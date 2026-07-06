Lucy Powell says X is “toxic”.

Good.

The question is not whether it is toxic. The question is toxic to whom.

Bleach is toxic to mould. Sunlight is toxic to vampires. A locked filing cabinet is toxic to a civil servant trying to misplace the evidence. These are not arguments against bleach, sunlight, or filing cabinets. They are arguments for asking what exactly is being poisoned.

X is certainly toxic to certain species of public life.

It is toxic to the minister who gave one answer in 2019, another in 2021, and now stands at a podium in 2026 pretending the internet was invented yesterday.

It is toxic to the campaign consultant whose entire strategy depends on voters having the memory span of a concussed goldfish.

It is toxic to the broadcaster who used to decide which clip mattered, which scandal had “cut through”, and which awkward little fact could be buried under a panel discussion featuring two former advisers, a think-tank person, and a man from the BBC who says “tone” a lot.

It is toxic to the politician who mistakes scrutiny for abuse because the public has started replying in complete sentences.

So yes, X is toxic.

That may be its chief public service.

The old system was not clean. It was managed. Politicians spoke through broadcasters. Broadcasters spoke through regulators. Regulators spoke through guidance. Guidance spoke through little beige rooms where the national conversation went to have its spine removed.

Then social media arrived and ruined the upholstery.

Suddenly, the public could answer back. Worse, it could remember. Someone could pull up the clip. Someone could find the deleted post. Someone could compare the promise with the bill, the slogan with the clause, the speech with the vote. A bored pensioner in Doncaster could do more damage to a ministerial line by lunchtime than an entire legacy newsroom managed in a week.

Naturally, this has been declared a health hazard.

Powell wants tighter controls on social media during election campaigns, with the Representation of the People Bill apparently serving as the legislative van. That title is almost too perfect. Nothing says “representation of the people” like deciding the people need closer supervision while they are representing themselves.

The argument will sound sensible. It always does. Elections are delicate. Platforms are powerful. Misinformation spreads quickly. Broadcasters have rules, so why not social media?

Because a citizen is not a broadcaster.

A man posting a clip of a minister contradicting himself is not ITV. A woman asking why a pledge disappeared from a manifesto is not Channel 4. A rabbit under a shed with a folder full of screenshots and a dangerously well-indexed memory is not the BBC, and that is a very good thing.

The public does not become a regulated media institution because other members of the public can hear it.

That distinction matters. Which is why they are so eager to blur it.

We have already seen the instinct. The Government tried to push through court changes that would have curtailed jury trial rights and called it efficiency, when in reality it just means the common people are further removed from any kind of power. Now it wants to move against the unruly parts of the internet and call it election integrity. The pattern is not subtle. When ordinary people get in the way of state machinery, the machinery develops a sudden concern for safety.

Justice must be protected from juries.

Children must be protected from social media.

Adults must be protected from misinformation.

Politicians must be protected from receipts.

The only thing never protected is the ancient right of the public to be a nuisance.

And nuisance is the whole point. Democracy is not meant to be a spa day for office-holders. It is meant to be loud, unfair, sarcastic, suspicious, irritating, and occasionally conducted by people who have read the bill. If that feels toxic to those in power, the system may be functioning.

A truly free press, not just something calling itself The Free Press while polishing the manners of the ruling class, should be toxic to corruption. Public records should be toxic to cover-ups. Cross-examination should be toxic to lies. Jury trials should be toxic to administrative convenience.

Lagomorph Satire is toxic to people who believe power should be addressed in soft voices, with clean hands, approved verbs, and a respectful pause for institutional complexity.

And X, for all its sewage, bots, lunatics, rage-farmers, and men called UnionJackBarry who unfortunately do sometimes make a good point between crown emojis, is toxic to narrative control.

That is what they hate.

Yes, hate. The word they are always finding in other people, like a stain only they are qualified to identify. “Hate speech.” “Hate crimes.” “The haters.” The professional managerial class talks about hate the way Victorian doctors talked about hysteria: with total certainty, expensive furniture, and no suspicion that the diagnosis may be describing the person holding the clipboard.

Because the haters, in this case, are the ones calling X toxic.

They hate being answered. They hate being clipped. They hate being searched. They hate Gary from Basingstoke, who has no pension rights in the Disinformation Resilience Sector, no lanyard, no HR-protected emotional vocabulary, and yet somehow found the video of Lucy Powell saying the thing she now wishes nobody would mention.

Gary is not supposed to do that.

Gary is supposed to vote, pay, recycle, clap when instructed, worry about his boiler, and accept that the adults have a plan. He is not supposed to notice the adults have three plans, all contradictory, all expensive, and all mysteriously requiring him to shut up.

Watch the bot. Watch the harm. Watch the safety language. Do not watch the little clause being slipped into the bill.

The real contaminant is memory.

A searchable public is hard to govern by contradiction. A screenshotting public is hard to gaslight. A mocking public is hard to frighten into reverence. This is why every censorship project eventually discovers that the emergency is permanent and the sensitive period never ends.

Election campaigns are sensitive. Pandemics are sensitive. Wars are sensitive. Migration is sensitive. Crime is sensitive. Gender is sensitive. Radical Islamism is sensitive. Public spending is sensitive. Jury trials are sensitive. The Prime Minister attempting to sound like a normal human being in front of a flag is sensitive.

There is always a sensitive time.

Which means there is always a reason to shut people up and call it “toxic”.

But some toxins save lives.

Penicillin is toxic to bacteria. Ridicule is toxic to pompous authority.

And public speech, especially during elections, is toxic to politicians who believe democracy would work better if the voters stopped interfering with it.

Editor’s note: We asked T.W. whether he was comparing the Government to mould, vampires, bacteria, or cancer. He said our legal department could choose whichever option caused the fewest meetings, then returned to chewing through a consultation document marked “Your Voice Matters”.

Share

Further reading: