Editor’s note: We asked T.W. for a few words on the resignation of Britain’s Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, who announced that the contents of her safeguarding brief had proved “overwhelmingly triggering” and that telling the Prime Minister she could not continue was the bravest thing she had ever done. T.W. disappeared beneath the shed for twenty minutes, then returned wearing a cardboard Victoria Cross and demanding that we salute him for abandoning an unpleasant wheelbarrow and resigning his self-appointed post as Minister for Hedge and Burrow Security.

There are moments when satire should accept defeat, remove its hat and stand respectfully aside. Natalie Fleet has resigned as Minister for Safeguarding because the safeguarding material was distressing. She then published a photograph of herself in a bright red suit beside the ministerial box, smiling as though she had just personally evacuated Dunkirk using a pedalo.

“Did bravest thing I’ve ever done,” she wrote.

I have read this sentence repeatedly. I have approached it from several angles. I have held it up to the light, tapped it against the side of the hutch and asked a younger rabbit whether it might be some new form of punctuation. It remains what it first appeared to be: a government minister awarding herself a gallantry medal for resigning from the job she had accepted seventy-one days earlier.

Fleet was appointed to the Home Office on 12 May as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls. The title was not concealed from her in an envelope to be opened after probation. It appeared on the front of the job. “Safeguarding” was the large word in the middle. “Violence Against Women and Girls” followed immediately afterwards. There was no reasonable expectation that the red box would contain recipes, landscape watercolours or the final scores from Strictly.

I do not doubt that the material was appalling. A minister responsible for abused children, raped women, trafficking victims and organised sexual exploitation will encounter things capable of following a person home at night. Anyone discovering that they cannot bear the work is entitled to step down. Quietly. Soberly. Perhaps with a short statement expressing regret that they had somehow misunderstood the words “Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls.”

What one does not normally do is pose beside the box like Queen Boudicca after a successful raid on Colchester and announce that surrendering the responsibility was one’s greatest act of courage.

I once volunteered to clear a blocked drain in the basement lavatory of a vegan wellness retreat after Fermented Cabbage Week. Halfway through, I encountered a grey obstruction that appeared to be breathing and had already been granted protected status by the council. I withdrew immediately. At no stage did I pose with the plunger and declare myself the Nelson Mandela of holistic sewage. Mandela had at least completed the terrorist phase before being canonised. I had merely abandoned a toilet.

The resignation follows another distinguished ministerial episode. After Ann Widdecombe was beaten to death with twenty-one hammer blows to the head, Fleet accused Reform politicians of “faux outrage,” deleted the post, and apologised for the offence caused. Nine days later, she announced that victims deserved a minister “at their best.”

This is one of those statements which sounds compassionate until you examine who has been placed at its centre.

The abused children are no longer the principal victims. The minister is. The files have done something to her. Her departure becomes a personal ordeal, the public statement a recovery narrative, the abandoned office a site of moral triumph. Somewhere beyond the photograph are the people whose lives fill those files, but they have been pushed out of shot by the red suit, the red box and the heroic lighting.

The modern political class has finally achieved complete emotional self-sufficiency. It can enter any disaster, locate itself as the most injured party and emerge asking for applause.

A bridge collapses. The transport minister speaks movingly about how difficult it was to watch the footage.

A prison riot begins. The justice minister explains that the shouting has aggravated his sensory issues.

A foreign army lands at Dover. The defence secretary resigns after discovering that maps containing arrows are associated with conflict.

Victims deserve someone at their best, we shall be told, as the entire Cabinet departs for a wellbeing retreat in Tuscany.

Fleet’s defenders will say it took courage to recognise her limits. It also takes courage to tell a dinner host that the fish is undercooked. We do not generally attach campaign ribbons to the napkin.

The courage required by the office was of a different kind. It meant reading the files despite wanting to close them. It meant asking who failed, who knew, who concealed, who was promoted and who decided that public tranquillity mattered more than children. It meant being hated by officials, councils, police forces, party managers and every professional custodian of the phrase “lessons must be learned.”

Britain already has enough people whose courage consists of leaving the room.

On the same day, two senior Labour figures were apologising after being caught laughing during a conversation about prisoner releases, with Wes Streeting joking that the new justice secretary “wants to let them all out.” Victims’ organisations condemned the exchange, and the Prime Minister called it unacceptable.

The arrangement is therefore beautifully complete. One part of the Government cannot bear to read what happened to victims. Another can barely suppress its amusement while discussing the people being released from prison. Between them stands a vast administrative machine producing strategies, consultations, acronyms, awareness ribbons and ministerial photographs.

The victims themselves may apply for recognition through the appropriate portal.

Please allow six to eight working years for a response.

Fleet had previously voted against a parliamentary proposition that included a call for a national grooming-gangs inquiry, a curious position for someone who says she was groomed by an older man when she was fifteen. You might have imagined that exposing such abuse would rank rather higher among her priorities than sparing the Government embarrassment.

Now the safeguarding minister has encountered the material herself and found it overwhelming. But what on earth did she expect to find? That is the question which punctures the whole performance. Perhaps she imagined safeguarding was a pleasant branch of public relations involving lanyards, roundtables and photographs with charities. Perhaps someone told her that violence against women and girls consisted mainly of issuing solemn statements on International Women’s Day, wearing a purple ribbon and promising to “start a conversation.” Then somebody opened the red box and put the actual women and girls inside it.

Yet Fleet appears pleased with the result. It is public service reimagined as a television talent show. She attempted the safeguarding challenge, found the content too difficult and has left the competition proud of her journey. The judges praise her authenticity. The audience applauds. A prerecorded segment plays over swelling piano music while several hundred thousand neglected victims remain beneath the stage.

The British state used to award the Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery in the presence of the enemy. Under the revised system, it may now be earned by leaving the presence of an upsetting document.

I have therefore submitted my own application. Yesterday, while serving as the self-appointed Minister for Hedge and Burrow Security, I spotted a fox near the lower vegetable garden. The rabbits of the district deserved someone at their best, so, mindful of my previous fox-related trauma, I bravely abandoned my post and spent the rest of the day beneath the shed eating a carrot stolen from the editor.

Editor’s note: Is anyone else beginning to suspect that this is a galactic simulation and that the beings running it have become bored with the normal settings? Somewhere beyond Saturn, an alien child, minor god or underpaid celestial technician appears to be feeding increasingly deranged political events into my screen while watching a small gauge marked EDITOR’S SANITY. Each morning, the machine produces something I am certain must be parody. Each morning, I stare at it for thirty seconds and discover that it is “real.” I would be grateful to know whether readers are undergoing the same test, or whether I have been selected for a particularly cruel individual expansion pack.

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