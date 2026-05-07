I was halfway through a respectable breakfast of dandelion greens, and one classified root vegetable of unknown provenance when the alarm sounded across the Dominion:

This must have come as disappointing news to the CBC and the rest of Canada’s bought-and-paid-for state media, which had already informed the nation that the whole thing smelled not so faintly of borscht.

The question was, roughly:

“Should Alberta be allowed to vote on whether it wants to remain in Canada?”

Naturally, the state broadcaster went immediately to Defcon Borscht.

Could Alberta separatism be a Russian plot?

Were foreign actors amplifying division?

Had someone in Novosibirsk retweeted a podcast?

Did a man named “PatriotEagle1776” with nine followers and a profile picture of a truck once say, “Go Alberta”?

The republic, apparently, was at stake.

Now, as a rabbit of some constitutional experience, I must make a distinction so simple that only a government-funded expert class could fail to grasp it.

There is a difference between:

A foreign person saying, “I like this movement.” A foreign podcaster saying, “This is interesting.” A foreign government thinking, “Hmm, this may be useful.” A foreign government secretly funding, directing, organising, blackmailing, or controlling a domestic political movement.

These are not the same thing.

This should not require a doctorate, a blue ribbon commission, or a CBC panel featuring three professors named Eleanor who all agree with each other.

If a Texan with a microphone says Alberta should leave Canada, that is called speech.

If a Russian website publishes garbage about Alberta, that is called propaganda.

If a foreign state covertly funds a movement, scripts its leaders, manipulates voters, hacks databases, or operates political puppets, that is called interference.

The trick, dear reader, is that Ottawa’s narrative plumbers like to pour all four substances into the same bucket, stir vigorously, and label the result Threat to Democracy Soup.

Then they serve it on television (paid for by you, dear taxpayer).

With parsley.

The CBC, which is very bravely independent from the government except for the part where it is publicly funded, institutionally aligned, culturally interchangeable with the bureaucracy, and spiritually headquartered inside a laminated Heritage Minute, looked upon Alberta’s unrest and asked the most Canadian question possible:

“How can we make this about Russia without addressing why the people are angry?”

A fair question, from their perspective.

Because once you say “Russia,” the moral geometry changes.

Before Russia:

“Albertans are angry about federal policy, energy regulation, cultural contempt, economic strangulation, and being treated like the national wallet with a cowboy hat.”

After Russia:

“Experts warn online actors may be exploiting grievance narratives.”

See how much cleaner that is?

No need to ask whether the grievances are real. No need to ask whether Ottawa spent years salting the western soil and then gasped when nothing loyal grew there. No need to ask whether calling millions of citizens manipulated rubes is itself a form of political radicalisation.

Just say “foreign interference” and the room becomes very serious.

The same people who spent decades telling us that speech is sacred, borders are imaginary, sovereignty is complicated, global citizenship is beautiful, and all cultures must be listened to, suddenly become Cromwellian border guards the moment someone outside Canada agrees with an Albertan.

A German climate activist may lecture Alberta about its oil sands.

This is moral leadership.

An American podcaster may praise Alberta separatism.

This is foreign destabilisation.

A UN rapporteur may scold Canada about social policy (although these days, the UN official is also the Governor General of Canada).

This is international accountability.

A Russian website may publish an article about Alberta.

This is hybrid warfare.

One begins to suspect that “foreign interference” means “foreign speech that helps the wrong side.”

And then there is Monsieur Carney.

Mark Carney, latest custodian of the Great Canadian Spreadsheet of Debt, has taken to speaking of Alberta’s referendum idea as if someone proposed replacing Parliament with a gas-powered bouncy castle.

The tone is not simply “I oppose separation.”

That would be understandable.

The prime minister of Canada opposing the breakup of Canada is not shocking. It is, in fact, one of the few remaining duties not yet outsourced to consultants.

But the tone is stranger than that. It is moralised. Grave. Clerical. As if the very act of asking Albertans what they think is a kind of civic blasphemy.

A referendum?

On sovereignty?

In Canada?

Heavens.

Someone fetch the constitutional smelling salts.

This would be more convincing if Canada had not already lived through two Quebec referendums, one of which came close enough to make every federalist in the country sleep permanently in a life jacket.

