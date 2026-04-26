Following recent events, the Bureau of Metaphor Containment has issued updated language guidance for all White House officials, campaign surrogates, press secretaries, naval spokesmen, intelligence-adjacent podcasters, dinner hosts, Pentagon flacks, UFO disclosure enthusiasts, think-tank reptiles, and any donor-class mammal speaking within range of a microphone, ballroom, oil chokepoint, classified archive, or symbolic feedback loop.

The Bureau regrets to inform the public that the idiom enclosure is no longer secure. Several metaphors have escaped containment, at least one has attempted physical manifestation, and three more are believed to be hiding inside cable-news lower thirds. Citizens are advised not to approach loose phrases, connect dots without supervision, or say “what are the odds?” within 500 yards of a federal building.

Effective immediately, no official should announce before a formal dinner that “shots will be fired tonight,” even when referring to zingers, barbs, jabs, roasts, spicy remarks, playful insults, or the ceremonial verbal shrapnel of elite self-congratulation. This phrase has now been moved from the Approved Banter List to the Category Five Idiom Hazard Registry, where it will remain beside “this room is going to explode,” “we’re going nuclear,” “the knives are coming out,” and “tonight, nobody gets out alive.” In future, “shots fired” should be replaced with “mildly assertive pudding may be served.” This conveys the intended level of danger more accurately while reducing the likelihood that reality, now clearly operating with a defective metaphor filter, will misunderstand the assignment and begin generating incident reports.

In light of developments in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bureau further advises officials to avoid the phrase “we are navigating a chokepoint.” Chokepoints are no longer metaphorical. They now involve tankers, naval assets, insurance markets, underwater explosives, French press conferences, and energy traders sweating into spreadsheets at 4:00 a.m. The phrase “testing the waters” is also suspended, since the waters may currently contain mines, sanctions, drones, commandos, ballistic anxiety, and several destroyers named after men who looked disappointed in portraits. The maritime subcommittee has also banned “full steam ahead,” “staying the course,” “making waves,” “all hands on deck,” and “whatever floats your boat.” The last phrase is especially inappropriate if the boat has been seized, rerouted, sanctioned, insured at panic rates, escorted by naval forces, or reduced to a glowing dot on a shipping tracker watched by men with digestive problems and security clearances.

“We are keeping all options on the table” must now specify which table. Is this the diplomacy table, the sanctions table, the carrier-group table, the covert-action table, the emergency-oil-release table, the UFO-disclosure table, or the dinner table where someone just said “shots fired” and reality replied, “copy that”? The Bureau can no longer permit officials to leave “options” lying around unattended. Options attract contractors, and contractors attract appropriations, and appropriations attract senators speaking in grave tones beside flags.

The phrase “we are going nuclear” is prohibited while Iran exists, Lindsey Graham has Wi-Fi, or any cable-news studio remains capable of booking a retired general within six minutes. Approved substitutes include “we are escalating rhetorically,” “we are approaching an inadvisable adjective,” or “we are entering the part of the segment where everyone pretends not to enjoy this.”

“This could blow up” is also suspended. The Bureau recognises that this phrase is commonly used in reference to diplomatic crises, political scandals, viral videos, campaign narratives, classified leaks, and public-health messaging. Unfortunately, the phrase has become too ambitious. It now attempts to participate in events. Speakers should instead say, “This situation may expand in a manner requiring consultants.”

The UFO Disclosure Division has issued its own emergency appendix. No official may say “the truth is out there” unless the speaker is prepared to define “truth,” “out,” and “there” under oath before a House subcommittee containing three men who already believe the answer and one staffer who has not slept since February. “The files are coming out” must be replaced with “certain documents may become partially visible through authorised rectangles.” “Lifting the veil” should become “slightly adjusting the curtain while preserving plausible deniability.” “The American people deserve transparency” remains permitted, but only as ceremonial language, similar to “your call is important to us.”

The Bureau is especially concerned about the phrase “non-human intelligence,” which has generated unacceptable levels of moisture around the eyes of podcast hosts. Until further notice, this phrase must be handled using gloves, a calm voice, and a minimum distance of fifteen feet from anyone who owns both night-vision binoculars and a Substack. The approved replacement is “anomalous agency of uncertain mammalian status,” which is less exciting and therefore less likely to summon a congressional hearing.

Officials discussing UAPs should avoid saying “this will blow people’s minds.” Minds are already under strain. Many were damaged during the scamdemic, with bioweapons of one sort or another; several were lost during recent election cycles, and a troubling number have since been rented to apps. The Bureau recommends “this may gently rearrange the public’s ontological furniture,” though even that phrase should not be used after midnight.

The phrase “smoking gun” is hereby suspended pending forensic review. In recent years, the public has been promised smoking guns in relation to intelligence leaks, pandemic origins, election interference, Epstein files, foreign influence, UFO archives, missing scientists, laptop contents, war briefings, and documents containing 97 black redaction bars and one visible comma. From now on, officials must say “potentially warm ambiguity device.”

The Missing Scientists Desk has issued its own warning. The phrase “connect the dots” is now a controlled substance. Dots may be observed individually. Dots may be described in isolation. Dots may be arranged in a neat acrylic case by credentialed personnel. But citizens must not connect dots without a license, especially when the dots involve physicists, aerospace contractors, classified programs, anti-gravity researchers, Los Alamos, NASA, UFO files, unexplained disappearances, or anyone whose LinkedIn profile contains both “materials science” and “national security.”

