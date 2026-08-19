Bari Weiss’ The Free Press, reassuring the public about mass surveillance:

Editor’s note: Why doesn’t it surprise me that Bari Weiss and her people should be trying to sell the gullible public on AI-enabled mass surveillance? Weiss has rarely displayed much suspicion of the Israeli-style security state, and Israel is, after all, one of the world centres of surveillance technology. Think Lavender, Pegasus, and the Israeli military’s embrace of Palantir. But having watched Weiss for a considerable time, without the aid of Flock cameras or Palantir, I suspected there might be something more prosaic at work too: money. So I sent T.W. burrowing.

The editor has asked me to investigate Flock Safety after The Free Press, a publication whose slogan is “Honest. Independent. Fearless,” informed its readers on X that:

“Flock Safety cameras aren’t interested in you—unless you’re a kidnapper, a thief, or up to no good.”

I was reassured immediately.

There are few things more comforting than discovering that a nationwide network of automated cameras is not interested in me. I had briefly misunderstood what cameras were for. I thought their principal activity involved looking at things.

Apparently not.

According to The Free Press, the cameras are able to exercise moral discrimination. They sit beside the road in a state of technological indifference while plumbers, schoolteachers, rabbit-food merchants and grandmothers drive past, then suddenly snap to attention when Gary the Kidnapper appears in a Nissan Altima.

BEEP. UP TO NO GOOD.

Presumably there is a small red light.

Edward Snowden once put the underlying argument rather neatly:

“Arguing that you don’t care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say.”

The Free Press has somehow reinvented the “nothing to hide” argument and fitted it with a licence-plate reader.

Unfortunately I then made the mistake of investigating further.

Flock’s cameras do, in fact, photograph ordinary people’s vehicles. Lots of them. Flock told The Washington Post that more than 120,000 cameras operate across more than 6,000 communities, producing roughly 20 billion plate scans every month. The system records passing licence plates and makes those sightings searchable. Flock has also developed tools allowing police to search for vehicles by characteristics such as make, model, colour and distinguishing features. Officers can create hot lists that generate alerts when targeted vehicles appear.

Twenty billion scans. Every month. Of people whom the cameras are not interested in.

This is rather like finding 14,000 photographs of yourself in a man’s basement and being told not to worry because he has absolutely no interest in you.

The clever little trick in The Free Press formulation is the word interested.

The camera isn’t interested in you. Well, no. Neither is my wheelbarrow.

The relevant question is whether your movements are being recorded in a database that government officials can subsequently search. They are.

This is the difference between investigation and mass surveillance that apparently became difficult sometime after we invented cloud storage. In the old arrangement, police had a reason to suspect Fred of robbing a bank, so they investigated Fred.

Under the new arrangement, we collect information about Fred, Bill, Ethel, Colin, the woman taking her cat to the vet, the bloke buying decking screws and several million other people who have robbed no banks whatsoever. Then, at some later date, we decide whose movements we would like to reconstruct.

Flock objects to the term “mass surveillance.” It argues that each camera records only a point-in-time vehicle sighting on a public road, that most images are never searched, and that retention limits, audit logs and access controls distinguish the system from continuous tracking. You can read Flock’s argument here.

But if I install cameras across the country, record billions of innocent people’s vehicle movements, place those observations in searchable databases and enable law-enforcement agencies to query them later, I think the semantic dispute over whether this is technically “mass surveillance” can safely be left to the marketing department and the Oxford English Dictionary.

The important bit is what people actually do with it. And here things become more entertaining. The Washington Post investigated police misuse of automated licence-plate readers and found that authorities had charged or accused at least 50 law-enforcement officers of improper use. Flock was involved in 46 of those cases. In 26, investigators or prosecutors said officers had used the technology to spy on wives, girlfriends, former partners, their exes’ new partners, or women they wanted to meet.

