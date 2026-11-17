New York City has a problem. The revolution is getting ahead of schedule.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the disbandment of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, the police unit previously responsible for responding to protests and counterterrorism threats. In its place, the city is developing a new approach to public order, featuring unarmed civilian officials trained in dialogue and de-escalation.

The announcement sounds like something George Orwell might have written after being forced to attend a municipal diversity workshop.

The new officials will have no weapons and no powers of arrest. Their job will be to engage protesters in constructive conversations, presumably until everyone has achieved a mutually satisfactory understanding of the situation, or City Hall has burned down, whichever comes first.

But the administration may have a more delicate problem on its hands.

Earlier this year, the “influencer” Sneako appeared in a widely circulated New York street video, leading a crowd in cries of Allahu Akbar before announcing the arrival of the “Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan.”

“Islam will be in every household,”

For the purposes of our story, let us imagine that City Hall was less concerned about the proposed destination than the alarming speed at which Sneako intended to arrive there.

After all, the establishment of a caliphate is a complicated undertaking. There are consultations to conduct, committees to appoint, planning permissions to obtain, and countless opportunities for expensive studies by suitably diverse community organisations.

One cannot simply announce an Islamic republic in the middle of the street. Where is the environmental impact assessment?

Fortunately, the mayor’s new Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division was ready to help.