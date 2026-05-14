There are, broadly speaking, three kinds of secret government document.

The first is the document they admit exists but cannot show you for reasons of national security.

The second is the document they deny exists but accidentally refer to in a footnote on page 487 of a Senate appendix no mammal was expected to read.

The third is the document they previously said was destroyed, which later turns up in a box, in another office, under the supervision of a man whose job title contains the word “Intelligence,” which is how one knows immediately that no intelligence has been involved.

Yesterday, the burrow received alarming news from the surface. Representative Anna Paulina Luna announced that the CIA had twenty-four hours to return documents to Tulsi Gabbard’s office or face a subpoena.

Twenty-four hours.

This is not usually how one speaks to an agency that has spent seventy years misplacing files, governments, witnesses, memories, and occasionally entire South American democracies. One does not simply give Langley a deadline. Langley experiences deadlines as a genre of folklore, like dragons, honest press conferences, or congressional oversight.

The disputed documents are said to involve JFK, MKUltra, possibly RFK and MLK, and, in the wider atmospheric cloud of this task force, UAPs. In other words, every forbidden drawer in the American state may now be shaking at once.

This creates a classification problem.

Not for the government.

For the satirist.

Is this about the assassination files? The mind-control files? The saucer files? Or has the American secrecy state finally reached the point where all suppressed archives have fused into a single glowing binder marked:

DO NOT RELEASE: WOULD MAKE TOO MUCH SENSE IN RETROSPECT

The CIA, we were once assured, destroyed many of its MKUltra records in 1973. This is always my favourite kind of reassurance. “Do not worry,” says the fox, wiping feathers from his whiskers. “The chicken ledger was burned.”

But now, apparently, there may be boxes.

Boxes are dangerous things. A box implies edges. Volume. Weight. Someone had to carry it. Someone had to label it. Someone had to know whether it contained “Project Paperclip,” “Oswald Adjacent Weirdness,” “Remote Viewing Receipts,” or “Assorted Things We Told Congress Were Nutty Internet Theories Until Wednesday.”

This is why I prefer the old rabbit system of record-keeping.

A claw mark on bark means “fox nearby.”

Two claw marks mean “fox nearby and lying.”

Three claw marks mean “fox nearby, lying, and chairing a committee on woodland safety.”

Langley’s system is more complex. A missing document means it may not exist. A destroyed document means it may exist in duplicate. A released document means the important page has been redacted. A redacted page means the truth is either too sensitive for public consumption or too embarrassing for agency alumni currently enjoying book deals, cable hits, and university fellowships on “democratic resilience.”

The funniest part, if one still possesses the spiritual cartilage required to laugh, is that the government’s position now appears to be:

These files do not exist. We destroyed them. We released them already. We took them from the office reviewing them for release. That was not a raid. Please stop using the word “raid.” Also, national security.

This is not transparency. This is a raccoon in a trench coat selling fog.

And yet, something has changed.

For decades, anyone who noticed the pattern was dismissed as unstable, paranoid, conspiratorial, or insufficiently deferential to the sacred paperwork class. Now Congress is issuing ultimatums over boxes that may contain documents from programs everyone was told either never happened, already ended, were fully disclosed, were responsibly investigated, or were accidentally placed behind a vending machine at the National Reconnaissance Office.

The old spell is weakening.

Not gone. Never gone. The fox still has lawyers. The fox still has stamps. The fox still knows that if you classify something long enough, everyone involved either dies, gets promoted, or becomes a consultant on a Netflix documentary explaining that the real problem was public distrust.

And this, dear mammals, is why the CIA should have burned more carefully.

But old habits die hard. The bureaucratic soul cannot simply commit a crime and walk away. It must box the crime, label the crime, index the crime, circulate the crime, redact the crime, and eventually explain that the crime cannot be discussed because democracy itself might be harmed by knowing what was done to it.

The amateur criminal destroys the evidence.

The professional “intelligence” criminal classifies it, stores it in a climate-controlled facility, and tells Congress the matter is too sensitive for democracy.

And now, if they return “the boxes”, will we discover that the whole thing was not three scandals, but one scandal wearing three trench coats?

Will we find out that Eisenhower’s farewell warning about the military-industrial complex was not a philosophical concern, but an old general staring directly at a classified procurement hydra he had accidentally helped feed?

Will we learn that JFK did not merely want to “splinter the CIA” because of Cuba, but because he had discovered the CIA was no longer an agency, but a parasite attached to the presidency, quietly laundering recovered technology, psychological warfare, and murder files through the same filing cabinet?

Will we find out that MKUltra was not only about brainwashing random civilians, but also about answering one urgent bureaucratic question:

How do you make an entire population disbelieve what it is slowly starting to see?

And then, just in time for UFO Disclosure Day next month, will some sweating archivist return Box 17B, marked:

OSWALD, ORBS, AND OTHER CONTAINMENT FAILURES

Inside will be a memo explaining that the UFO problem was never simply “Are there aliens?” but “How do we keep the public from realising that the permanent security state has been negotiating with reality behind its back since 1947?”

The saucers were real enough to panic the generals.

The mind-control programs were real enough to pacify the witnesses.

The assassination files were real enough to discipline any president who mistook elected office for actual authority.

And Eisenhower, being a soldier rather than a rabbit, tried to warn everyone in the driest possible language:

“Beware the military-industrial complex.”

Which was polite mammal-speak for:

The foxes have formed a committee, acquired aerospace contractors, opened a psychology department, and now insist the henhouse budget is classified.

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