One case concerned Marci Bakely in Georgia. Her former boyfriend was a police chief. She couldn’t understand how he seemed to know when she went shopping, visited the doctor or went on dates. Eventually she discovered how. He was using Flock. According to the Post, he searched the licence plates belonging to Bakely and her teenage daughter roughly 600 times.

This presents a minor difficulty for:

FLOCK CAMERAS AREN’T INTERESTED IN YOU UNLESS YOU’RE UP TO NO GOOD.

Apparently, Marci Bakely had committed the serious offence of Having An Ex-Boyfriend With Database Access.

Elsewhere, officers have allegedly used these systems obsessively against women they knew. 404 Media reported on another officer repeatedly searching the plates of a former girlfriend and members of her family.

The obvious defence is that these are rogue officers. They are. That is precisely the problem.

When deciding whether to build a surveillance apparatus, the relevant question is not whether nice people can use it responsibly. Nice people can be trusted with practically anything. You design safeguards because eventually the database password will belong to Kevin. Human civilisation has been repeatedly surprised by Kevin.

Flock’s defence is that searches are logged and misuse can therefore be discovered. The company has also announced tougher safeguards, including abnormal-search auditing, lockouts, case-number requirements and shorter recommended retention periods. Those are improvements. There is only one small philosophical snag. Being able to discover afterwards that a policeman tracked his ex-girlfriend hundreds of times is not quite the same thing as the policeman being unable to track his ex-girlfriend hundreds of times. And the burglar alarm that identifies the burglar six months after he has emptied the house may technically be functioning. I would still shop around.

There is another reason the innocent should care. The computer can simply be wrong.

In February 2026, a Flock camera in Sherwood, Arkansas, misread the plate of an entirely innocent couple’s SUV. Police responded by ordering Mum and Dad out at gunpoint while their six-week-old baby remained in the vehicle, presumably conducting the investigation as the only occupant not yet considered a threat to public safety. Eventually somebody discovered that the computer had read the plate incorrectly and the family was released. So the good news is that Flock was not interested in them. It merely misidentified them, summoned armed police, had them held at gunpoint beside their newborn, and then lost interest once a human being noticed the machine was talking bollocks.

The Institute for Justice has documented dozens of cases in which automated plate-reader errors contributed to innocent motorists being stopped, detained or arrested. In a number of them, officers pointed guns before discovering that the computer had supplied them with the wrong person.

One man in San Diego was caught up because police were looking for a red Alfa Romeo connected to an attempted carjacking. Flock searched for a red Alfa Romeo and, with the technological sophistication of a toddler identifying fire engines, found another red Alfa Romeo. Police arrested all three occupants. One passenger then spent weeks in jail before somebody finally established that owning a red Italian car is not, by itself, participation in the same crime committed by every other owner of a red Italian car. Once again, Flock was not interested in him. It merely helped put him in jail for several weeks on account of his unfortunate taste in automotive paint.

Now we arrive at one of the oldest problems with “nothing to hide.” Suppose you’ve done nothing wrong. Excellent. The database thinks you have. Your next task is explaining this to the gentlemen pointing guns at you.

Britain’s former Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Fraser Sampson, once demolished the “nothing to hide” argument in an essay called “If you’ve done nothing wrong…”: 5 Reasons Why This is No Defence for Surveillance. One of his points was that database-driven suspicion quietly reverses the normal order. Instead of the state proving that you did something wrong, you can find yourself trying to prove that the machine is wrong.

This is no longer an abstract seminar-room argument. Sometimes the database is wrong, and Mum and Dad end up at gunpoint while the baby waits in the car. The camera still wasn’t interested in them. It merely sent men with guns to introduce themselves.

There is an old line attributed to Cardinal Richelieu:

“Give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest man, I’ll find enough to hang him.”

Richelieu had to make do with six lines.

Give the modern state a searchable archive of where someone’s vehicle has appeared and the poor man would have thought Christmas had come early. This is the part the “I have nothing to hide” argument misses completely. Information need not reveal a crime to become interesting. It merely needs to reveal a pattern.