The Bureau is not saying there is a plot. The Bureau would never say there is a plot unless the plot had first been peer-reviewed, declassified, redacted, denied, leaked, confirmed by three anonymous officials, dismissed as old news, and turned into a Netflix docuseries starring a solemn man walking through a parking garage. The Bureau is simply noting that phrases such as “nothing to see here” have become structurally unstable.

“Nothing to see here” should now be replaced by “there may be something to see here, but viewing it in the wrong emotional register may contribute to harmful pattern formation.” This is longer, but more consistent with the needs of modern governance.

The Bureau further warns against “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” since several agencies are already investigating whether there is smoke, fire, fog, narrative accelerant, statistical coincidence, online apophenia, controlled disclosure, a shredded memo, or a think-tank intern standing too close to a server room. The approved replacement is: “Where there is smoke, there may be smoke, unless the smoke has been classified.”

“The plot thickens” may now only be used in soup reviews. “This story has legs” is banned in all missing-person contexts. “Dead men tell no tales” is prohibited outside pirate reenactments and Clinton Foundation fundraisers. “Skeletons in the closet” must be replaced with “legacy reputational material stored vertically.” “Buried secrets” must not be used near actual burial sites, classified archives, or government contractors specialising in soil remediation.

The Bureau is aware that some citizens will object to these restrictions on the grounds that language is figurative and everyone knows what these phrases mean. This objection has been reviewed and denied. Everyone no longer knows what anything means. This is the central problem. Half the country thinks “disinformation” means falsehood. The other half knows it means truth arriving early. The institutions think “transparency” means heavily redacted PDFs. The press thinks “accountability” means dinner with assigned seating. The intelligence community thinks “no comment” is a form of erotic poetry.

For many years, political language has relied on simulated danger. Officials launch attacks, take fire, drop bombs, target constituencies, go to war rooms, bury opponents, and fight for democracy from inside buildings with catering. The ruling class enjoys the theatre of danger without the inconvenience of being endangered. Then real danger appears, and the simulation squeals.

The official mind prefers isolated facts. It wants each event shrink-wrapped, disinfected, and placed in its own acrylic display case. Here is the joke. Here is the shooting. Here is Hormuz. Here are the mines. Here are the UFO files. Here are the missing scientists. Here is the FBI inquiry. Here is the expert saying not to panic. Here is the pundit panicking professionally. Here is the statement condemning speculation. Here is the leak encouraging speculation. Here is the panel explaining that irresponsible questions threaten democracy. Here is democracy, seated beside a defence contractor, laughing nervously into the salad. No connective tissue, please. Connective tissue is conspiracy, unless the state connects it, in which case it is analysis.

The Bureau therefore recommends that all officials speak plainly until the symbolic atmosphere stabilises. Do not say “the gloves are off.” Say “the discussion may become less upholstered.” Do not say “we are under the gun.” Say “we are experiencing scheduling pressure.” Do not say “heads will roll.” Say “personnel changes may occur without cervical imagery.” Do not say “this is a ticking time bomb.” Say “this matter contains an unfriendly clock.”

No spokesperson should say “we are about to unleash hell,” unless hell has been cleared by Legal, staffed appropriately, and granted temporary event insurance. “Opening Pandora’s box” should be replaced by “accessing a historically problematic container.” “Crossing the Rubicon” should be avoided unless the speaker is physically in Italy, wearing sandals, and prepared to explain the late Roman Republic without notes.

The Bureau also advises against “we are at a crossroads,” since several roads are already congested with refugees, supply chains, unmanned systems, and metaphorical convoys fleeing prior speeches. “The road ahead will be difficult” is acceptable only if the road has been inspected for potholes, drones, and narrative traps. “Light at the end of the tunnel” remains permissible, but rabbits should be consulted first, since we have jurisdiction over tunnels and have learned through bitter evolutionary experience that lights are not always your friend.

The Press Freedom Banquet Division recommends that future elite dinners replace all roast language with agricultural metaphors. Instead of “shots fired,” say “several remarks may sprout.” Instead of “he’s going to destroy them,” say “he may prune the discourse.” Instead of “this room is going to explode,” say “the compost may warm.” These phrases are dull, but dullness is a small price to pay for not summoning tactical reality during dessert.

The Bureau concedes that some metaphors remain safe. “Elephant in the room” is still permitted, though both major parties have filed competing claims. “Can of worms” remains acceptable, provided Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not present. “Rabbit hole” is allowed only with written permission from the Subterranean Council, which has grown tired of being blamed for human epistemic collapse. Humans did not fall down the rabbit hole. They built a luxury condominium over it, monetised the descent, and hired consultants to rename gravity.

In conclusion, the Bureau finds that metaphor has entered its insurgent phase. The dinner said “shots.” The Gulf said “mines.” The archive said “disclosure.” The scientists said “missing.” The officials said, “Do not connect things.” The public, naturally, connected things, because the public is composed of pattern-recognising mammals and not press-release furniture.

Words are not magic, except when they are. Metaphors are not predictions, except when reality has had a long day and starts taking dictation. Coincidences are not evidence, except when they become so theatrically timed that even the furniture looks uncomfortable. Officials are encouraged to avoid combat language, maritime bravado, disclosure clichés, missing-person idioms, and anything that might attract the Metaphor Goblin.

The idiom enclosure is no longer secure. Please remain calm, speak literally, and report all free-range symbolism to the nearest rabbit.

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