Quebec may hold a referendum on leaving Canada, and this becomes part of our solemn national mythology.

Alberta discusses the same democratic mechanism, and suddenly the nation is besieged by bots, foreign actors, misinformation, American cowboys, Russian gremlins, and several possibly seditious Facebook uncles.

Quebec nationalism is a sacred wound.

Alberta nationalism is a rash.

Quebec has historic aspirations.

Alberta has grievance narratives.

Quebec must be respected in both official languages.

Alberta must be fact-checked by a disinformation NGO before breakfast.

The prime minister may randomly switch into French every six sentences to demonstrate national virtue, as though sprinkling bilingual holy water over the federation, but when westerners say, “Could we perhaps vote on our future?” the response is a furrowed brow and a briefing note titled POPULIST CONTAGION IN THE PRAIRIE ZONE.

This is the great Canadian asymmetry.

To Quebec, Ottawa says:

“We hear you. We honour your distinctness. Let us negotiate symbols, powers, language, recognition, culture, subsidies, and the precise angle at which the federal knee should bend.”

To Alberta, Ottawa says:

“Have you been talking to Russians?”

It is exquisite.

A democracy in which one province’s separatism is treated as a tragic constitutional love story, while another province’s separatism is treated as a malware infection.

And now we are told that the RCMP, after presumably checking under several hay bales and at least one suspiciously patriotic pickup truck, found no evidence of foreign interference in the Alberta separatist movement.

This should have mattered.

It did not.

Because the purpose of the story was never merely evidentiary.

It was atmospheric.

The point was to place a little black cloud over the movement. To suggest that behind every Albertan with a petition lurks a Slavic keyboard, a Trumpian cigar, a Kremlin raccoon, and a podcast monetised by darkness.

No need to prove control.

Just imply contamination.

That is how modern legitimacy management works.

You do not need to defeat an argument if you can place it under quarantine.

You do not say, “These people are wrong.”

You say, “Experts are concerned about the ecosystem in which these claims are circulating.”

You do not say, “Albertans have no right to decide.”

You say, “Foreign actors may be exploiting legitimate grievances.”

You do not say, “Shut up.”

You say, “We must protect democratic resilience.”

And then, having buried the question under seven layers of therapeutic security language, you invite a panel to discuss the dangers of polarisation.

I have seen this before in the warrens.

When the farmer finds rabbits chewing through the fence, he does not ask why the rabbits dislike the farm. The farm was never built for the rabbits.

He asks who radicalised them.

Then he hires a fox as extremism consultant.

The fox produces a report concluding that rabbit grievances are being amplified by hostile burrow networks, possibly foreign, possibly domestic, certainly requiring urgent surveillance.

The farmer nods gravely, praises the report, and loads the shotgun.

No carrots are distributed.

The rabbits are told this is for the protection of the field.

This, dear mammals, is where Canada now finds itself.

The Alberta question is not going away because Moscow noticed it.

It is not going away because some American podcaster likes it.

It is not going away because CBC says “disinformation” in the same tone a medieval priest once said “locusts.”

It is not going away because the grievances are domestic, material, historic, and political.

Foreign actors can exploit division.

But they do not have to invent division when Ottawa manufactures it wholesale.

They do not have to create alienation when federal elites have spent years treating Alberta as a revenue extraction zone with unacceptable voting habits.

They do not have to radicalise people who already understand that the federation operates like a family business in which one sibling pumps the oil, another gives moral lectures, and the parents keep rewriting the inheritance rules in French.

The real scandal is not that foreigners are talking about Alberta.

The real scandal is that Ottawa finds foreign commentary easier to discuss than Canadian failure.

And if Alberta wants to ask its people a question, the proper democratic response is not panic, condescension, or a CBC séance to summon the ghost of Vladimir Putin.

The proper response is:

Make the question clear.

Make the threshold clear.

Make the process lawful.

Then let the people speak.

But of course, that is the terrifying part.

Not Russia.

Not podcasts.

Not foreign amplification.

The terrifying part is that the people might answer “incorrectly”.

P.S. Dear Alberta government:

Don’t use voting machines.

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