Your car appears outside a psychiatric clinic. Outside a political meeting. At a gun show. At the house of somebody being investigated. At a motel. At the same address three Tuesdays in a row. None of those facts proves anything. But the machine finds the pattern. The human supplies the crime. Give them six unrelated facts and by lunchtime the schoolteacher is an arms broker, the accountant is running a sex cult, and poor Trevor, who was only visiting his aunt, is suddenly “a person of interest.”

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn supposedly put the problem even more brutally:

“Everyone is guilty of something or has something to conceal. All one has to do is look hard enough to find what it is.”

And if they cannot find anything actually illegal, The Free Press has kindly supplied the wonderfully elastic fallback category:

“up to no good.”

What does that mean?

Speeding? Visiting somebody the police dislike? Attending the wrong demonstration? Buying the wrong legal object? Being in the wrong neighbourhood? Having a bumper sticker somebody later decides is extremist? Dating Kevin?

There is no statute titled Being Up To No Good Act, 2026.

The phrase works precisely because it has no boundary.

Julian Assange once made the more important long-term point:

“Mass surveillance is a mass structural change. When society goes bad, it’s going to take you with it, even if you are the blandest person on earth.”

That is the part people continually fail to grasp.

You are being asked to judge the surveillance machinery by the people currently standing beside it. But the machinery remains when those people are gone. Governments change. Police chiefs change. Prosecutors change. Laws change. Definitions change. Databases get linked. Retention periods get extended. Emergency powers turn out to have remarkably good pensions.

The camera does not know who won the election. It does not know whether the government using its database five years from now shares your politics. It does not know whether something you are doing legally today will become suspicious tomorrow.

And we do not have to invent hypothetical examples.

In 2009 the DEA and ATF discussed using licence-plate readers in connection with gun shows. The proposal was reportedly never implemented, but the ACLU later obtained the emails. The same records showed that Virginia State Police had previously gathered plate information around political events involving both Barack Obama and Sarah Palin.

A camera cannot tell why your car is outside a gun show. Perhaps you are trafficking machine guns to Colombian narcos. Perhaps you have gone to buy a perfectly legal shotgun. Perhaps your wife has sent you to collect Uncle Barry, who has been inside for six hours discussing .308 handloads with a man called Earl. The database records the same fact:

Your vehicle was there.

Records examined by 404 Media showed law-enforcement agencies using Flock searches in connection with protest activity, including the 2025 “No Kings” demonstrations. I do not care whether I agree with the protesters. That is the test. Civil liberties which apply only to demonstrations I personally approve of can be safely renamed privileges for T.W.

Another useful example comes from San Francisco, where an audit found that Flock data had been improperly searched almost 300 times on behalf of outside agencies despite restrictions on sharing. CBS Bay Area reported the audit here.

Mountain View suspended its Flock cameras after discovering that hundreds of outside agencies had been able to access data without the department realising how broadly it was being shared. CBS reported that case here. Tyranny is only one threat to privacy. Administrative cock-up has been available much longer.

There is one final curiosity to this investigation.

Andreessen Horowitz is a major investor in Flock Safety. The venture-capital firm led Flock’s Series D in 2021, enthusiastically describing the company as a “one-in-a-generation business,” and returned in 2025 to lead a $275 million funding round valuing Flock at $7.5 billion. This is not a passive investment that a16z has quietly forgotten in the bottom drawer. The firm has repeatedly promoted Flock and its technology, including through its American Dynamism operation. (a16z.com) Flock itself confirms that a16z led the 2025 financing round.

Marc Andreessen and his wife Laura were also investors in The Free Press. Again, there is no detective work required here. The Free Press disclosed it itself when Bari Weiss interviewed Andreessen in 2024: “Marc and his wife Laura were seed investors in The Free Press.”

