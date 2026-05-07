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Kelly
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The Unthinkable Truth About Alberta Separation

Separation isn't a dream. It's a disaster plan with no plan.

Canada could release every federal inmate onto Alberta streets. No warning. No files. No supervision. Murderers, sexual offenders, violent criminals — free on Day One. Alberta hasn't planned for it.

Canada retains every criminal record. Police lose CPIC access. A traffic stop can't check warrants. A school can't vet a teacher. A nursing home can't screen a caregiver. And a DUI from 1995 bans you from the rest of Canada forever.

The RCMP withdraws. Many communities have no police for years. No provincial force exists. No academy. No detachments.

Disasters strike alone. No military for search and rescue. No federal disaster relief. No mutual aid from BC or Saskatchewan. Firefighters need visas. Supplies sit at the border. Warnings never come.

The economy collapses. No pipelines to tidewater. No USMCA. No trade deals. No currency. No credit rating. No customers. Three hundred thousand jobs vanish overnight.

No international recognition. Palestine has 146 countries behind it — still no UN seat. Alberta has none. You'd be a landlocked, unrecognized state with no friends and a hostile neighbor.

And Alberta hasn't planned for any of it.

Not the prisoners. Not the police. Not the disasters. Not the economy. Not the isolation. Not the unthinkable.

Hope is not a strategy. Silence is not a plan. And the unthinkable is not a remote possibility — it is the most likely outcome.

Separation isn't freedom. It's a suicide pact with no exit plan.

Stay inside the federation. Fight like hell to change it. But don't confuse self-destruction with independence.

Alberta is stronger inside Canada. Inside, you have a voice. Outside, you have nothing — and no one to save you when the unthinkable arrives.

That's not a gamble. That's a guarantee.

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