On 27 October 2026, Canada’s Liberal government introduced Bill C-41, the Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act. The proposed legislation would allow people diagnosed with incurable conditions such as Alzheimer’s to request euthanasia in advance, to be administered after they lose the capacity to consent. Two medical practitioners, either doctors or nurse practitioners, would determine whether the patient had reached an advanced state of irreversible decline and was experiencing enduring and intolerable suffering. What constitutes sufficiently advanced decline or intolerable suffering would be a matter for their professional judgement. Neither practitioner could have a financial interest in the death, apart from their professional fees. No independent judicial approval would be required. One of them could then administer the lethal injection. And, remarkably, section 241.21 contains no explicit requirement to inform the patient that they are about to be killed.

The government describes these arrangements as involving “rigorous safeguards”.

“Trust the Science.” “Safe and Effective.”

Perhaps we could add “Surprise!”

The following is a work of fiction. The legislative omission is not.