denial. Ask whether human rights law can be weaponised by the state and they hear fascism goose-stepping through the compost bin. Ask whether Indigenous communities are being used as moral cover for infrastructure finance and they clutch the ceremonial pearls of colonial violence. Their job is not to understand the machinery. Their job is to throw themselves across the access panel before anyone notices the money hose. No practical question must survive long enough to threaten the sacred mood, disturb the vibes, or cause someone at the back of the room to ask why the people weeping over justice all seem to have consulting contracts.

The old empire spoke of civilisation. The new one speaks of healing. The old empire built railways and said it was progress. The new empire builds transition corridors and says it is repair. The old empire sent administrators with maps, flags, muskets, and a dangerous fondness for straight lines. The new one sends consultants with relational frameworks, trauma-informed clipboards, land acknowledgements, and invoices formatted in soothing earth tones. The old empire extracted resources while claiming to uplift the natives. The new one extracts returns while claiming to partner with them. The old empire offered tobacco and alcohol dependency, blankets of uncertain medical provenance, schools designed to “withdraw” children from “parental influence” so they might acquire “the habits and modes of thought of white men,” and the faint smell of administrative doom, which, to be fair, was not so different from what it offered the native-born plebs back home, except with perhaps fewer blankets, more factory smoke, and a better railway connection to the men exploiting them.

History does not repeat, but it does rebrand, usually with a softer font and a better catering budget.

This is the fifth law of the Compassion Lever: when power changes vocabulary, check whether the invoice changed address.

What we are watching is the conversion of moral claims into control rights. That phrase should be engraved above every government portal in this country, preferably in a font legible to taxpayers. Moral claims become duties. Duties become processes. Processes become approvals. Approvals become choke points. Choke points become bargaining power. Bargaining power becomes financing. Financing becomes ownership. Ownership becomes rent. Rent becomes permanent. And the citizen, who thought he was participating in democracy, discovers he has been downgraded to stakeholder.

Stakeholder is one of the most sinister words in the human language. It sounds inclusive, but it means you no longer have a right. You have a place in the process. You may speak for three minutes into a microphone beside a folding table while a woman named Celeste nods with professional sadness. Your concerns will be incorporated into the engagement summary. Then the thing will happen anyway, unless a more important stakeholder has negotiated a better tranche.

The true citizen owns, decides, refuses, builds, leaves, and defends. The stakeholder is managed.

This is what neo-feudalism looks like after a master’s degree in public policy and a minor in therapeutic language. There are no castles, only administrative portals that crash when you upload the wrong PDF. No lords, only asset managers in fleece vests speaking softly about resilience. No serfs, only indebted homeowners with variable-rate mortgages, uncertain title, and a growing suspicion that the land they bought now requires a relationship counsellor. No priests, only NGOs in ethically sourced scarves explaining that the tithe is voluntary but mandatory. No knights, only compliance officers with ergonomic keyboards. No royal forest, only protected habitat, carbon sinks, biodiversity corridors, and a frog with more constitutional standing than the taxpayer. No feudal dues, only carbon charges, development fees, impact costs, consultation funding, infrastructure levies, title insurance premiums, and the emotional tithe of nodding gravely while a salaried adult explains that your shrinking rights are actually a more inclusive form of belonging.

At the top sit the great houses: Carney’s Brookfield, Fink’s BlackRock, the banksters, the pension funds, the infrastructure platforms, the consulting empires, the legal monasteries, the Crown corporations, the public-private partnership clerisy, and the ministers who rotate among them like well-fed ferrets through a culvert. They do not need to own your house. That is peasant thinking. They need to own the systems your house depends on: energy, water, roads, credit, insurance, zoning, data, permits, valuation, and the legal meaning of the dirt beneath it.

And if it goes wrong? If property values wobble, lenders hesitate, title becomes uncertain, projects stall, citizens panic, municipalities lose confidence, or ordinary Indigenous people see little benefit? Then the same institutions will return with another framework to repair the harm caused by the previous framework. This is the self-licking carrot of governance. The Apparatus creates problems that only the Apparatus is authorised to solve.

The rabbit, who has seen snares before, advises caution.

Do not be distracted by the sermon. Ask what authority is being created. Ask who can exercise it. Ask who can sell access to it. Ask who finances the transaction. Ask who bears the downside. Ask who receives the recurring cash flow. Ask who gains if ordinary ownership becomes uncertain. Ask who can buy when others must sell. Ask who benefits when small players cannot comply. Ask who turns public guarantees into private yield. Ask who gets paid whether the community flourishes or not.

Above all, ask why the same class that failed to provide clean water, affordable housing, honest government, safe streets, functioning hospitals, controlled borders, coherent education, and trustworthy institutions must now be granted more authority because it has discovered compassion.

The truth is dark, but at least it is clarifying. The ruling class does not love First Nations. It does not love the climate. It does not love children. It does not love women, migrants, workers, minorities, the poor, the sick, the elderly, or the future. It loves leverage. It loves moral leverage most of all, because moral leverage makes resistance feel indecent. A man will fight a thief. He hesitates before fighting a healer. So the thief dresses as a healer and bills for the consultation.

That is the age we are in: the therapeutic empire of the invoice.

UNDRIP is not the whole game. Net zero is not the whole game. ESG is not the whole game. Online harms is not the whole game. Public health emergency rule was not the whole game. They are instruments in the same orchestra, and the tune is always the same: convert a supposed moral emergency into administrative authority, convert administrative authority into financial opportunity, convert financial opportunity into institutional control, then call the result justice.

Finally, I will add that the Conservatives, to their credit, have noticed that a man’s home is somewhat less reassuring when a judge appears to have placed a superior metaphysical title above it, a bank begins wondering whether the collateral is still collateral, and the government responds by lighting a reconciliation candle and backing slowly out of the room. Poilievre has now appointed Tako van Popta, a former real estate and land development lawyer, to lead a Conservative Task Force on Property Rights, which is political language for: “Someone with actual land-law experience should probably look at this before every bungalow in British Columbia becomes a vibes-based tenancy under an ancestral footnote.” The letter argues that Cowichan shook fee simple ownership, that the Musqueam agreement was negotiated without proper clarity or property protections, and that the Liberals have failed to defend ordinary title in court or in policy. The proposed remedy is simple enough to be considered extremist in modern Canada: defend private property, stop signing secretive agreements without explicit protection for existing owners, publish an actual plan, and convene Parliament to examine how many legal, constitutional, and political sandbags are needed before the basement of Canadian property law fills completely with reconciliation water.

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