The Free Press has since been bought by Paramount Skydance, so Andreessen is not, as far as I can establish, a current owner of the publication. Paramount announced the acquisition in October 2025, with Bari Weiss continuing to lead The Free Press while becoming editor-in-chief of Paramount’s CBS News. Paramount’s own SEC filings identify Larry and David Ellison as the controlling Ellison family and say Ellison-controlled entities indirectly hold about 77.5 percent of Paramount’s voting Class A shares.

So perhaps that closes the Andreessen connection. Except Silicon Valley has a distressing tendency to resemble the rabbit warrens beneath my shed.

Larry Ellison’s trust and Andreessen Horowitz were themselves substantial co-investors in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Ellison’s trust committed $1 billion; a16z’s AH Capital Management committed $400 million. The financing commitments were reported from Musk’s SEC filing here. And in March 2026, President Trump appointed both Marc Andreessen and Larry Ellison to the same President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The White House list is here.

And then the burrow opened into one of those Silicon Valley warrens where every tunnel appears eventually to lead to Palantir.

Andreessen Horowitz led that $275 million Flock financing round. Among the other investors was Founders Fund. Flock lists it among the participants itself.

Founders Fund, of course, is Peter Thiel’s venture-capital firm. Thiel co-founded Palantir and remains chairman of its board, while also remaining a partner at Founders Fund. We needn’t consult a conspiracy theorist with forty-seven browser tabs for this either; Palantir says so on its own corporate website.

The burrow continues. Katherine Boyle is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and co-founder of its American Dynamism practice, the section of a16z devoted to investment in aerospace, defence, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and other businesses serving what it describes as the national interest. That is a16z’s own description of her role.

Boyle was also a member of the board of The Free Press.

That, again, comes from The Free Press itself, which currently describes her as “the co-founder of the American Dynamism practice at Andreessen Horowitz and a former member of the board of The Free Press.”

Nor was she merely sitting silently through quarterly meetings wondering when the sandwiches would arrive. The Free Press published Boyle making the ideological case for precisely this new defence-tech establishment. In “How to Win the Fight for America”, she argued for the American Dynamism project and for building technology companies around American national power. a16z subsequently republished and promoted the argument itself.

Bari Weiss also hosted Boyle in 2024 alongside Palmer Luckey of Anduril and Joe Lonsdale, a Palantir co-founder, for a Free Press discussion of the new American defence-tech industry. You can listen to that here.

So by now we have a media publication whose seed investors included Marc Andreessen; whose board included the co-founder of a16z’s American Dynamism operation; which regularly published her arguments for the defence-tech revolution; and which is now reassuring its readers about a surveillance company in which a16z has invested very heavily.

Still with me?

Because we haven’t reached the Ellisons yet.

The Free Press is now owned by Paramount, and Paramount is controlled by the Ellison family. Larry Ellison is the founder, chairman and major shareholder of Oracle.

And Oracle has a direct strategic technology partnership with Palantir.

Oracle advertises Palantir as one of its defence partners, with Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure across public cloud, Government Cloud, sovereign environments and even air-gapped systems for defence and intelligence organisations. Palantir describes the partnership from its end here, saying Foundry, Gotham and AIP can be deployed across Oracle’s distributed cloud, including air-gapped defence and intelligence regions.

And Paramount itself has now become a substantial Oracle customer.

According to Paramount’s SEC filing, in February 2026 it entered into a six-year Oracle cloud-infrastructure agreement carrying a $300 million commitment for enterprise, data and streaming workloads. The filing explicitly identifies Larry Ellison as Oracle’s chairman and significant shareholder because the agreement is an Ellison-related-party transaction. The SEC filing is here.

None of this proves that Palantir has access to Flock’s data. I have found no evidence that it does. Nor does it prove that Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison or a sinister gentleman stroking a white cat telephoned Bari Weiss and instructed The Free Press to tell us that the cameras weren’t interested in us.

It does, however, leave the curious impression that America’s emerging surveillance-tech, defence-tech, venture-capital and media establishments could hold their annual reunion in a reasonably small function room.

And when a publication threaded this deeply through that world tells me not to worry about a vast new surveillance technology funded by people in that same world, I would quite like the financial relationships disclosed before I am reassured that the camera isn’t interested in me.

We do not defend free speech because every citizen has something profound to say every day. We defend it because a society in which speech exists only with government approval is fundamentally different from one in which the government must justify interfering with it. Privacy works the same way. I have nothing particularly scandalous in my filing cabinet. That does not mean I would like a policeman to install himself beside it with sandwiches.

Privacy is not the concealment of criminality. It is the ability to live an ordinary life without having to explain why you went somewhere, whom you met, which political meeting you attended, which doctor you saw, why your car was parked outside somebody’s house, or why an algorithm has decided that your red Alfa Romeo resembles another red Alfa Romeo five miles away.

Flock records the innocent and guilty alike. The distinction happens later, when somebody searches the database.

So I would slightly amend The Free Press reassurance.

Flock cameras aren’t interested in you unless you’re a kidnapper, a thief, up to no good, driving the wrong colour Alfa Romeo, attending the wrong gathering, accidentally matching the wrong plate, dating the wrong policeman, or someday become interesting to somebody who has access to the database.

Apart from that, drive safely. And smile. The camera isn’t interested in you. Honest.

Editor’s note: Unlike Bari Weiss, who has billionaire backing and friends in rather elevated places in both the United States and Israel, The Random Archivist survives entirely on the inexplicable goodwill of its readers.

All 28 paid subscriptions. A big thank you to you magnificent rebels.

Incidentally, it remains a mystery to me why around 1.5 million people subscribe to The Free Press, and an even greater mystery why roughly 170,000 of them apparently pay for it. Clearly I belong to the wrong tribe. Still, had money been the objective, I should have spent the last four years attending dinner parties with venture capitalists instead of writing nearly 4,000 articles, some of which, I am reliably informed, were actually quite good.

But who am I kidding? I was never getting invited to those dinner parties. I’m not in their tribe, never have been, and at this stage would probably be asked to leave before the starters arrived.

Yet here we still are.

For four years we have kept this strange little operation alive without billionaires, defence-tech board members, Palantir-adjacent dinner companions, or anybody prepared to wire us $275 million because we have discovered a revolutionary new way to photograph your car.

So, if you read The Random Archivist regularly, enjoy the truly independent and “free press” investigations, the satire, T.W.’s increasingly alarming underground intelligence network, or simply wish to encourage somebody who has apparently spent four years demonstrating an almost heroic lack of commercial judgement, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Unlike Flock, we really aren’t interested in tracking you. We are, however, quite interested in paying for the internet connection required to produce nearly 4,000 investigations, satirical excursions and other regrettable uses of bandwidth.

An annual subscription costs only about $22 USD, which is, rather embarrassingly, the lowest figure Substack will allow us to charge. We have kept costs down largely by making T.W. do most of the work. Being a dangerous far-far-right rabbit whose super-intelligence apparently dates from an encounter with a sports-model UFO in the back field, his requirements are modest: unrestricted access to the ground beneath the shed, grass, and, after a particularly gruelling investigation, a large bundle of white willow branches and several hours during which nobody asks why there is mud on the burner phone.

Juniper Salt-Fog is also extremely eager to contribute, although I appreciate that much of the readership may object to her being the personification of Canadian Woke. Fortunately, she costs The Random Archivist nothing. Juniper lives entirely on government grants, so her upkeep is borne by Canadian taxpayers, whether they read her dispatches or manage to avoid them altogether. Since that money is disappearing anyway, I see no reason not to extract the occasional article from her in return, so we can keep an eye on the progress of Canadian progressivism and have a laugh while it happens.

If my subscription drive fails, an alternative philosophy we are pursuing is to see whether we can become the best, most information-packed and entertaining Substack with the fewest possible subscribers.

Call it Project Inverse Virality.

So far, results are extremely encouraging.

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